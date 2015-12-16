The Dignitaries, The Movie, The After-Party & More! Get ALL the Scoop about FIFTY Movie Premiere in Lagos

BN has brought you the BN Red Carpet Fab of the highly anticipated FIFTY premiere in Lagos (click here if you missed it) and now it is time to see even more fun aspects of the night.
Fifty, executively produced by Mo Abudu can definitely hold the torch as having the biggest film premiere in the history of Nigerian cinema.
The premiere was held at the Eko Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos on Sunday, December 13, 2015, attended by the crème de la crème of Lagos society including popular faces from Nigerian film and music, senior public figures and dignitaries from business and politics
The night started off with a red carpet that stretched forever, followed by a super classy buffet dinner, then the premiere of the movie FIFTY and then an after party with an Old Skool theme.
Some dignitaries from government including Alhaji Lai Mohammed, Minister for Information and Culture; Rotimi Amaechi, Minister of Transportation; and Toyin Saraki, wife of the Senate President; and from the private sector, including Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Africa’s richest entrepreneur; Tony Elumelu, Chairman, UBA Group & President Heirs Holdings; Atedo Peterside, of Stanbic IBTC Bank; Donald Duke, ex-Governor of Cross River State; Senator Florence Ita-Giwa, former Senator of the Federal Republic; were spotted at the event.
Socialites Nkiru Anumudu and Ruth Osime; Folarin Coker, Commissioner for Tourism, Arts & Culture; Steve Ayorinde, Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Lagos State; Tonye Cole, CEO, Sahara Group; Doyin Abiola; Bola Adesola, MD/CEO, Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria; Ibukun Awosika, Chairperson, First Bank Plc; Phillip Udozua, CEO, UBA; Segun Ogunsanya CEO, Airtel; Pastor Paul Adefarasin, House on the Rock; Jimi Agbaje, a renowned Pharmacist and former gubernatorial candidate in Lagos and Dr Doyin Abiola are some of the endless list of dignitaries from corporate and social Nigeria.
The movie, from the stables of EbonyLife Films, Nigeria, will be in cinemas nationwide from this Friday, December 18, 2015.
Photo Credit: Damell Photography and Mubarak Adegunwa
Bella Naija, it yaff do nau. Thank u
The Publicity on this movie is out of this world. Well done to them. I will be watching on Friday
Chai! Denreleeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee! o ga o.
Really lovely event. Kudos to Mo and her team..
Ini Edo looking aged, Dakore Akande always on point. i see lots of pretty faces.
Pls I don’t understand, is this a movie premier or another one of aunty MO’s I -have – connection party. Sorry the whole razzmatazz is taking away frm the movie. I’m sure is just an excuse for her to shine as usual cos I did not even recognise the stars in d movie anymore, she just outshined them all with her toke-makinwaish notice me propaganda. A movie premier is supposed to be about the movie and relatively the stars and not the PRODUCER. I saw star wars premier and I did not even notice the producer. It was all about d stars and the movie. Sorry I’m a bonafide member of the MO clan but this is just too much propaganda for a medium budget movie. Kunle Afolayan no even make this much noise with OCTOBER 1ST sef that is a high budget classic.
shut up already……
No, baby oku, you shut up.
Dude I can’t talk on anything else cos you are entitled to your opinion but when we are talking facts let’s make sure we get it right. The budget for Fifty trumps the budget for October 1 by far! Budget for fifty was $2m and I’m certain Kunle didn’t spend up to $1m on Oct. 1… point of correction.
Chichi, learn to get your own facts right too. October 1st wasn’t up to $1 mullion, is this a sick joke? It’s way more than that. I remember people questioning him as to why he’ll use that money for a movie, rather than something else. Take your own advise and get your facts right. Fifty isn’t even a mega movie like October 1; not anywhere close.
….really ChiChi, do you believe what you just typed. If the budget for “Fifty” was USD2million, i imagine it was mostly spent on publicity and media hype. Its a simple drama, though well acted and nicely produced, with plenty glittz and make up. How that adds up to USD2million is beyond me!!!. No way it would more than “October 1”!!! Hian! Abeg take several seats Chichi.
Timothy are you even minding Chichi, Fifty isn’t even up to $400,000. Imagine her comparing it to October 1 and actually not getting her facts right again. Smh! October 1 isn’t up to 1 million dollars? Better get more information about the movie and stop disgracing yourself.
Hmm. Am i the only one seeing those nipples??? I mean the woman in white. No bra sef! Na wa o! https://www.bellanaija.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/12/IMG_0678a.jpg
Any more pictures? Waiting! (insert sarcasm.)
No Eno and Lara?
The last picture – “Werenle.”
Dupe – dancer extraordinaire. Shaking her tail feather.
Mrs. D. Danjuma’s dress looks nice.
Mo Abudu’s dress is “wearing her.”
The beautiful Mrs Wale Ojo.
Tiwa please wear your correct size next time. The playsuit outfit was so tight on her thighs with Camel Toe overload! This Guest https://www.bellanaija.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/12/IMG_0553a.jpgj got it right!
Mo’Abudu be buying over everybody and be using money to slap Nollywood hustlers. I am seeing this movie because the producer ”Tope Oshin” has done very good movies like Sitanda and the likes. I’m a great fan
mama bakassi dont even try toasting don jazzy cos u no dey take eye see fine small boy……..
