“I Think They in Love” – Unedited Footage of Kanye West Sort of Confirms Kylie Jenner, 17 & Tyga, 25’s Relationship

It’s becoming increasingly difficult to decipher who is lying and who is telling the truth in the crossfire between Amber Rose, Tyga, Kanye West and Khloe Kardashian.
In what’s becoming a drawn out battle of shade, insults and accusations, this new chapter is quite revealing.
We posted Kanye West’s interview with The Breakfast Club morning radio show today, however it was an edited version. Click here if you missed it.
Regardless, when Charlamagne Tha God asked Kanye if he thinks the relationship between his sister-in-law Kylie Jenner and rapper Tyga “is inappropriate”, these comments made the cut –
“I think that … He got in there early. I think he was smart. They (sic) closer in age than a lot of relationships that I know, you know what I’m saying? I knew Tyga was smart.”
As if that wasn’t enough confirmation, in this latest unedited clip, released by Diddy’s TV station Revolt TV, that airs The Breakfast Club, Kanye flat out says he thinks the pair is in love. Listen by clicking here.
When Charlamagne revealed Tyga claimed the pair are just friends, Kanye then slightly retracted by laughing off his earlier comments, “I can’t speak on nobody’s relationship.”
Around the same time the interview aired, Tyga posted a photo of Kylie with this caption,
“Your beauty never goes unnoticed. One of the best/dopest person in my life.”
This revelation from Kanye is quite different from Tyga’s account, as he told The Breakfast Club point blank that he is not dating Kylie! Tyga blamed black culture for making a big deal of him and Kylie’s platonic male-female friendship, and maintained he is close family friends with the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan. Click here for the interview footage.
So BellaNaija-rians, pretend this is a court of law and all the evidence has been presented:
If you’re a member of the jury, what say you? Is Tyga, 25, a father of one, really dating Kylie, a minor? If the pair are in a sexual relationship, it is illegal in many states in the USA, including in California, where they reside, until the young Jenner becomes 18 years old on August 10 this year.
Sigh … we guess only time will tell.
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Albert L. Ortega | Instagram.com
Leave TYGA ALONE :D… in my leave britney alone voice
Did you guys see Amber’s response to Kanye? Forming victim after tweeting “don’t mess with muva.” Why is she beefing Kim so much? Kim has never responded to her. She insulted Kylie, and Khloe insulted her, yet every jab is directed at Kim from using her wedding photos for jokes to adding her baby to the fray. I hate people like that. You are “muva” right? Don’t form I loved you once. Face the people that are facing you!
She didnt say anything bad about kim initially. She only dissed Tyga for leaving her bff Chyna for a 17 year old. Khloe started this mess by dissing Amber for stripping to support her family at 15. Which is ironic considering Khloe lost her virginity to an older man at 14 which she claimed she deeply regretted. I dont even blame Amber for being bitter cos Kim was sending nude and cheating with Kanye when he was with Amber.
forget the gist. the kardashians and jenner too over do. why will this girl inject her lips or whatever procedure its called. its disgusting! they lie a lot khloe *family voltron* denied this flat out saying its makeup technique *oshi*
But amber is that bitter ex sha…move on boo and do what you do best *no idea what it is tho*
kanye looks like someone whose thing is to show the world what he enjoys like since he started dating kim she’s nude alot these days unlike classy kim so was amber and they dated because it was her thing so it was easy for them but kim looks forced, squeezed in those outfits. I used to save her outfits but not anymore. good luck to all parties involved.
She looks 25, he looks 17
She’s my birthday mate sef,mtcheeew. Anyway, how I wish I was their neighbor, I will just go and call police or child services sharpaly,lool! See the ugly guy kwanu, i’m sure he spoils her silly.