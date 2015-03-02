BellaNaija

BellaNaija Weddings presents Tola Sunmonu & Dele Balogun’s Fairytale Wedding

Tola Sunmonu & Dele Balogun Wedding in London, England | Adebayo Deru | BellaNaija Weddings 0117 years and 75,000 miles later, Tola Sunmonu & Dele Balogun started the next chapter in their love story with a spectacular engagement ceremony in Lagos & breathtaking wedding in London, where the bride wore two Vera Wang dresses for their dream day!

The gorgeous and driven couple have a love story for the ages. The bride, a graduate of Stanford, is an MBA student at Wharton and the groom is CEO of Celebrations Cards & Gifts in Abuja.

The couple met at a club, the summer before the bride started university. Tola says, “We met at Club CC in 2007 at a carnival after-party! I know it’s not the typical place that you meet your significant other but we were lucky to have found each other that night. 10 days after we met, I went to start college at Stanford and that marked the start of a 7 year long distance love story”.

The proposal was quite a surprise! Tola shares the funny story with us,

Tola Sunmonu & Dele Balogun's Wedding in London, England | Adebayo Deru | BellaNaija Weddings 058“Dele was in London for work…or so I thought. Two weeks before he travelled he had asked me to meet with one of his friends who was interested in investing in the agricultural sector. On the day of the meeting, I had had a long day at work and really just wanted to go home. His friend was adamant that I come and meet him and even when I suggested a restaurant in Ikoyi near my house, he insisted that we meet in Victoria island. Needless to say I was very irritated. Anyway I show up for the meeting and we end up having a really good conversation for about an hour. During the meeting my boss called and so I took the call. While I was on the phone I realized that someone had sat next to me at the bar. I looked to my right, saw Dele and did a double take and started screaming. The whole time I thought he was in London but there he was sitting next to me grinning sheepishly.

My scream must have burst my boss’s eardrums, needless to say he suggested we continue our conversation the next day at work lol. Once I fully registered that Dele had made this surprise appearance I knew that I was getting a ring. I text my sisters saying, “I’m getting engaged tonight” lol. We had dinner and before the appetizer he handed me a gift bag. I almost fell off my seat. I opened the bag trying to appear calm and on the inside practicing my smile for the inevitable Instagram engagement ring pics. Imagine my surprise when I opened the bag to find a scarf and a car phone charger. I was dumbstruck.

When Dele turned around I shook the bag in the hopes that I had missed the ring. Needless to say I didn’t have much of an appetite after that. Somewhere between slowly sipping my soup and getting the bill, Dele started to profess his love for me and how he wanted to us to be together forever. Out of nowhere, a waitress comes out with champagne and sparklers and then I start screaming again because of course I knew that that was ‘the moment’!

The rest is a bit of a blur, I remember Dele getting down on one knee, lots of laughing and lots of crying. It was the moment we had both been waiting for for the last 7 years of a long distance relationship spanning the UK, America and Nigeria.”

***

Tola & Dele’s wedding was covered by three amazing photography companies – Alakija Studios for their pre-wedding shoot in London, DuduGuy Photography captured the fun and emotional moments at their traditional engagement while they came full circle to London, where they met, for their regal white wedding covered by Adebayo Deru Photography.

The couple, whose theme was based on their love story (more on that below!) thoroughly enjoyed themselves at the wedding and shared their top moments with us,

“Walking down the aisle was surreal! We both agree that the first dance was very special to us. The final highlight was when a bunch of us stormed through the after party in a ‘Wolf of Wall Street’ style procession lol.”

They also have this advice for brides and grooms-to-be:

“Definitely get creative! Everything about the wedding really reflected is and our relationship. Also remember to have fun! We danced so much! It was the best day of our lives so far.”

BellaNaija Weddings wishes Tola & Dele a happy and fulfilling life as One.

Be inspired!

“Our wedding theme was based on our 7 year love story. The entrance of the Royal Exchange said ‘7 years and 75,000 miles later, Tola and Dele wed’. 

The cake was 7 tiers and each tier had an animation representing that phase of our relationship.
Every guest received a short story book depicting the 7 years of our relationship and in the cocktail reception there were 7 huge blown out pictures of us arranged art gallery style to give our guests a sense of how our relationship progressed. It was beautiful!

