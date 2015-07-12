Twin Explosions Hit Church in Jos

Two explosions occurred at Evangelical Church West Africa (ECWA) in Tudun Wada, near the Federal Secretariat in Jos, Plateau State on Sunday.
The blasts occurred in quick succession, around 8am while worshipers were gathered in the church during the service, Channels TV reports.
Reports about whether there where casualties are still sketchy. Some say the casualty figures are unconfirmed, while others say there were no casualties.
I pray for the day when people can go to their places of worship anytime of the day without the fear that it might be their last day on this earth!
Lord please protect Your people in Jesus Mighty Name-Amen.
The devil is a liar!!! Dear Lord,pls help us not to allow our selves to be used as instrument of destruction and pain. Give us the grace to serve you in spirit and in truth,my the blood of ur son bring us closer to you so that your good name will fill the earth wit love. Forgive the sins of the perpetrators of this evil for I know you are a loving and forgiving father,bringing all to ur mercy,especially the sinful. Show mercy father and may the souls of the departed(if any) rest in peace. Amen!!!
HEW DEAR LORD, WHEN WILL ALL THESE BOMB EXPLOSIONS END? SAD.
Na wa oh! This news is not correctly reported,its misleading pls,there were two bombs planted,the security at the gate saw one and didn’t know but immediately he threw it away it exploded and there was no casualty,the second one was detonated so it’s didn’t explode,please give accurate reports.
Oh my! Save your people, Lord, from these savages.
There were no casualties, a security man discovered d bomb in the church toilet, they alerted the military bomb squad and it was detonated, I live in jos. Thank you
May God help us
It’s evangelical church of west Africa pls.
Where is ada? Where are the Buharist? Are they still cleaning PDP mess?
Sipping Kunu and monitoring cows now means cleaning PDP mess! When will Nigeria learn and resist scammers like 419 Tinubu and Buhari?
I told Nigerians that Buhari was over rated by the agents!
Rather they fought and called me PDP parasite! Now buhari has worn but where are we?
Does it look like Buhari has time for these?
Nigerians saw a man who has same number of cows for over 30 years and trusted a Nation to him?
If a man refused debate? Said he was in London when he wasn’t? Refused to provide his certificate? Haba Nigerians!
May God help Nigerians and send help.
Why can’t Buhari speak to these nomads brothers of his? Who butcher villages where they graze???
Why can’t Buhari ban hijab temporarily as even some boys dress like female under hijab cover?
What happened to state of emergency that ought to be declared like GEJ used to do?
Does it seem like President is overwhelmed and don’t have an idea ofwhat today?
How long will Buhari run a sole government?
I agree with you especially with temporarily banning hijabs in the affected parts of the north and this has nothing to do with religion, and only Buhari can do it and get away with it because if GEJ had it would have been seen as discrimination; the fact that many of these evil men have been caught disguised as women is enough reason to have this done asap! How many more people have to die because we put religious sentiments first.? even small Chad was wise enough to have done this.
FFK go and cook stones biko.
i know buhari would be blamed for this.its just his 40days in office but what has jonathan who stayed there for centuries done?lets give our suppport to buhari to make things work rather than labelling him a slow president.why am i even bothered?,buhari no even send una rantings.
That’s the problem, when Nigerians criticize GEJ it was normal, now criticizing Buhari is abnormal, remember when the election date was shifted from February to march our military were able to recover lost territories, at least he had the platform to win the war on terror but you guys said NO you wanted Buhari, now you have him the situation became worse. severe bombings everyday, naira is now 230 to a dollar at least it was 190 when GEJ left. ..you forgot so soon Buhari convinced you he had an immediate “Change”
That is my church, and fortunately enough for us, no casualties were recorded not even minor injuries. Everybody was safe, we even continued with the church service after the bomb went off till the anti bomb squad came and cleared everybody to leave the premises. God will continue to protect us all.