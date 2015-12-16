The Dignitaries, The Movie, The After-Party & More! Get ALL the Scoop about FIFTY Movie Premiere in Lagos

BN has brought you the BN Red Carpet Fab of the highly anticipated FIFTY premiere in Lagos (click here if you missed it) and now it is time to see even more fun aspects of the night.

Fifty, executively produced by Mo Abudu can definitely hold the torch as having the biggest film premiere in the history of Nigerian cinema.

The premiere was held at the Eko Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos on Sunday, December 13, 2015, attended by the crème de la crème of Lagos society including popular faces from Nigerian film and music, senior public figures and dignitaries from business and politics

The night started off with a red carpet that stretched forever, followed by a super classy buffet dinner, then the premiere of the movie FIFTY and then an after party with an Old Skool theme.

Some dignitaries from government including Alhaji Lai Mohammed, Minister for Information and Culture; Rotimi Amaechi, Minister of Transportation; and Toyin Saraki, wife of the Senate President; and from the private sector, including Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Africa’s richest entrepreneur; Tony Elumelu, Chairman, UBA Group & President Heirs Holdings; Atedo Peterside, of Stanbic IBTC Bank; Donald Duke, ex-Governor of Cross River State; Senator Florence Ita-Giwa, former Senator of the Federal Republic; were spotted at the event.

Socialites Nkiru Anumudu and Ruth Osime; Folarin Coker, Commissioner for Tourism, Arts & Culture; Steve Ayorinde, Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Lagos State; Tonye Cole, CEO, Sahara Group; Doyin Abiola; Bola Adesola, MD/CEO, Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria; Ibukun Awosika, Chairperson, First Bank Plc; Phillip Udozua, CEO, UBA; Segun Ogunsanya CEO, Airtel; Pastor Paul Adefarasin, House on the Rock; Jimi Agbaje, a renowned Pharmacist and former gubernatorial candidate in Lagos and Dr Doyin Abiola are some of the endless list of dignitaries from corporate and social Nigeria.

The movie, from the stables of EbonyLife Films, Nigeria, will be in cinemas nationwide from this Friday, December 18, 2015.

See all the photos below.

***

Arrivals

Dinner & Performances

Movie Time

After Party

Photo Credit: Damell Photography and Mubarak Adegunwa