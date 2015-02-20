“I Think They in Love” – Unedited Footage of Kanye West Sort of Confirms Kylie Jenner, 17 & Tyga, 25’s Relationship

It’s becoming increasingly difficult to decipher who is lying and who is telling the truth in the crossfire between Amber Rose, Tyga, Kanye West and Khloe Kardashian.

In what’s becoming a drawn out battle of shade, insults and accusations, this new chapter is quite revealing.

We posted Kanye West’s interview with The Breakfast Club morning radio show today, however it was an edited version. Click here if you missed it.

Regardless, when Charlamagne Tha God asked Kanye if he thinks the relationship between his sister-in-law Kylie Jenner and rapper Tyga “is inappropriate”, these comments made the cut –

“I think that … He got in there early. I think he was smart. They (sic) closer in age than a lot of relationships that I know, you know what I’m saying? I knew Tyga was smart.”

As if that wasn’t enough confirmation, in this latest unedited clip, released by Diddy’s TV station Revolt TV, that airs The Breakfast Club, Kanye flat out says he thinks the pair is in love. Listen by clicking here.

When Charlamagne revealed Tyga claimed the pair are just friends, Kanye then slightly retracted by laughing off his earlier comments, “I can’t speak on nobody’s relationship.”

Around the same time the interview aired, Tyga posted a photo of Kylie with this caption,

“Your beauty never goes unnoticed. One of the best/dopest person in my life.”

This revelation from Kanye is quite different from Tyga’s account, as he told The Breakfast Club point blank that he is not dating Kylie! Tyga blamed black culture for making a big deal of him and Kylie’s platonic male-female friendship, and maintained he is close family friends with the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan. Click here for the interview footage.

So BellaNaija-rians, pretend this is a court of law and all the evidence has been presented:

If you’re a member of the jury, what say you? Is Tyga, 25, a father of one, really dating Kylie, a minor? If the pair are in a sexual relationship, it is illegal in many states in the USA, including in California, where they reside, until the young Jenner becomes 18 years old on August 10 this year.

Sigh … we guess only time will tell.

Photo Credit: Getty Images/Albert L. Ortega | Instagram.com