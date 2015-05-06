BellaNaija

New Music: CDQ – Salaro

06.05.2015 at By 6 Comments

CDQ - Salaro - BellaNaija - May - 2015A, B, CDQ!

General RecordsCDQ, who featured alongside Olamide on dance track “Indomie” is back with another dance track titled “Salaro“, produced by Masterkraft.

CDQ is definitely one to watch.

Press play!

Listen to CDQ – Salaro

[audio: https://www.bellanaija.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/05/CDQ-Salaro-BellaNaija-May-2015.mp3]

Download

6 Comments on New Music: CDQ – Salaro
  • @edDREAMZ May 6, 2015 at 5:33 pm

    a.k.a EDWIN CHINEDU AZUBUKO said…
    .
    I hate his music….
    .
    .
    ***CURRENTLY IN JUPITER***

    Love this! 16 Reply
  • Gistyinka Blog May 6, 2015 at 7:28 pm

    This dude is something else..

    Love this! 11 Reply
  • onetallgirl May 7, 2015 at 11:54 pm

    another useless song with another unoriginal beat! Bn don’t hype this guy up!

    Love this! 6 Reply
  • Tosin May 8, 2015 at 8:52 pm

    very street. very not me. but maybe i could try? i could like it. i like the background drums but the foreground synthetic beat is ‘overshadowing’.

    he could try again but go even more organic, like, go hang out with Yoruba drummers and stuff… record with real instruments, pay attention to the sound, it could be good. You know, like kabakaba – is that good? of course. ok.

    i clicked play because the CDQ talked in a DaGrin memorial feature/interview, hadn’t heard of him before that.

    Love this! 5 Reply
    • Tino May 12, 2015 at 12:52 pm

      Nice jam. You guys need to free up your mind when listening to songs from artiste you dont know. Wicked jam, mad production by masterkraft and excellent mixing by sheyman

      Love this! 2
  • John slenda July 14, 2015 at 8:09 pm

    Guy, u too much jareh

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Post a comment

