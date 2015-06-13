D’Prince is now a Daddy! 

Congrats D’Prince!
The Mavin musician proudly shared his bundle of joy with the world on Instagram. The baby boy was born in Atlanta – the new dad put “New Daddy Avenue” as his location.
His brother Don Jazzy followed him the trip to see his first child, and also congratulated him on Instagram.
Their parents are out there as well !
What is it with musicians and having babies outside wedlock. Like it’s an achievement. Anyway a child is a blessing, no matter how he/she came.
Ministers of PAINMENT, there is free Cuprofen. Pls. come for urs after u hv cussed the baby mama out. Make sure it’s only headache u hv o.
why does anything have to be locked with wedding. The guy said she’s the love of his life is that not lock enough? I mean you’re in love with the person 4 life…. wedding is money pit jail only ceremonial ludacris as beautiful as it is and mariage is a piece of paper. Give me a heart over paper and party anyday.
Marriage is not a piece of paper. People should stop saying it because no matter how many times anyone says it, it’s still not true. Marriage is both a legal and spiritual arrangement. Even if someone shacks up with their partner for 100 years, they are still partners. The day they get married, they are husband and wife. God created marriage and in the Bible, there are so many examples of the honor given to marriage.
Fact: marriage is not a do or die affair. Fact: marriage is not for everyone one. Fact: marriages break up and people divorce for even the silliest or most serious reasons
But the truth still remains, marriage is not just a piece of paper. when you don’t realize how powerful the commitment of marriage is, we call it a piece of paper. People who do realize this power are the ones who reap the full and God intended benefit of marriage.
This is not a personal attack on you or anyone with this opinion. But this statement gets to me because in my own opinion, it’s not true.
another day, another baby daddy
There is nothing wrong with the guys but every thing wrong with these girls who will not tie their legs and pretend to be a mermaid or insist on protected sex…..pregnancy is not marriage oh that it worked for Annie and Anita doesn’t mean it will work for you.
Awww the baby so cute!
OAN: since it’s a trend now, dudes it’s not all about dem Instagram pictures and black & white photos, be there for your kid and your baby mama! Dem photos don’t make you a father!
@ blueEyed #thank you#
Congrats D Prince on your bundle of joy
But show us picture of the mama na.
Well……Congrats!
Baby mama…you see your life? No mention of your name. Hehe They just cropped you out of the photo and story as though d prince went to a motherless baby home to adopt this little baby. Yep. That’s what happens when you do things backwards – they hide your arse and leave you out. Start having some basic standards and requirements of these men maybe then, you won’t be treated like surrogates. Shameless women. The way some of you open yansh, hitting it raw and turning up pregnant leaves one to wonder what else besides belle you “catch” that we can see. just so sad to see us gradually mesh into the akata baby mama baby daddy lifestyle . Our parents raised us better than this.
Oh…don’t be fooled by ” the love of my life” line…it’s hormonal and momentary. He is just tickled to his balls that he is now a dad . If you were in fact the love of his life, you would be mrs d prince holding the baby in one of these photos.
Or maybe she doesn’t want her name to be out there? Or she doesn’t want to be scrutinised as in via pictures as you guys are good at doing? Or she’s not media oriented? Or well D’Prince loves her, he wants to protect her? Or she’s actually not in the pictures because she has just given birth and she’s quite weak? Or well, WHATERVER it is! There are a million and one scenarios to this! You can’t just pick a narrative and use it to criticise her.
What’s funny to me is that you are so caught up with hyper-reality that you assume ‘Her-name-is-mentioned and her pictures are there = she’s not sidelined! People have lives outside social media unnoe? Y’all gon let people breathe or no?
Like I always say, define what is ‘backwards’ to you but don’t use it to define others. Allow people pick their standards, you don’t put yourself on a particular pedestrial Lane and hold strangers on that lane. By all means, set your mighty high standards, BUT LET PEOPLE CHOOSE THE STANDARDS THEY WANT TO FOLLOW. No, don’t bring religion or morals into this, God can damn well fight his battles and yes, they are also not forcing anyone to follow their style and they aren’t hurting anyone.
