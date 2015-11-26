BellaNaija

NNPC Apologizes to Nigerians Over Fuel Scarcity

26.11.2015

Fuel-Scarcity

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) on Wednesday apologized to Nigerians over the fuel scarcity situation in the country.

According to Vanguard, the organisation also revealed that it has entered into a partnership with security agencies in the country to assist in the monitoring of fuel supply across the country.

A representative from NNPC told newsmen, “We must all make sure that petroleum products get across to Nigerians at the regulated price especially as the yuletide season approaches. We have enough products and we want to plead with the Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTDs) not to be involved in the diversion of petroleum products in order to avoid causing untold hardship to motorists.”

Managing Director of the Pipelines and Products Marketing Company, Esther Nnamdi-Ogbue also revealed, “We have invited the EFCC and DSS to join us in this campaign of monitoring the movement of petroleum products and they have our mandate to sanction any errant marketer. Enough is enough.”

3 Comments on NNPC Apologizes to Nigerians Over Fuel Scarcity
  • EIO November 26, 2015 at 8:38 am

    Stop apologising…..DO SOMETHING!!!!!

    Love this! 24 Reply
  • Taipan November 26, 2015 at 9:04 am

    oh….shshhhhhhhh! Some sets of individual have made billions due to this scarcity under the watchful eyes of the federal government….keep your apologies and do something, from 40 naira per liter promise to 250 naira per liter ….

    Love this! 22 Reply
  • Lyon Jasper November 26, 2015 at 3:27 pm

    I’m just looking at Nigeria like my television.

    Love this! 19 Reply
