New Video: Yemi Alade featuring Dil – Temperature

To celebrate her birthday, Yemi Alade has released the video for one of the songs off her ‘King of Queens’ album today.
The song titled ‘Temperature’ features Dil and the video for the song was shot in London and directed by Ovie Etseyatse and co-directed by Taiye Aliyu.
Check on it!
Lovely song. Yemi is soo pretty!! Love her
This lady has found her rhythm, as well as caving a niche for herself in the Nigerian music industry.
Love this song! Yemi Alade does not disappoint
a.k.a EDWIN CHINEDU AZUBUKO said…
.
Makes sense…..
.
.
***CURRENTLY IN JUPITER***
AMAZING!! lovely song
Nice song. She is a real African beauty.
love the song! I like how Yemi Alade is trying to be like Yemi Alade and not just copying other female artists!! keep it coming Yemi!!!
Love it! This lady can sang and is so beautiful!!!! May God bless her hustle!
chai ifere kena di to sweet chaiii.. chtunne..
Is that Shirley Eniang @ 3:30 anyone know
like again is that Shirley Eniang from Youtube @ 3:30?
Nope