The ones that should be having hypertension and seizures over them seem to be quite on it, so ewo ni tiyi gan? Kilofoshi?
PS: this is not even ‘voltroning’ for D’Prince as I can’t remember the last time I heard any song from him, I don’t care for him and no, this response isn’t just for whose comment I sort of started to reply. It’s just about society in general, whether celeb or your neighbour. Just DO YOU!
You don enter one chance . Obviously that LILO ‘s spill cut your nerves deep. The thing pain you die .
HIV, HPV, HERPES, WARTS, are real! !!!!
Please if you must have sex, wear your Condon.
Protective sex saves life.
Infected people don’t have a certain look. You could become the next victim.
Shut up there, define whats backward to you ko… go and tell your mother you want to be a baby mama or even tell yourself, let’s see if the holy spirit won’t slap you before you finish your thoughts. Gradually we are turning into undisciplined children. I am not judging her and I don’t care if she is proud or unhappy about this.
Let’s promote what is scripturally right, let’s correct one another not judge but correct. But don’t come here and say define backwards iyati iyati……
All you baby celebrities, with you chinkolo money, you all are moving around spreading your seeds…. hmmm what sort of role models are you? Just goes to show that what certain groups say about music just may be true
Shoro niyen.
Maybe she didn’t want to take the picture cos she was looking a bit busted up. Child birth ain’t no joke and there are NO pictures of me right after I give birth. Just hubby and pikin
GBAM
Me, I just love and resonate with the akata baby mama baby daddy part of your comment. We Nigerians try so hard to adopt the western way of life that we do not often realize what we’re giving up! A lot of these akata people are not happy with the lifestyle but it’s their useless culture and we’re borrowing it. Is just a saddening sturv!
LET the baby mama drama begin being a parent is the most challenging task in the world. You are a role model, a hero, a monster(when you discipline), a friend, a shoulder to lean on. There isn’t a quick Easy manual to raising kids especially these days salute to all parents doing a good job.
Congrats! Who’s the mother, Pls?
The mother is what Yoruba people call “olobo saara” . Women be renting out their womb for cheap fame.
What should i be congratulating him for? Who should I blame? The desperate girls or the immorally driven artists of our time. You guys are mentors to some of our young ones and all you have to offer is this, tattoos, piercings, fake living etc…… Go and marry that love of your life before December. Dont let me say it again, lol.
Congratulations! But I must say the ones who make the most noise condemning them are the ones who may just find themselves in such a situation, or ate most likely unhappy because they did what their parents, friends and society wanted and now they are so unhappy they wont rest. Just live and let live, are you loving right? Life is not all marriage and babies.
They have come, won dey o. Baby mama crucifiy”rs. Let grown arse men and women make their decision. You all ranting about it won’t change the fact another baby mama is gonna emerge soon.
Baby mama or not, a lot of people miss the point. A child is a gift from God and a product of love and it doesn’t matter if he/she arrives in or out of wedlock. What matters is that the child has good parents and is brought up well. Btw, he just said the love of his life. How do you know he isn’t married to her secretly? Cos the way they’re all there to welcome the kid in Atlanta, it seems like its an arrangement the entire family is comfortable with. Anyway, well done D Prince: he’s a stunning little boy. May God use him as a source of joy and never-ending blessings and prosperity. Please step up and be a man your son can look up to. Good parenting is leadership by example. Mavins tho, did they plan this? Lol, all these babies they’re producing, diarris Goduoooo
singing…. and another one bites the dust*
Do you even know what that means?
Hahaha… “Join in singing”
why dont these men acknowlege the mothers…..haba!! at least mention her first name. its not fare oh
where the mama way born the pikin.
abi na don jazzy born pikin.
nigerian men u people should wrap ur penis up. what is the meaning of this. wedlock children everywhere.
as for u thirsty girls who are desperate to have a baby for a nigerian musician u better warn yourself. u are bringing shame to ur self. allowing a man to sleep with u without a condom. how irresponsible of you.
allowing a man who is not your husband or fiancé to ejaculate inside u. nigerian ladies pls respect urselves and ur bodies
olamide
davido
ice prince
wiz kid
d prince
flavour
2 face
p square.
all these men have baby mamas. its embarrassing.
phyno pls dont disappoint me.
you forgot Timaya, and Terry G. i see its sort of competition now. Don Jazzy please find Onome and marry her and have kids, don’t join the league that was started by 2face
Psquare?? Thought they are married now
Another day, another baby mama, another man who doesn’t use protection and another child conceived out of wedlock. Yipee!!
