New Music: CDQ – Salaro

General Records‘ CDQ, who featured alongside Olamide on dance track “Indomie” is back with another dance track titled “Salaro“, produced by Masterkraft.
CDQ is definitely one to watch.
Press play!
Listen to CDQ – Salaro[audio: https://www.bellanaija.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/05/CDQ-Salaro-BellaNaija-May-2015.mp3]
a.k.a EDWIN CHINEDU AZUBUKO said…
I hate his music….
***CURRENTLY IN JUPITER***
This dude is something else..
another useless song with another unoriginal beat! Bn don’t hype this guy up!
very street. very not me. but maybe i could try? i could like it. i like the background drums but the foreground synthetic beat is ‘overshadowing’.
he could try again but go even more organic, like, go hang out with Yoruba drummers and stuff… record with real instruments, pay attention to the sound, it could be good. You know, like kabakaba – is that good? of course. ok.
i clicked play because the CDQ talked in a DaGrin memorial feature/interview, hadn’t heard of him before that.
Nice jam. You guys need to free up your mind when listening to songs from artiste you dont know. Wicked jam, mad production by masterkraft and excellent mixing by sheyman
Guy, u too much jareh