We also had 7 signature cocktails named after us and reflecting the different stages of our relationship. The whole thing was just magical!”

Photography

Wedding: Adebayo Deru Photography | instagram.com/adebayoderu

Engagement: DuduGuy Photography | instagram.com/duduguy1

Pre-Wedding Photos: Alakija Studios | instagram.com/alakijastudios

Wedding Info
Wedding Date | Venue | Colours
Traditional: April 5th | The Ark, Lekki | Aqua & Silver
White: April 26th | The Royal Exchange, London | Blush Pink, Ivory & Gold

Wedding Attire
Bride’s Ball Gown and Reception Trumpet Dress: Vera Wang
Bride’s 3rd Dress: Custom made in New York
Bride’s Shoes: Louis Vuitton
Bride’s Hair: Bunmi
Bride’s Makeup: Claire de Graft
Groom’s Blue Suit: Ozwald Boateng
Groom’s Black Suit: Sidi Bespoke
Bridesmaids: Vera Wang
Groomsmen: Weiss

Traditional Attire
Bride’s Makeup: Banke Meshida-Lawal of BM|Pro | instagram.com/banksbmpro
Bride’s Shoes: Christian Louboutin

Vendors
Traditional Wedding Planner: Funke Bucknor-Obruthe of Zapphaire Events | instagram.com/Zapphaire_Events
Traditional Decor: Yvent Kouture | instagram.com/YventKouture
White Wedding Planner: Nneoma Odozi of Ophir Events | instagram.com/OphirEvents
Wedding Cake: Elizabeth’s Cake Emporium | instagram.com/ElizabethsCakeEmporium

53 Comments on BellaNaija Weddings presents Tola Sunmonu & Dele Balogun’s Fairytale Wedding
  • KIMMY March 2, 2015 at 10:34 am

    HML MAY GOD BLESS UR HOME.

    Love this! 123 Reply
  • oy March 2, 2015 at 10:35 am

    congrats guys. love the wedding dress

    Love this! 126 Reply
  • happychick March 2, 2015 at 10:37 am

    Tola!!!!!! my primary school mate and friend… see ,me giggling, smiling and blushing all thru, so happy for you gurl, breathtaking wedding everything so surreal and beautiful, God bless your new home darling

    Love this! 151 Reply
  • babygiwa March 2, 2015 at 10:51 am

    A magnificent portrait of love.
    Congrats to the couple. God bless your home. Amen.

    Love this! 146 Reply
  • tomi March 2, 2015 at 11:05 am

    ok nah… nice one. pretty bride, handsome groom and Money well spent.

    Love this! 150 Reply
  • Ola March 2, 2015 at 11:11 am

    Beautiful couple, beautiful people and a beautiful wedding, i pray God will make their marriage a beautiful one too.

    Love this! 189 Reply
  • oluchy March 2, 2015 at 11:14 am

    I love everything l see, the cake is WOW! Happy married life.

    Love this! 149 Reply
  • precilycious March 2, 2015 at 11:36 am

    This is fantabulous! and breath taking, yr home will come to stay.

    Love this! 146 Reply
  • Mama March 2, 2015 at 11:38 am

    Wow!!! Brides Dad is the Chair/MD of Shell. Congrats to them. Very classy wedding.

    Love this! 150 Reply
    • Anon March 2, 2015 at 1:06 pm

      Immediate past country chair. The new one since January is Osagie Okunbor.

      Love this! 181
    • MayGodsWillBeDone March 3, 2015 at 10:42 pm

      Correction. Effective Feb’ 27th.

      Love this! 108
  • Anon March 2, 2015 at 11:40 am

    That cake is magnificent!

    Stanford graduate and Wharton for her Masters. Wow. A cerebral brain.

    Congrats to the beautiful couple.

    To those who use the word classy carelessly, this is what you call classy.

    Royal Exchange in London. Right in the City!! It isn’t beans.

    Love this! 206 Reply
  • rita March 2, 2015 at 11:44 am

    Beautiful wedding.