SEE…
pictures speak a thousand words afterall…
You have to admire a woman who puts her all into every project and is known for excellence. Congrats to Mo and all involved. To those saying it’s enough and all sorts, you should just have scrolled past. The pictures are lovely, I enjoyed every bit of this post.
Please shut up. You know how to criticize what you don’t agree with, but don’t allow/accept the same for others. PR I agree is good, but when you over do it, it becomes such a drag. Also, this is a movie premiere and it’s not entirely focused on the actors, movie or producers; just Mo and her friends. Not everything is hate, I like Mo but most people have criticized constructively.
gbam!
Mrs Chidukane aka busybody of Bella Naija aka I’m loyal to my husband. We haff not forgotten.
Do you scroll past all the posts you disagree with?
Tari, what exactly is your point? Cause I’m not sure I understand your comment.
beautiful people everywhere but I would have prefer to see more of the actors than the executive producer because the movie is about them – the actors.
please don’t tag me as a hater, I’m always glued to channel 165 cos I love the quality of their progs.
Mo you better stick to Bimpe Onakoya and Joyce Jacob who normally do your make-up; they give you you better looks in my opinion. Banke does spectacular make-up but for some reasons, never gets yours right; particularly your birthday look. You look like a clown, I don’t understand but the make-up is just too much, I don’t understand the hair; the look is a no no. Your daughter’s make-up is much more better, she looks elegant, from the make-up to the hair and her outfit. You’re way too obsessed with weight loss and it doesn’t exactly fit you as you’re overdoing it, you looked way better before – incredibly gorgeous. I read a comment on LIB where someone stated your Botox and weight loss now makes you look plastic. Just don’t understand your recent looks.
Congratulations on your movie; I hope it’s worth the hype.
Is there any part of you that actually thinks she will get to read your comment? I’m curious.
Oh please, spare me with the bs. You leave comments on BN and blogs, do the people you criticize (constructively or not) get to read them?! (Even-though, some actually do). Is there any part of you that actually thinks your comment made sense? I’m curious.
I love Mo Abudu she does not do mediocre. That is my kind of role model.
When films are done in the developed world it is all about the actors sometimes, you wonder who did the producing. They usually take a back bench and watch their stars shine. Here the actors are like non-existent. They almost look like they have no confidence. Mo is everywhere, almost like it is a political rally. It must be a good movie but the marketing is topsy turvy.
I agree and disagree. I disagree because even in Nigeria, it’s also more about the actors and you will hardly even know the producers or directors, but this is Mo Abudu; she makes everything about herself and overhypes almost everything. Everything is like a show-off to her. I mean, look at her channel, it’s great but definitely not worth the hype. It really lacks content.
It’s also the same in Nigeria, movies are about the actors, rarely ever about the producers. You know Mo Abudu likes to stylishly show off, so this isn’t particularly Nigerian style, but Mo Abudu’s style.
WTF?! https://www.bellanaija.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/12/IMG_0537a.jpg
I heard the movie was underwhelming. Great outfits and PR but boring plotline. And I heard this from people that attended the premiere. Sad.
Is there any part of you that actually thinks she will get to read your comment? I’m curious.
lol..
Make we watch the movie first , then we go know how to position our comments.
Lovely pics here. Naija and party na 5 and 6.
this looks like a fantastic event..from the security, the presentation, decor, guests all except the ushers..i dont get the wigs most guests look odd funny..flash photography isnt forgiving to some makeup looks. as much as i disagree with mo abudu on some things but with this event, she set the standard for how movie preimeres should be done…she put all nollywood producers on notice….
i couldn’t stop smiling.I so wished I was invited.Definitely going to see the movie this season.Love me my darling always Omoni.
One thing i am happy for, she got her peers who this movie is originally made for to watch the movie! People (except maybe a handful) that would never in a million years watch a nigerian movies to watch, so this is a huge plus. In terms of the complete takeover, she has put her resources and sweat into this production, so asides being a PR take over, she needs to make her money back oh, so if this can help spread a positive word, well done, if not back to the drawing board you go.
I admire Mo so much. look forward to meet her. she is beautiful and inspires me so much. she has done so much with her EL station and I can compare it to channel E. Hard work is key indeed.
You can compare EL Now to E! ? Are you for real? ??
Edon do, fifty this fifty that. Abegi
enough money to splurg on promo, we have head ohh
after this post can we at least rest, until we have all watch the movie and draw our conclusion. All these red carpet DIGNITARY bullshyt does not impress me. Question is how great is the movie. Will it win any international awards. Lets not get blinded by all the weaves and Classy Elitism bulllshyt.
Class elitism that brews class war by any means necessary.
i have a feeling this movie won’t be anything special
Na wah o, times do change…Doyin Abiola was there and didn’t get a mention https://www.bellanaija.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/12/IMG_0329a.jpg
On the contrary mo actually made this film about the actors. Their faces were everywhere in that venue. Their names were mentioned every second mo has even made them more popular because if how she has put their faces everywhere. And even after the film she made sure everyone who worked n the film came out and the four women spoke. These pictures are for pr to show the people who would otherwise not watch a Nigerian film. Loop holes here and there but I think mo did a good job with this premiere.
Omoni Oboli and her husband made me smile.
My Boo Boo and Hubby, where art thou? Come make we start our love story.