Hahaha… @ yipeee oo
I want all the male celebrities to check under their seats for a surprise gift….yep, you guessed it!! “You get a babymama! and you get a babymama…and you get a babymama….fcuk it! Everybody gets a babymama!!!”
(Banky and Don Jazzy cheering and doing shoki in the audience)
Lols, but why are we acting like the babymama syndrome is new to our society? Afterall, Clarion Chukwuka was Sir Shina Peters’s babymama….
Let’s analyze the results:
1. The baby went on to become a super talented success in his field…and he is fine too!
2. The mama, who had been a struggling actress/background dancer/video vixen ?? became a veteran actress (my mum’s fav).
and the Daddy?
3. Err, his career is…….. heard that? No? Nothing? Yeah…exactly…..nothing.
Shina Peters is like that cool Uncle you used to love growing up, but all he does now is make you feel uncomfortable when you see him cos he refused to let go of the old jokes, lol.
So you see? All is well that (sometimes) ends well….off to YouTube to play Shinamania….workout music inspiration…peace out, A town.
Banky W berra not descend to this baby mama level abeg. He should have better standards biko
The only victims are the children born into this world that will not grow up in a home with two parents that live and love eachother.I wonder what is to become of this world with everyone that will grown up with a tense childhood.Psychiatry problems on blast in the new future.As people will be acting out like how people do in the west because they had issues stemming from childbirth. And not all children are blessings, some are actually a torn in the flesh.
People have become judge over another person.
Pls if you don’t have anything good to say. Read n wake pass. Simples!!!!
Sex with condom o
Aborting the baby oo
If ure not ready to start a family don’t have sex. Ok ?
Leave people alone and do YOU. They will only show what they want you to see. Free them face ur life. How do you know they have not done what is required?
Baby D’ Prince welcome.
It doesn’t cost much to do it right at ikoyi registry, if de woman really mean that much to u. Imagine how disappointed u will feel if ur precious daughter u hav invested so much of everytin on pays u back wit a name a sweet as a baby mama. Young women open ur eyes dis guys will nt be hot for ever and u will nt be last baby mama, ask pero 2face idibia.. Sunny ade,fela, shina peters, fatai rolling dollars, alfred olaiya etc, were all hot guys back then wit plenty women and baby mama.
While I am not one to criticise, I totally understand where the critics are coming from…. A lot of the commenters talk about it doesn’t matter as long as the child has loving “parents”…. What if the man decided to marry in future/few years time? his attention would be focused on his new family and the only attention he would probably give to the baby mama and child is money/child support. The child would start feeling somehow/neglected and if the Mother is not of a strong and good character like some of the great single mothers we have out there then the child enters one chance.
This dilemma is what is affecting the African American Community…. because there is no actual sense of community/family. To me I think it maybe better to be in a polygamous family, at least the kids all know their father and live like a close knit community.
If the man remarries and the child no longer has his or his family attention what then? Do you think all wives would be accepting of previous kids?
Unless this is what the woman wants and is not really interested in being with the man…. then I say go ahead.
Gbam!!!! I don’t support this baby mama syndrome because I personally know a few baby daddies that did not marry their baby mamas and the children are usually neglected by their dad. We can all be politically correct and say the right words but the truth is the AA community is messed up because there were no dads in the home to help raise the kids. I don’t mean to judge but let us remember the long term effects of this thing we are supporting. To both the men and the women: if you are not ready to build a family, please don’t bring kids into this world. It takes both LOVING parents to raise a mentally and emotionally stable child.
Another celebrity all in one month.
Well who am I to judge you D’prince .
Congrats .
(No entertainer should come out and say he or she is a role model anyway). My concern is just that, it’s easy to just run a simple introduction and engagement ceremony and clear that off before putting it on social media about a new baby. Yes a baby is a gift from God, but please let’s not abuse that good gift from God, it was designed to be given to us in a special way and that’s through marriage abeg.
