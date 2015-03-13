BellaNaija

New Video: Yemi Alade featuring Dil – Temperature

13.03.2015 at By 12 Comments

Yemi Alade - Temperature [Video Poster]To celebrate her birthday, Yemi Alade has released the video for one of the songs off her ‘King of Queens’ album today.

The song titled ‘Temperature’ features Dil and the video for the song was shot in London and directed by Ovie Etseyatse and co-directed by Taiye Aliyu.

Check on it!

  • Lady J March 13, 2015 at 12:54 pm

    Lovely song. Yemi is soo pretty!! Love her

    Love this! 24 Reply
  • Hogan March 13, 2015 at 12:57 pm

    This lady has found her rhythm, as well as caving a niche for herself in the Nigerian music industry.

    Love this! 21 Reply
  • Jenna March 13, 2015 at 1:29 pm

    Love this song! Yemi Alade does not disappoint

    Love this! 14 Reply
  • @edDREAMZ March 13, 2015 at 2:26 pm

    a.k.a EDWIN CHINEDU AZUBUKO said…
    .
    Makes sense…..
    .
    .
    ***CURRENTLY IN JUPITER***

    Love this! 16 Reply
  • Eaglebabe March 13, 2015 at 2:53 pm

    AMAZING!! lovely song

    Love this! 25 Reply
  • jokinglyserious March 13, 2015 at 3:16 pm

    Nice song. She is a real African beauty.

    Love this! 27 Reply
  • onetallgirl March 13, 2015 at 4:18 pm

    love the song! I like how Yemi Alade is trying to be like Yemi Alade and not just copying other female artists!! keep it coming Yemi!!!

    Love this! 94 Reply
  • sibo March 13, 2015 at 9:58 pm

    Love it! This lady can sang and is so beautiful!!!! May God bless her hustle!

    Love this! 12 Reply
  • chi-e-z March 13, 2015 at 10:32 pm

    chai ifere kena di to sweet chaiii.. chtunne..

    Love this! 9 Reply
  • chi-e-z March 13, 2015 at 10:41 pm

    Is that Shirley Eniang @ 3:30 anyone know

    Love this! 13 Reply
  • chi-e-z March 14, 2015 at 1:25 am

    like again is that Shirley Eniang from Youtube @ 3:30?

    Love this! 13 Reply