    Love this! 143 Reply
  • gee March 2, 2015 at 11:48 am

    oh! I see this guy a lot at celebrations in Wuse 2. Unless he has another brother though! cool couple. God bless your union!

    Love this! 116 Reply
    • sean March 2, 2015 at 6:27 pm

      please read before commenting, didn’t you read there that he is CEO of celebrations…msheew, nice wedding though

      Love this! 140
    • Anon March 2, 2015 at 6:37 pm

      he owns celebrations…

      Love this! 107
  • S! March 2, 2015 at 11:53 am

    There’s a meme I saw a few days back “How to know they met at a club”, and this picture just proved so
    https://www.bellanaija.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/03/Tola-Sunmonu-Dele-Baloguns-Wedding-in-London-England-Adebayo-Deru-BellaNaija-Weddings-015.jpg

    Love this! 114 Reply
    • MC March 3, 2015 at 12:27 pm

      hahahhaa people dance in a club like that!?

      Love this! 114
  • coke March 2, 2015 at 12:21 pm

    I really like them… nothing too plastic at all
    and those shoes denm! they are just divine!

    Love this! 118 Reply
  • anon March 2, 2015 at 12:30 pm

    Dele.B! Most humble guy I know. Congrats to you and Tola I see you using few of my dance moves

    Love this! 124 Reply
  • jide March 2, 2015 at 1:02 pm

    Gorgeous spectacular wedding. BN fashionistas, pls help me o. The first shoes the blinged out pumps with bow, who is the designer? Those shoes are giving me life

    Love this! 115 Reply
  • Bola March 2, 2015 at 1:44 pm

    I love her venues and the bride has beautiful skin. Congratulations to the couple

    Love this! 112 Reply
  • Ms. A. March 2, 2015 at 1:47 pm

    MD of life! Well, former MD.

    Love this! 118 Reply
  • BN lover March 2, 2015 at 1:57 pm

    Love love love everything…..father bless ur daughter….#amen. God bless your home ur union with peace and love Tola

    Love this! 124 Reply
  • Grown Woman March 2, 2015 at 2:13 pm

    Beautiful couple..HML to them

    Love this! 114 Reply
  • Beegirl March 2, 2015 at 2:31 pm

    Okay, after looking at this pictures, I have decided I want my wedding in london, that venue is gorgeous. Hey don’t need no debbie downers trying to be negative. Anyways congrats to the couple, happy married life and God’s blessing s.

    Love this! 122 Reply
  • fleur March 2, 2015 at 2:55 pm

    Oga Mutiu, I have not seen you since your days in ITSE dept at shell. Your Kids have grown and you have aged well. Heard you are retiring in the next few days. Good way to go out. congrats!!!! we will see if okunbor can help us in the niger deltA. you have always worked so hard I cannot imagine you not working. Take care!!

    Love this! 117 Reply
    • kell’O March 3, 2015 at 4:16 pm

      His marching out parade was yesterday…hope he has an adventurous time hereafter..

      Love this! 106
  • jhennique March 2, 2015 at 3:14 pm

    nive Everything! congrats

    Love this! 115 Reply
  • Katey March 2, 2015 at 3:59 pm

    Simply classic, beautiful people!

    Love this! 112 Reply
  • Adaeze Writes March 2, 2015 at 4:14 pm

    Congrats to the beautiful couple.

    Love this! 124 Reply
  • Hafsat Blacksoap, Oils, Hair & Body Butter March 2, 2015 at 4:15 pm

    Gorgeous ebony skinned couple!! Im sure she has made some people wish they hadnt started bleaching! I can imagine the ebony mini mes coming soon! All that is yallow doesnt always beat all that is ebony you know?? wink, wink!

    Love this! 161 Reply
    • Lady D March 3, 2015 at 6:59 am

      That’s so true. Love the skin your in!!! Coming from an ebony gal like myself 🙂 God Bless Tola and Deles union.

      Love this! 122
  • March 2, 2015 at 4:34 pm

    Wow! Congrats to the couple! Baba GOD remember me thisYear….

