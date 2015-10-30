Yemi Alade, Yvonne Chaka Chaka, AKA, Kcee & More Celebrate African Music at AFRIMMA 2015

The second edition of the African Muzik Magazine Awards (AFRIMMA) took place on Saturday, 10th October 2015 in Dallas, Texas, USA.
Hosted by West African Comedy King Basketmouth and East Africa’s comedy Queen Anne Kansiime, stars and fans were treated to an evening of fun, music, pomp and pageantry.The Black Academy of Arts and Letters was the grand stage with eclectic performances from African musicians including Yemi Alade, legendary Yvonne Chaka Chaka, Kcee, rapper AKA and Diamond Platnumz.
See the full list of winners for AFRIMMA 2015!
Best Male West Africa: Davido
Best Female West Africa: Yemi Alade
Best Newcomer: Ommy Dimpoz
Best Male East Africa: Diamond Platnumz
Best Video Director: Godfather
Best Male Central Africa: Yuri da Cunha
Best Female East Africa: Vanessa Mdee
Best African DJ USA: Dj Simple Simon
AFRIMMA Video of The Year: ‘Nana’ by Diamond Platnumz ft Flavour
Best Male Southern Africa: AKA
Crossing Boundaries with Music Award: Jidenna
Song of The Year: Ojuelegba – Wizkid
Best Dancehall Artist: Stonebwoy
Best Dance in a Video: Serge Beynaud – Okeninkpin
Best Collaboration: AKA feat. Burna Boy, DaL.E.S and JR – All Eyes On Me
Artiste of The Year: Diamond Platnumz
AFRIMMA Inspirational Song: Bracket ft Diamond Platnumz – Alive *
Transformational Leadership Award: Botswana President, Lieutenant General Seretse Khama Ian Khama
Legendary Award: Youssou N’dour
Best Traditional Act: Flavour
Music Producer of The Year: Legendury Beatz
Best Female Central Africa: Mani Bella
AFRIMMA Humanitarian Artist: 2face Idibia
Best Group: Sauti Sol
Best Dance Group: D3 Dancers
Best African DJ: DJ Jimmy Jatt
Best Rap Act: Sarkodie
Best Gospel Artist: Icha Kavons
