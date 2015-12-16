BellaNaija

The Dignitaries, The Movie, The After-Party & More! Get ALL the Scoop about FIFTY Movie Premiere in Lagos

16.12.2015 at By 48 Comments

Donald Duke, Mo Abudu, Onari Duke, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde & Florence Ita-Giwa

BN has brought you the BN Red Carpet Fab of the highly anticipated FIFTY premiere in Lagos (click here if you missed it) and now it is time to see even more fun aspects of the night.

Fifty, executively produced by Mo Abudu can definitely hold the torch as having the biggest film premiere in the history of Nigerian cinema.

The premiere was held at the Eko Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos on Sunday, December 13, 2015, attended by the crème de la crème of Lagos society including popular faces from Nigerian film and music, senior public figures and dignitaries from business and politics

The night started off with a red carpet that stretched forever, followed by a super classy buffet dinner, then the premiere of the movie FIFTY and then an after party with an Old Skool theme.

Some dignitaries from government including Alhaji Lai Mohammed, Minister for Information and Culture; Rotimi Amaechi, Minister of Transportation; and Toyin Saraki, wife of the Senate President; and from the private sector, including Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Africa’s richest entrepreneur; Tony Elumelu, Chairman, UBA Group & President Heirs Holdings; Atedo Peterside, of Stanbic IBTC Bank; Donald Duke, ex-Governor of Cross River State; Senator Florence Ita-Giwa, former Senator of the Federal Republic; were spotted at the event.

Socialites Nkiru Anumudu and Ruth Osime; Folarin Coker, Commissioner for Tourism, Arts & Culture; Steve Ayorinde, Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Lagos State; Tonye Cole, CEO, Sahara Group; Doyin Abiola; Bola Adesola, MD/CEO, Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria; Ibukun Awosika, Chairperson, First Bank Plc; Phillip Udozua, CEO, UBA; Segun Ogunsanya CEO, Airtel; Pastor Paul Adefarasin, House on the Rock; Jimi Agbaje, a renowned Pharmacist and former gubernatorial candidate in Lagos and Dr Doyin Abiola are some of the endless list of dignitaries from corporate and social Nigeria.

The movie, from the stables of EbonyLife Films, Nigeria, will be in cinemas nationwide from this Friday, December 18, 2015.

See all the photos below.

***

Arrivals

IMG_0040a IMG_0046a IMG_0048a IMG_0051a IMG_0125a IMG_0129a IMG_0130a IMG_0136a IMG_0140a IMG_0159a IMG_0171a IMG_0175a IMG_0181a IMG_0192a IMG_0193a IMG_0199a IMG_0206a IMG_0210a IMG_0217a

Dinner & Performances

151213-0163 151213-0192 IMG_0084a IMG_0086a IMG_0087a IMG_0149a IMG_0234a IMG_0240a IMG_0246a IMG_0253a IMG_0257a IMG_0264a IMG_0266a IMG_0268a IMG_0275a IMG_0276a IMG_0277a IMG_0279a IMG_0282a IMG_0290a IMG_0294a IMG_0295a IMG_0299a IMG_0309a IMG_0310a IMG_0316a IMG_0320a IMG_0329a IMG_0334a IMG_0352a IMG_0358a IMG_0359a IMG_0360a IMG_0362a IMG_0366a IMG_0369a IMG_0373a IMG_0380a IMG_0384a IMG_0393a IMG_8192 IMG_8195

Movie Time

151213-0241 IMG_0073a IMG_0224a IMG_0302a IMG_0404a IMG_0407a IMG_0411a IMG_0413a IMG_0415a IMG_0417a IMG_0421a IMG_0429a IMG_0432a IMG_0433a IMG_0436a IMG_0439a IMG_0440a IMG_0442a IMG_0444a IMG_0448a IMG_0449a IMG_0456a IMG_0470a IMG_0471a IMG_0473a IMG_0475a IMG_0476a IMG_0478a IMG_0479a

After Party

IMG_0063a IMG_0117a IMG_0484a IMG_0495a IMG_0496a IMG_0501a IMG_0503a IMG_0504a IMG_0506a IMG_0509a IMG_0514a IMG_0519a IMG_0523a IMG_0527a IMG_0528a IMG_0530a IMG_0535a IMG_0537a IMG_0540a IMG_0545a IMG_0553a IMG_0562a IMG_0564a IMG_0570a IMG_0573a IMG_0577a IMG_0578a IMG_0584a IMG_0589a IMG_0595a IMG_0611a IMG_0627a IMG_0629a IMG_0633a IMG_0636a IMG_0638a IMG_0641a IMG_0647a IMG_0651a IMG_0653a IMG_0655a IMG_0662a IMG_0667a IMG_0669a IMG_0673a IMG_0676a IMG_0678a IMG_0683a IMG_0685a IMG_0698a