    Love this! 111 Reply
  • Tochini Beads And Bridals, Lagos March 2, 2015 at 4:50 pm

    My favourite part of Yoruba weddings is when the guy and his friends prostrate flat on the ground… Anyone that wants to marry my daughter will be informed that he has to dobale for me or no marriage.. even though am not Yoruba

    Love this! 153 Reply
  • Sunshine March 2, 2015 at 6:40 pm

    Wow, Stanford and Wharton, I am impressed . Congrats !!

    Love this! 126 Reply
  • Janz a make em dance March 2, 2015 at 9:29 pm

    Simple and Elegant ….

    Jimmy Choo’s Lance shoe stays winning!
    That sky-scraper of a cake ♡♡♡ Lovely!
    Congratulations to the newly weds!

    Love this! 115 Reply
  • dapo March 3, 2015 at 3:24 am

    U know Yoruba wedding, when you see one

    Love this! 119 Reply
  • Miss Mo March 3, 2015 at 4:00 am

    Wow, wonderful photography especially the wedding. Looks like money well spent. HML

    Love this! 116 Reply
  • cos i say so March 3, 2015 at 10:42 am

    one thing i noticed though,outside of the whole paparazzi is how comfortable they are with each other… they couldnt stop smiling at each other and laughing at some sort of inside joke im dying to know(tongue out), they look so so so happy together and comfortable with each other
    God keep that happiness alive.. cos in the end no jimmy choo or vera wang will make them happy.. its this happiness i see that’ll keep them together
    God bless you both
    From a heart that loves your smiles…. muuuah

    Love this! 117 Reply
  • jide March 3, 2015 at 1:19 pm

    BN fashionistas. Pls help me. What is the name of the blinged out pumps the bride wore with her wedding dress? Those shoes are giving me CPR. Thanks

    Love this! 109 Reply
  • dee March 3, 2015 at 4:28 pm

    I love how natural the bride looks. And the groom is handsome!

    Love this! 119 Reply
  • blendy March 3, 2015 at 5:06 pm

    Beautiful

    Love this! 105 Reply
  • Oyinda March 3, 2015 at 7:46 pm

    Hi, does anyone know the name of the Band? Not Sugar, the guy in white. pg 035. is that Vintage Band?

    Love this! 102 Reply
    • BellaNaija.com
      BellaNaija.com March 5, 2015 at 10:53 pm

      The band was Shuga Band. The guy in white was the MC – Gordons.

      Love this! 95
  • ktemi March 5, 2015 at 12:24 am

    Indeed a very beautiful wedding.
    Love so many things:
    -all her wedding dresses suited her and loved that she tried 3 totally different styles!
    -loved her trad wedding cake
    -her shoes r to die for
    -very natural make up
    -esp loved the trick he played on her 4 d proposal lol

    May ur marriage be more beautiful

    Love this! 106 Reply
  • josh March 5, 2015 at 11:02 am

    Wow! I never go London b4 but the souvenirs Waka come meet me. I still have the tic tac and luggage tag. Congratulation Classy people

    Love this! 109 Reply
  • PeeCeeCee March 9, 2015 at 1:01 pm

    Yayyyyyyy Dele…. Congrats on your big day…. Saw you late last year and you looked great. God bless your union. *7 years aint no joke…*

    Love this! 87 Reply
  • wiseone March 9, 2015 at 8:41 pm

    Handsome Groom, Simple wife. Graceful

    Love this! 77 Reply
  • IOE March 10, 2015 at 1:52 pm

    Awwww. They look so happy and in Love. They should be celebrating their 1st Anniversary soon. Lol. I trust your marriage has been everything you expected to be. May God bless and keep you both together in Love.

    I thought I was gonna be like you 2, not until 2 months ago ,when I received the shocker of my life. Lol. I was in a LDR for 5years and 5 months. It was to be from Lagos to London. Chai! Little did I know I was in a relationship with myself. Turned out dude was married with a kid.

    I’m still healing. Dear Lord ,be a boo – provider. A truthful boo. Amen

    Love this! 91 Reply
  • greendia March 22, 2015 at 7:13 am

    lovely wedding happy married life!! omg to the reception the royal exchange just so deem beautiful!!! too beautiful sorry for the excessiveness i love Art

    Love this! 51 Reply
