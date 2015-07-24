Pres. Buhari Set to Probe GEJ’s Administration & No Other Past Government: Here’s Why

The presidency on Thursday stated that Buhari would limit his probe to the immediate past government of Goodluck Jonathan, and no other administration.
You will recall that during his visit to the US, the president stated that former ministers and government officials had looted funds and stole Nigeria’s crude oil, and he would investigate the matter.
“It is a simple thing. Before he was inaugurated, the President said that it will be a distraction for him to start digging deep into past governments. He said so. I don’t see anything new. But it will be irresponsible of any government to leave things of the immediate past that are glaring and evident and not do anything about it.
It is not a witch-hunt. You have evidence and they are glaring. A responsible government should do something about it. It is not about the former president. It is about how they acquitted themselves in the responsibility they were given. When you are given a public responsibility, you are responsible to the people.
You must account. When you bury a corpse and the legs are sticking out, have you buried the corpse? No. Once there are trails of money, in dollars everywhere, a responsible government should investigate. It is not as if they are witch-hunting anybody”, he said.
“Corruption is not only a crime against President Muhammed Buhari, nor is it a crime against the All Progressive Congress. Corruption is against the interest of mankind and it’s against the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
If President Buhari singled out the past administration and PDP members for probe, so be it. We are not against it. If one is not guilty he has nothing to be afraid of if he or she is singled out; at the end, it will amount to vindication for such persons. Only the guilty will be afraid.
We (PDP) are not against the selective probe of our members because we, as a party, are against corruption, and this will show that we abhor it. We only urge that the probing is done with ‘clean’ mind and not out to villify the past administration”.
PMB please please please, if you want to probe, start with the past presidents before Johnathan took over. Babaginda, Abacha’s Family (as he is not alive). Abdusalam, Shonekan, Obasanjo etc. Then I will know you are doing this with a clean mind. Rubbish!!!
But?? Statute of Limitations.
Not for crime, and ones of just yesterday abeg. When did IBB step aside?
you for tell am to start from Nnamdi Azikiwe
a.k.a EDWIN CHINEDU AZUBUKO said..
.
I dont want to knw why but all i knw is that, that nigga really rubbished this country and he needs to stay behind bars..
.
.
***CURRENTLY IN JUPITER***
Witch hunt you mean, not “‘Probe””
For d first time….olisa sounds mature
Metuh is a dodo. He does not Hv it in him to be the PDP spokes person to match the APC propaganda machinery. FFK any day.
Sorry to disagree with you there @fasholaslover. Metuh and his PDP have been carrying out principled comments on government and governance, as befits a true opposition party that desires the good of the nation. This of course is since after the elections and all the hate and campaigns of calumny by both parties. We dont want abusiveness of personalities as commentaries by a party. We want mature, constructive commentaries and i say kudos to Olisa Metuh and his party for a good job so far, inclusive of the above statement.
@NG Maybe, maybe not. The APC people have no decorum when it comes to fighting. With Metuh, The opposition cannot survive in the face of the kind of propaganda we have witnessed so far.
Well.. We are watching. Sit down look committee.
naijaflo.com
Aaaaah, Never seen any administration thrive on propaganda this much. The Machinery sounds like a broken record already. Pls. probe and let all thieves go to jail. But, let the probe be all encompassing from GEJ right thru to Fashola and the Emir of Kano and don’t forget friends of the “big friend” of the President and the “big friend” of the President himself. I hv to buy a new and more comfortable sofa. It sure is going to be interesting indeed. Just imagine the congregation of different hues in prison. Pls. nobody should be hounded to Prison for “drinking tea” like IBB did to Tam David West o.
Anyways, Nigerians are a brilliant lot and the Nigeria of today aint 1983 – 1985. Nobody has time for that king of Kangaroo shit. Let the probe begin.