Photo Credit: Damell Photography and Mubarak Adegunwa

48 Comments on The Dignitaries, The Movie, The After-Party & More! Get ALL the Scoop about FIFTY Movie Premiere in Lagos
  • jasmine December 16, 2015 at 10:25 am

    Bella Naija, it yaff do nau. Thank u

    Love this! 17 Reply
  • Felix December 16, 2015 at 10:34 am

    The Publicity on this movie is out of this world. Well done to them. I will be watching on Friday

    Love this! 18 Reply
  • yeyeperry December 16, 2015 at 10:36 am

    Chai! Denreleeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee! o ga o.

    Love this! 17 Reply
  • Lizzie December 16, 2015 at 10:43 am

    Really lovely event. Kudos to Mo and her team..

    Love this! 24 Reply
  • Nerybanty December 16, 2015 at 10:53 am

    Ini Edo looking aged, Dakore Akande always on point. i see lots of pretty faces.

    Love this! 18 Reply
  • aikay December 16, 2015 at 10:57 am

    Pls I don’t understand, is this a movie premier or another one of aunty MO’s I -have – connection party. Sorry the whole razzmatazz is taking away frm the movie. I’m sure is just an excuse for her to shine as usual cos I did not even recognise the stars in d movie anymore, she just outshined them all with her toke-makinwaish notice me propaganda. A movie premier is supposed to be about the movie and relatively the stars and not the PRODUCER. I saw star wars premier and I did not even notice the producer. It was all about d stars and the movie. Sorry I’m a bonafide member of the MO clan but this is just too much propaganda for a medium budget movie. Kunle Afolayan no even make this much noise with OCTOBER 1ST sef that is a high budget classic.

    Love this! 176 Reply
    • baby oku December 16, 2015 at 12:12 pm

      shut up already……

      Love this! 87
    • Shandi December 16, 2015 at 12:56 pm

      No, baby oku, you shut up.

      Love this! 103
    • Chichi December 16, 2015 at 5:01 pm

      Dude I can’t talk on anything else cos you are entitled to your opinion but when we are talking facts let’s make sure we get it right. The budget for Fifty trumps the budget for October 1 by far! Budget for fifty was $2m and I’m certain Kunle didn’t spend up to $1m on Oct. 1… point of correction.

      Love this! 11
    • Nma December 16, 2015 at 6:34 pm

      Chichi, learn to get your own facts right too. October 1st wasn’t up to $1 mullion, is this a sick joke? It’s way more than that. I remember people questioning him as to why he’ll use that money for a movie, rather than something else. Take your own advise and get your facts right. Fifty isn’t even a mega movie like October 1; not anywhere close.

      Love this! 32
    • Timothy December 17, 2015 at 9:04 am

      ….really ChiChi, do you believe what you just typed. If the budget for “Fifty” was USD2million, i imagine it was mostly spent on publicity and media hype. Its a simple drama, though well acted and nicely produced, with plenty glittz and make up. How that adds up to USD2million is beyond me!!!. No way it would more than “October 1”!!! Hian! Abeg take several seats Chichi.

      Love this! 20
    • Quissite December 18, 2015 at 1:55 am

      Timothy are you even minding Chichi, Fifty isn’t even up to $400,000. Imagine her comparing it to October 1 and actually not getting her facts right again. Smh! October 1 isn’t up to 1 million dollars? Better get more information about the movie and stop disgracing yourself.

      Love this! 6
  • Olofofo December 16, 2015 at 11:07 am

    Hmm. Am i the only one seeing those nipples??? I mean the woman in white. No bra sef! Na wa o! https://www.bellanaija.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/12/IMG_0678a.jpg

    Love this! 8 Reply
  • Anon December 16, 2015 at 11:07 am

    Any more pictures? Waiting! (insert sarcasm.)
    No Eno and Lara?
    The last picture – “Werenle.”
    Dupe – dancer extraordinaire. Shaking her tail feather.
    Mrs. D. Danjuma’s dress looks nice.
    Mo Abudu’s dress is “wearing her.”
    The beautiful Mrs Wale Ojo.

