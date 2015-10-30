Yemi Alade, Yvonne Chaka Chaka, AKA, Kcee & More Celebrate African Music at AFRIMMA 2015

The second edition of the African Muzik Magazine Awards (AFRIMMA) took place on Saturday, 10th October 2015 in Dallas, Texas, USA.

Hosted by West African Comedy King Basketmouth and East Africa’s comedy Queen Anne Kansiime, stars and fans were treated to an evening of fun, music, pomp and pageantry. The Black Academy of Arts and Letters was the grand stage with eclectic performances from African musicians including Yemi Alade, legendary Yvonne Chaka Chaka, Kcee, rapper AKA and Diamond Platnumz.

See the full list of winners for AFRIMMA 2015!

Best Male West Africa: Davido

Best Female West Africa: Yemi Alade

Best Newcomer: Ommy Dimpoz

Best Male East Africa: Diamond Platnumz

Best Video Director: Godfather

Best Male Central Africa: Yuri da Cunha

Best Female East Africa: Vanessa Mdee

Best African DJ USA: Dj Simple Simon

AFRIMMA Video of The Year: ‘Nana’ by Diamond Platnumz ft Flavour

Best Male Southern Africa: AKA

Crossing Boundaries with Music Award: Jidenna

Song of The Year: Ojuelegba – Wizkid

Best Dancehall Artist: Stonebwoy

Best Dance in a Video: Serge Beynaud – Okeninkpin

Best Collaboration: AKA feat. Burna Boy, DaL.E.S and JR – All Eyes On Me

Artiste of The Year: Diamond Platnumz

AFRIMMA Inspirational Song: Bracket ft Diamond Platnumz – Alive *

Transformational Leadership Award: Botswana President, Lieutenant General Seretse Khama Ian Khama

Legendary Award: Youssou N’dour

Best Traditional Act: Flavour

Music Producer of The Year: Legendury Beatz

Best Female Central Africa: Mani Bella

AFRIMMA Humanitarian Artist: 2face Idibia

Best Group: Sauti Sol

Best Dance Group: D3 Dancers

Best African DJ: DJ Jimmy Jatt

Best Rap Act: Sarkodie

Best Gospel Artist: Icha Kavons

Red Carpet