Ha! How I wish people understand what it is for children birthed out of wedlock. There’s this pain you feel, I cannot describe it, like life cheated you or you are unfortunate, a reject kind of. I can’t really put my hands on it, especially when your parents eventually go on to commit to other people and marry them. Mehn I suffered! Not physically due to lack of basic needs but emotionally. You were always the big elephant in the room, even if nobody talked. The obvious mistake of two young people. I remember having to attend both my parents weddings. What I didn’t get is why they won’t let me stay with either grandmothers from each side but they always behaved like I was a burden, something that they could done without when I was around, not consciously though. I don’t think bastard is used anymore but I heard it a lot when I was growing up.
My aunts attacked one tailor one day for using that word back in 2003 and unfortunately the tailor’s son was around and ran inside to collect one tattered looking dictionary, read the meaning of bastard out loud and asked what his mum did wrong. Lo and behold according to the English I was actually a bastard. I don’t think they have changed it though. One time when I came back late from choir practice my step mom said “jesike inu, I’m here with you, the Apple does not fall far from the tree and it seems you’re heading towards you mother’s direction, nwanyi na-agaghị na-emechi ha ụkwụ.” What of when I had to go for family gatherings? I’m 21 now but I remember wishing I was adopted from people that didn’t know me at all. I chose the boarding house to escape from it and it worked. I was never reminded till visiting day, or when they were preaching during Wednesday fellowship about God’s punishment for fornication. You guys on BN are quite liberal because the comments I see and what goes on in reality does not tally. Especially the all children are a blessing from God comment, don’t judge because we re not God and the rest like that
.Thank God I’m no longer young and I live my life without the circumstances of my birth following me around BUT It wasn’t easy at all. I’m not preaching against baby mama hood or whatever, my parents are one of them. I’m just giving you the story of one who grew up in such environment.Maybe mine was extreme, I don’t know, but I have come across few of my type and they always feel the same way, some not that deep but others deeper. It’s your choice and your life but when you make a choice that doesn’t even only you, be sure you’ve considered everybody involved including the one that can’t speak. Thanks y’all and much love. I’m new here by the way.
Woooow! *speechless*
Wow!! I’m speechless! I’m sure the more eloquent peeps will show up and rely my feelings clearer but dear, this is not just a candid comment but a vivid and well written one as well….kudos for choosing to live above the circumstances of your birth!! Sending lots and lots of hugs and kisses your way!???
P.s. I laugh when these babymamas turn around to post inspirational quotes on being the strongest in on the planet… I send you message? Abeg, that’s story for another day….
I’m glad you are able to move past the ugly experience earlier in life.
I think having a child out of wedlock is doubly looked down on in Igbo culture, which really really needs to change. Igbo folks can be so conservative and adherent to traditions, In fact, if your father’s or his family does not recognize you and your mother re-marries, the child stays with the maternal grandparents or extended family. Shameful! This can have far reaching consequences, as such a child can be cut out of the family inheritance,
I think we should all take some time to read the comment of Isis. Having a Children out of wedlock can never be right, a child in Itself is never a curse either, Children are gifts, innocent gifts. What bothers me is this attitude we’ve developed as if it’s OK, no! It’s not ok, can we just accept the truth? Do we think God designed marriage to punish us? There is a way things ought to be and having Children out of wedlock is not the right way. Don’t give me that BS about people that are sexually active ( fornicating), it’s not the same as having a child! It’s so not cool, nothing can make it cool. It may be acceptable now but do we even consider consequences in our bid to sound educated/exposed/non-judge mental? Leave religion out of this, not everyone believes in God( though I do believe in God) but everyone has a conscience. Children out of wedlock are blessings, it’s never their fault for the mistakes of their parents but this has to be frowned at. I hope everyone supporting this new trend accept it when their own children/ loved ones start having children at will, the wrong way!