    Love this! 25 Reply
  • Sandy December 16, 2015 at 11:19 am

    Tiwa please wear your correct size next time. The playsuit outfit was so tight on her thighs with Camel Toe overload! This Guest https://www.bellanaija.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/12/IMG_0553a.jpgj got it right!

    Love this! 8 Reply
  • MAN December 16, 2015 at 11:40 am

    Mo’Abudu be buying over everybody and be using money to slap Nollywood hustlers. I am seeing this movie because the producer ”Tope Oshin” has done very good movies like Sitanda and the likes. I’m a great fan

    Love this! 20 Reply
  • baby oku December 16, 2015 at 12:10 pm

    mama bakassi dont even try toasting don jazzy cos u no dey take eye see fine small boy……..

    Love this! 41 Reply
    • frank teacher December 16, 2015 at 2:28 pm

      SEE…
      pictures speak a thousand words afterall…

      Love this! 9
  • mrs chidukane December 16, 2015 at 12:17 pm

    You have to admire a woman who puts her all into every project and is known for excellence. Congrats to Mo and all involved. To those saying it’s enough and all sorts, you should just have scrolled past. The pictures are lovely, I enjoyed every bit of this post.

    Love this! 50 Reply
    • Lee December 16, 2015 at 12:57 pm

      Please shut up. You know how to criticize what you don’t agree with, but don’t allow/accept the same for others. PR I agree is good, but when you over do it, it becomes such a drag. Also, this is a movie premiere and it’s not entirely focused on the actors, movie or producers; just Mo and her friends. Not everything is hate, I like Mo but most people have criticized constructively.

      Love this! 97
    • Mz Titilitious December 16, 2015 at 1:34 pm

      gbam!

      Love this! 12
    • Koi koi December 17, 2015 at 5:14 pm

      Mrs Chidukane aka busybody of Bella Naija aka I’m loyal to my husband. We haff not forgotten.

      Love this! 8
    • Tari December 16, 2015 at 6:50 pm

      Do you scroll past all the posts you disagree with?

      Love this! 14
    • Belema December 16, 2015 at 10:46 pm

      Tari, what exactly is your point? Cause I’m not sure I understand your comment.

      Love this! 6
  • prince December 16, 2015 at 12:38 pm

    beautiful people everywhere but I would have prefer to see more of the actors than the executive producer because the movie is about them – the actors.
    please don’t tag me as a hater, I’m always glued to channel 165 cos I love the quality of their progs.

    Love this! 27 Reply
  • Mayy December 16, 2015 at 1:10 pm

    Mo you better stick to Bimpe Onakoya and Joyce Jacob who normally do your make-up; they give you you better looks in my opinion. Banke does spectacular make-up but for some reasons, never gets yours right; particularly your birthday look. You look like a clown, I don’t understand but the make-up is just too much, I don’t understand the hair; the look is a no no. Your daughter’s make-up is much more better, she looks elegant, from the make-up to the hair and her outfit. You’re way too obsessed with weight loss and it doesn’t exactly fit you as you’re overdoing it, you looked way better before – incredibly gorgeous. I read a comment on LIB where someone stated your Botox and weight loss now makes you look plastic. Just don’t understand your recent looks.
    Congratulations on your movie; I hope it’s worth the hype.

    Love this! 33 Reply
    • tish December 16, 2015 at 2:24 pm

      Is there any part of you that actually thinks she will get to read your comment? I’m curious.

      Love this! 21
    • Mayy December 16, 2015 at 2:57 pm

      Oh please, spare me with the bs. You leave comments on BN and blogs, do the people you criticize (constructively or not) get to read them?! (Even-though, some actually do). Is there any part of you that actually thinks your comment made sense? I’m curious.

      Love this! 27
  • Miss Anoni Miss December 16, 2015 at 1:54 pm

    I love Mo Abudu she does not do mediocre. That is my kind of role model.

    Love this! 15 Reply
  • Tish December 16, 2015 at 1:55 pm

    When films are done in the developed world it is all about the actors sometimes, you wonder who did the producing. They usually take a back bench and watch their stars shine. Here the actors are like non-existent. They almost look like they have no confidence. Mo is everywhere, almost like it is a political rally. It must be a good movie but the marketing is topsy turvy.

