Abuja Man Sentenced to 4 Months in Prison for Beating Commercial Sex Worker

A Zuba Upper Area court on Monday sentenced Uche Duru, 34, of no fixed address, to four months imprisonment for beating up a commercial sex worker.

The presiding Judge, Mallam Aminu Sa’ad, gave judgement after Duru pleaded guilty to the one count charge of causing grievous body injury to the complainant.

Sa’ad, however, gave the convict an option to pay a fine of N10, 000 and an order to pay the sum of N22, 000 to the complainant as compensation.

Earlier the prosecutor, Sgt. Momoh Ibrahim, had told the court that on July 11, one Jessica Stephen came to market/garage police out station-Zuba(FCT) to report the matter.

Ibrahim said, in her statement to the police, Stephen said on the same date the convict came to her house and beat her up.

She also said, while the convict was beating her up, she lost her Samsung phone worth N11, 000 and also sustained an injury on the head which she had treated for N11, 000.

The prosecutor said Duru’s offence contravened the provisions of section 247 of the Penal Code law.

The convict told the court that Stephen was his customer and that fight broke out between the two of them after she threw him out of her room naked and humiliated him in front of other customers.

He said, he had paid her the agreed sum earlier and she had also refused to render him the service he had paid for.

Stephen however, did not deny Duru’s statement.

