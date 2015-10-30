HeinekenLFDW2015 – Day 3: Iconic Invanity, Meena, Mai Atafo, Toju Foyeh & More are Showing Today!

Well look what day it is …day 3! It’s been an amazing 2 days so far at the Heineken Lagos Fashion & Design Week 2015, and judging from all the amazing designs – Tiffany Amber, Amede, Ejiro Amos Tafiri, Maki Oh, House of Marie, the Fashion Focus finalists and other fab designers that showed on day 1 and day 2, it’s only going to getting better.

If you’ve been missing out on all the fun, don’t worry. You have 3 options to get in on ass the fashion fun;

– Check out our Instagram handles – @BellaNaijaStyle , @BellaNaijaOnline or @BellaNaijaBeauty for all on-the-scene photos! By the way, top makeup artist, Lola Maja-Okojevoh has taken over our Beauty Instagram page to bring you all the backstage craziness! Check it out!

– Check out our Style page HERE for all the collections, red carpets & street style photos!

– Keep it locked to join in the fun as we continue the fashion ‘fabness’ for day 3!

So whose new collections will we get to see on day 3? Check out the schedule below;

***

Day 3 – 30th October 2015

05:30PM – Iconic Invanity

05:50PM – Meena

06:10PM – LFDW Fashion Focus – Emmanuel Weje | Deji Eniola | ChukwumaEkwerike | Nuraniya

06:30PM – Titi Belo | McMeka | Reni Smith

06:50PM – DZYN

07: 10PM – BREAK

07:30PM – Toju Foyeh

07:50Pm – Andrea Iyamah

08:10PM – Kelechi Odu

08:30PM – Sunny Rose

08:50PM – Washington Roberts

09:10PM – Eki Orleans

09:30PM – Mai Atafo

Don’t forget to follow our Instagram handles to catch up on all the fun. See you out there!