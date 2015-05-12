BellaNaija

The Coca-Cola ‘Share a Coke at my Wedding’ Competition is still on!

You still have the chance to take part in the Coca-Cola ‘Share a Coke at my Wedding’ competition and stand a chance to win 30 cases of personalized Coke with your names on it for your ceremony and a dazzling pre-wedding photo-shoot by top celebrity wedding photographer Jide Odukoya!

Couples intending to take their vows between June and July are invited to send in their love stories in not more than 300 words along with 1 creatively exciting photo to wedding@shareacoke.com.ng then follow Coca-Cola on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter for more updates.

Please remember to include your contact details when sending your entries!

Shortlisted entries will be announced on May 18 while the winning couple will be announced on May 25 after a one week voting process.

For more information, visit www.shareacoke.com.ng

  • glorify sekgala phumudzo November 6, 2017 at 9:15 am

    My wedding is on 23 December 2017 I want photo of my husband and me printed on the cans or king size and how can I did that

    Love this! 0 Reply