Yes, look for another reason not to get to work. Fire Mr Danladi, employ Mrs Akinbla bla, probe Mr Emeka’s last 6 years etc. This is how four years will go by and nothing would have been accomplished. There are pressing issues and the local international communities are loosing faith (hence the deep fall of the Naira). Mr President needs to get to work
Pls. Build more prisons, the probe should throw up some interesting bodies. Specifically, I would like Amaechi of Ubima in handcuffs. Immunity is over. He has to explain to Nigerians what he did with the Rivers State allocation for 8 years. His goons stalked the IOC’s and their FC’s every 24th of the month. I want to know where my tax went. Where did all that money go to? Rivers State is a huge dump site. Nobody should come here and tell me about building a few schools. We must ask hard questions.
I also would like to see some untouchables e.g the paymaster himself Peter Odili go to jail. All those involved in the Halliburton scandal OBJ, Atiku etc. interesting time awaits us all indeed.
Buhari, get to work, get down to business, stop distracting yourself with all this propaganda. You have ALOT of work to do and ALL past governments have stolen money one way or another, including yours in the past. Yes I am generalising but I am almost certain I am correct. So get to work already and stop witch hunting up and down sheeeiiii!
CHANGE
Half of the people surroundig this PMB are not even clean. The same governors that contributed to his campaign are the ones unable to pay salaries. PMB either probes all or leaves them all alone. Nigeria is a den of thieves and unfortunately for PM he has been in bed with many of them already- so he has no moral ground to stand on.
http://www.pynk360.com
Which one is moral high-ground again??? Mao Zedong’s CCP collaborated with the corrupt KMT until it was no longer convenient, they still prosecuted them for corruption e.t.c.
You do not the moral high ground to prosecute the corrupt only evidence. Hell maybe the allegedly corrupt Governors you’ve mentioned have turned State’s evidence against GEJ.
Personally I want Amaechi to be tried, but logically GEJ first.
This is the mistake PDP and GEJites are making. PMB would only have the reports of how GEJ managed the nation. It was GEJ’s responsibility to ensure any files/reports handed over to him by his predecessor was satisfactory. It was his responsibility to ensure there were no issues. Him not probing his predecessor suggests he was satisfied with their performance. PMB technically doesn’t have to do that all over again. And PMB should get to work, stop with all the picture and statement uploading every other day. It’s getting boring. God bless Nigeria.
Oga, u tooo correct…. U are absolutely right. It was up to GEJ to probe his predecessor. Since he didn’t do it, nobody should hold PMB responsible for the failings of GEJ abeg….lol
This man and his government are nothing more than irritating. All we’ve heard since he was sworn in are announcements to create the illusion they are actually working yet no results.
Abeg gerrarahere.. Was GEJ the only thief? This mallam can not possibly believe the likes of OBJ, Atiku and Babaginda are innocent. Rubbish and nonsense.
No God fathers. Spare no one.
From traditional rulers to governors to local government chairmen,, to public servants, to ex PRESIDENT(S).
Especially traditional rulers!!
The Oba of Lagos for one.
PMB cannot fight corruption by being selective. Imagine with the way APC preached change yet no change smh
LOL!!! Please show me the “Fighting Corruption” Rulebook. Ofcourse he can fight corruption by being selective, that is how its done all over the world. Idealists una too funny abeg.
lol if this is true. it makes no sense, so it can’t be true.
amen oh. Let us probe everyone. The stealing of Babangida and Sanni and Obj team is part of the suffering. Buhari, probe your undeclared assets as well.
http://m.youtube.com/watch?v=ZYUBTU2ZgFY&feature=youtu.be
BN I have no idea why you are not reporting this video cos the statements made by the president here need to be talked about.
some cynics on BN will come out spewing balderdash. they forget that jonathan had 6 years to investigate ex- presidents/ leaders before him but he failed in this regard. it was his duty to probe obasanjo/ yar adua but he lacked the will to do so. President Buhari cannot investigate all the ex-presidents before him else other sectors of the nigerian state that needs attention will ground to a halt. It is very prudent of him to restrict the probe to the jonathan regime because he has to begin somewhere. Jonathan said if 20m usd was missing that the U.S will know about it, i concur with jonathan because as of now, the U.S has released vital documents to the Buhari showing the illegal transactions of money carried out in the last 4-5 years. His words are a reality.