    Love this! 44 Reply
    • Exq December 16, 2015 at 2:25 pm

      I agree and disagree. I disagree because even in Nigeria, it’s also more about the actors and you will hardly even know the producers or directors, but this is Mo Abudu; she makes everything about herself and overhypes almost everything. Everything is like a show-off to her. I mean, look at her channel, it’s great but definitely not worth the hype. It really lacks content.

      Love this! 30
    • Olanma December 16, 2015 at 3:00 pm

      It’s also the same in Nigeria, movies are about the actors, rarely ever about the producers. You know Mo Abudu likes to stylishly show off, so this isn’t particularly Nigerian style, but Mo Abudu’s style.

      Love this! 32
  • nwa nna December 16, 2015 at 2:05 pm

    WTF?! https://www.bellanaija.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/12/IMG_0537a.jpg

    Love this! 7 Reply
  • Confuzzled December 16, 2015 at 2:12 pm

    I heard the movie was underwhelming. Great outfits and PR but boring plotline. And I heard this from people that attended the premiere. Sad.

    Love this! 32 Reply
  • tish December 16, 2015 at 2:23 pm

    Is there any part of you that actually thinks she will get to read your comment? I’m curious.

    Love this! 10 Reply
    • Beth-Minaj December 16, 2015 at 3:35 pm

      lol..

      Love this! 7
  • Tari December 16, 2015 at 2:28 pm

    Make we watch the movie first , then we go know how to position our comments.
    Lovely pics here. Naija and party na 5 and 6.

    Love this! 6 Reply
  • toya December 16, 2015 at 2:30 pm

    this looks like a fantastic event..from the security, the presentation, decor, guests all except the ushers..i dont get the wigs most guests look odd funny..flash photography isnt forgiving to some makeup looks. as much as i disagree with mo abudu on some things but with this event, she set the standard for how movie preimeres should be done…she put all nollywood producers on notice….

    Love this! 9 Reply
  • DIVA AWOSH December 16, 2015 at 2:48 pm

    i couldn’t stop smiling.I so wished I was invited.Definitely going to see the movie this season.Love me my darling always Omoni.

    Love this! 7 Reply
  • xplorenollywood.com December 16, 2015 at 3:07 pm

    One thing i am happy for, she got her peers who this movie is originally made for to watch the movie! People (except maybe a handful) that would never in a million years watch a nigerian movies to watch, so this is a huge plus. In terms of the complete takeover, she has put her resources and sweat into this production, so asides being a PR take over, she needs to make her money back oh, so if this can help spread a positive word, well done, if not back to the drawing board you go.

    Love this! 16 Reply
  • Beth-Minaj December 16, 2015 at 3:41 pm

    I admire Mo so much. look forward to meet her. she is beautiful and inspires me so much. she has done so much with her EL station and I can compare it to channel E. Hard work is key indeed.

    Love this! 13 Reply
    • Quisite December 16, 2015 at 4:25 pm

      You can compare EL Now to E! ? Are you for real? ??

      Love this! 41
  • YesIsaidit December 16, 2015 at 5:04 pm

    Edon do, fifty this fifty that. Abegi
    enough money to splurg on promo, we have head ohh
    after this post can we at least rest, until we have all watch the movie and draw our conclusion. All these red carpet DIGNITARY bullshyt does not impress me. Question is how great is the movie. Will it win any international awards. Lets not get blinded by all the weaves and Classy Elitism bulllshyt.

    Love this! 38 Reply
    • Tari December 16, 2015 at 7:02 pm

      Class elitism that brews class war by any means necessary.

      Love this! 10
  • nene December 16, 2015 at 5:51 pm

    i have a feeling this movie won’t be anything special

    Love this! 38 Reply
  • BB December 16, 2015 at 11:38 pm

    Na wah o, times do change…Doyin Abiola was there and didn’t get a mention https://www.bellanaija.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/12/IMG_0329a.jpg

    Love this! 10 Reply
  • Kush December 17, 2015 at 7:48 am

    On the contrary mo actually made this film about the actors. Their faces were everywhere in that venue. Their names were mentioned every second mo has even made them more popular because if how she has put their faces everywhere. And even after the film she made sure everyone who worked n the film came out and the four women spoke. These pictures are for pr to show the people who would otherwise not watch a Nigerian film. Loop holes here and there but I think mo did a good job with this premiere.

    Love this! 10 Reply
  • Puzzles December 17, 2015 at 2:27 pm

    Omoni Oboli and her husband made me smile.

    My Boo Boo and Hubby, where art thou? Come make we start our love story.

    Love this! 8 Reply