@ Truth Teller I totally agree with you but you have to note that not all bastard children are born in the same situation as isis. I have an aunt who was creeping on 40 and had a thing with a guy 6 years younger, they were s tight as a nut and bolt but his people vehemently refused to let him marry her. A year after they meet up and……… she decided to have the baby and for the ist time in my life I supported having a baby outside wedlock in fact my entire family supported and she had TWIN BOYS!!! The cuties are 4 now. I’m just trying to say that there are cases that are different where the woman isn’t a child, isn’t homeless, isn’t jobless and takes the decision and stands by it because she just wants to have a baby or she doesn’t want to have to face 40+ alone without a husband and knowing there was a time she could have had one of her own.
Having ‘Children’ not ‘a children’, sorry for the typo error on my initial comment.
D prince pls sit down somewhere. If she was d love of your life u will respect her enough to make an honest woman out of her. We don’t even get child support in Nigeria so I don’t get the desperation in these baby mama situations. Women need to start thinking with their heads and not their emotions.
Wow at Isis…. Child is a blessing yes but this is all excuses n God will surely judge..y’all don’t get fooled n come here with ‘oh leave them is it your business comments’ this right here isn’t right, yes the child is a blessing but not God’s plan,!
Children born out of wedlock are called bastards. Children born out of unmarried parents. Isis said it all.
This Mavin boys always looking for rich girls, From Yele to this. I pity them.
I really do not care for all this married/babymama talk.
I am more worried by the amount of unprotected sex going on around in our society. Straffing without protection in relationships with no ounce of exclusivity.
The rate we are going, STDs will wipe out this generation and there will be no one to look after these babies we all claim are blessings from God.
Go to the hiv clinics in medicine departments of general hospitals in big cities of naija. Crowd full!!
Meanwhile there are worse STDs than hiv.
What exactly is wrong with using a condom if you can’t hold body?
Forget instagram pics. Most of these kids were made in one night stands where protection was alien. The ladies involved became “love of my life” afterwards. Many of these stars are known staff runs girls without protection and have reputation for doing it raw.
I am sure it is not restricted to the supposed stars, it is a societal problem.
The ministry of health needs to revamp sex health education. Not for teenagers but young adults.
*pardon typos, if any.
Live and let live. Congratulations.May the baby have a happy life. Atleast he is taking responsibility
Awwwww I love reading BN comments it just gives me life. The only place to find the good, mean, ugly, bad and hilarious comments. Oya make i sip tea and read some more. If I may ask why are people trying to shove their standards down others throat? Standards are made according to class, tribe, religion and colour so I wonder why people are trying so hard to make others accept theirs. If I’m not in your class how do u expect me to understand and accept your standards? This is just Common sense????
Pwahahaha… I always enjoy the comments more than the story. (gonna call my neighbours to read the comments)
For me, I like to call it what it is…technically, D’Prince and his “babymama” committed fornication and then a beautiful child was born out of wedlock.
D’Prince then goes on to post pics on Instagram to tell the world he is now a dad, which I think is good news any day, anytime.
I am not one to judge, I am not GOD..I won’t say that D’Prince did a bad thing by impregnating the love of his life…NO..but I will say that him and his “babymama” did commit fornication..simple and short.
To all of you ladies out there whom are contemplating the idea of becoming a “babymama” to a rich dude, a celeb or cos time is running out.Below are the following options for marital status if you want to apply for a Visa.we have…
1. Married. 2.Common law marriage 3.Civil Union/domestic partnership 4. Single 5. Widowed 6.Divorced. and lastly 7.Other…
Potential babymama’s out there, we can rule out 1, 5 , 6, and maybe 2 ,so which one do you tick once you have attained “babymama” status?
See as you don enter one chance!!
@ Isis i feel you, children should not bear the grudge or consequences of their parents mistake is very worry. Moreover D’ prince mum is their doing what, sharing in the joy of his grandchild born out of wedlock. In the past, such parent will be hiding her face because of shame but today ladies are celebrated for being baby mamas. Is so sad how values just vanished into thin air. Tufiakwa!
why do we over do everything in Nigeria? The whole baba mama babay daddy rubbish is common amongst the not so rich abroad, People who shag without thinking. who plug into every socket without thinking. But In Nigeria it is glamourized, has become a trend among the people who should know better and made to look cool. Haaaa our oversabi eeeehn no be here o.