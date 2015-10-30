HeinekenLFDW2015 – Day 3: Iconic Invanity, Meena, Mai Atafo, Toju Foyeh & More are Showing Today!

Well look what day it is …day 3! It’s been an amazing 2 days so far at the Heineken Lagos Fashion & Design Week 2015, and judging from all the amazing designs – Tiffany Amber, Amede, Ejiro Amos Tafiri, Maki Oh, House of Marie, the Fashion Focus finalists and other fab designers that showed on day 1 and day 2, it’s only going to getting better.
If you’ve been missing out on all the fun, don’t worry. You have 3 options to get in on ass the fashion fun;
– Check out our Instagram handles – @BellaNaijaStyle , @BellaNaijaOnline or @BellaNaijaBeauty for all on-the-scene photos! By the way, top makeup artist, Lola Maja-Okojevoh has taken over our Beauty Instagram page to bring you all the backstage craziness! Check it out!
– Check out our Style page HERE for all the collections, red carpets & street style photos!
– Keep it locked to join in the fun as we continue the fashion ‘fabness’ for day 3!
So whose new collections will we get to see on day 3? Check out the schedule below;
***
Day 3 – 30th October 2015
05:30PM – Iconic Invanity
05:50PM – Meena
06:10PM – LFDW Fashion Focus – Emmanuel Weje | Deji Eniola | ChukwumaEkwerike | Nuraniya
06:30PM – Titi Belo | McMeka | Reni Smith
06:50PM – DZYN
07: 10PM – BREAK
07:30PM – Toju Foyeh
07:50Pm – Andrea Iyamah
08:10PM – Kelechi Odu
08:30PM – Sunny Rose
08:50PM – Washington Roberts
09:10PM – Eki Orleans
09:30PM – Mai Atafo
Don’t forget to follow our Instagram handles to catch up on all the fun. See you out there!