U too correct… I love to read intelligent arguments. Nigerians are just trying to cover up GEJ’s failings by being sentimental. Love your post.
How convenient, so that is how Obj and Atiku will escape, because they are now sympathisers of the current administration. GEJ is now the scape goat, we are watching, Mr i will fight Korruption.
A real pity indeed, this decision by PMB administration. It is nothing but fear of the military constituency that held sway before Jonathan. In fact, it is unacceptable and if Jonathan and his people see this as a witch hunt, then they will have a point.
Imagine OBJ, petroleum minister, imagine Abdulsallam that wasted so much of the country’s wealth in just few months, lets not even mention OBJ! What does it take to probe? Will governance stop? No. You assign duties to relevant organs of state to do the needful- audit or investigations and prosecution. Will any of these stop PMB from carrying out his functions? Will it stop the ministers working? NO. We alraedy have organs to oversee anything required for probes.
You can’t tell me it will be morally right to watch these past leaders continue to enjoy their loot and the man from small Otuoke will be hounded- truth is they all must have soiled their hands and should all made to answer to Nigerians- except the president is too lily-livered to challenge his constituency that raped this country sore before Jonah added his bit.
Jonathan could not have probed his predecessors because politically, his constituency was so insignificant, he could not have found the necessary political muscle to do so- and he never claimed he was a saint coming with a new broom to sweep clean the economic stable. He came, saw and chopped i believe. His fate should be same with other ‘choppers’ like himself.
@NG, I agree with you completely!
Even if the small man from Otuoke wanted to, he couldn’t. Till date, the army still holds this country by the jugular.
Anyone who supports this absurdity is not ready to get to the root of the problem. No matter what grammar they speak, it sounds like a witch hunt to me.
When I hear people say if PMB wants to probe he should start with OBJ, what’s PMB business with OBJ, it wasn’t he(OBJ) that handed over to Mr. President so he has nothing to do with him, if there’s anyone that should have probe OBJ its GEJ.
Let’s take this simple example, you’re the manager of a department and you were transferred or lets assume you resign your appointment and another person was appointed and you handed over to the person, If there’s an issue or something the present manager needs to clear, you are the one he/she knows and you will be the run he/she will run to.
GEJ handed over to PMB not OBJ and thinking of the mind boggling amount we are talking here, they better start preparing themselves. Mama peace already said she’s not ready to go and feed her husband in the prison but I think that’s what she might eventually do.
I’ve always wondered, was GEJ bound hand and foot and forced to be corrupt??? If he’s guilty then I’ll be satisfied with his head(metaphorically speaking), As for the “but he was not alone nah crowd” you people still do not understand, GEJ must be probed now!! before he can use his loot to build a powerful base.
Its that lesson we all learnt on the Primary School Playing ground, either you’re strong or have strong friends or somebody else is eating your lunch and making you eat “san san”. The military gang are powerful and have powerful friends, as do Tinubu, Atiku and all the “allegedly” corrupt people you can think of. GEJ on the other hand is that new kid that just moved from another state with no friends, no relations, just all alone begging to be prosecuted.
Is it fair? No! but you quickly learn nothing in life is.
I will be the happiest person if President Buhari probe even former Governor of ABIA State because he ruled the state like his personal estate. Even his purported election into the senate is increasingly questionable???
Who is going to carry out the investigation? EFCC, Police, or Army? People that are even more corrupt than the people they’re investigating. Fix the Nigerian system and you fix corruption. You can’t fight corruption with a bad system.
Laws are useless when you don’t have adequate law enforcement. Fix Nigeria’s law enforcement agencies, and watch everything else get better. Probing one, tw0, or three people will not fix the underlying problem.
Thank you. @ ogeAdiro….
gracias! OgeAdiro.. neva felt better…ur comment is lovely…