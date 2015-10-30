BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

#HeinekenLFDW2015 – Day 3: Iconic Invanity, Meena, Mai Atafo, Toju Foyeh & More are Showing Today!

30.10.2015 at By Leave a Comment

Heineken LFDW 2015 Street Style Day 1 - BellaNaija - October2015059

Selfie time with Adebayo Oke-Lawal of Orange Culture & Tonye

Well look what day it is …day 3! It’s been an amazing 2 days so far at the Heineken Lagos Fashion & Design Week 2015, and judging from all the amazing designs – Tiffany Amber, AmedeEjiro Amos Tafiri, Maki Oh, House of Marie, the Fashion Focus finalists and other fab designers that showed on day 1 and day 2, it’s only going to getting better.

If you’ve been missing out on all the fun, don’t worry. You have 3 options to get in on ass the fashion fun;
Check out our Instagram handles – @BellaNaijaStyle , @BellaNaijaOnline or @BellaNaijaBeauty for all on-the-scene photos! By the way, top makeup artist, Lola Maja-Okojevoh has taken over our Beauty Instagram page to bring you all the backstage craziness! Check it out!

Check out our Style page HERE for all the collections, red carpets & street style photos!
Keep it locked to join in the fun as we continue the fashion ‘fabness’ for day 3!

So whose new collections will we get to see on day 3? Check out the schedule below;

***

HK-LFDW-Schedule-HiRes copy

Day 3 – 30th October 2015
05:30PM – Iconic Invanity
05:50PM – Meena
06:10PM – LFDW Fashion Focus – Emmanuel Weje | Deji Eniola | ChukwumaEkwerike | Nuraniya
06:30PM – Titi BeloMcMekaReni Smith
06:50PM – DZYN
07: 10PM – BREAK
07:30PM – Toju Foyeh
07:50Pm – Andrea Iyamah
08:10PM – Kelechi Odu
08:30PM – Sunny Rose
08:50PM – Washington Roberts
09:10PM – Eki Orleans
09:30PM – Mai Atafo

Don’t forget to follow our Instagram handles to catch up on all the fun. See you out there!

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija