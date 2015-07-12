Twin Explosions Hit Church in Jos

Two explosions occurred at Evangelical Church West Africa (ECWA) in Tudun Wada, near the Federal Secretariat in Jos, Plateau State on Sunday.

The blasts occurred in quick succession, around 8am while worshipers were gathered in the church during the service, Channels TV reports.

Reports about whether there where casualties are still sketchy. Some say the casualty figures are unconfirmed, while others say there were no casualties.