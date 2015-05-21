BellaNaija

Hangout with Oando Group CEO, Wale Tinubu as he Shares his Entrepreneurial Journey Live on Google+ | May 25, Africa Day

21.05.2015 at By 2 Comments

Wale Tinubu Google Hangout - BellaNaija - May2015001

As Africans gather around the world to mark this year’s Africa Day, Group CEO of Oando Plc, Wale Tinubu, is set to host a Google Hangout with the next generation of African CEOs, entrepreneurs and employees.

On May 25th, the global date for celebrating ‘Africa Day’, Wale Tinubu’s Google Hangout discussion will cover the following key areas:

  • His journey into entrepreneurship
  • Growing Oando into one of the leading oil and gas companies in Africa
  • Lessons learnt and recipe for success
  • Views on business entrepreneurship trends in Nigeria

Date: Monday May 25, 2015
Time: 2 PM GMT

RSVP: Free, to be a part of the event, click HERE.

Follow @Oando_Plc for more information about the Google Hangout! Use Hashtag #Beaudacious #AfricaDay to join the conversation.

Africa Day is an annual global celebration of unity and development on the continent initiated on May 25, 1963 to commemorate the founding of the Organisation of African Unity (OAU).

  • capitalliving21 blogspot May 21, 2015 at 10:48 am

    Nice!

    Love this! 15 Reply
  • Thoughts… May 25, 2015 at 10:30 pm

    Sadly, there was only one comment for this?!?!? Hmm… but if it was gossip… story for another day! This is something we should all have been looking fwd to – a rare oppty to engage with an influencer to grow our mind and offer our opinion for a better Nigeria. Perhaps the reason why it was eventually canceled – lack of enthusiasm and support. Nigerians, lets do better! Not everyday party, fashion, comedy events…. grow your mind with intellectual events.

    Love this! 13 Reply
