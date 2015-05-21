Hangout with Oando Group CEO, Wale Tinubu as he Shares his Entrepreneurial Journey Live on Google+ | May 25, Africa Day

As Africans gather around the world to mark this year’s Africa Day, Group CEO of Oando Plc, Wale Tinubu, is set to host a Google Hangout with the next generation of African CEOs, entrepreneurs and employees.

On May 25th, the global date for celebrating ‘Africa Day’, Wale Tinubu’s Google Hangout discussion will cover the following key areas:

His journey into entrepreneurship

Growing Oando into one of the leading oil and gas companies in Africa

Lessons learnt and recipe for success

Views on business entrepreneurship trends in Nigeria

Date: Monday May 25, 2015

Time: 2 PM GMT

Africa Day is an annual global celebration of unity and development on the continent initiated on May 25, 1963 to commemorate the founding of the Organisation of African Unity (OAU).

