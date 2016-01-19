Roli Bode-George replaced as NDLEA head | FG appoints Muhammad Mustapha Abdallah

President Muhammadu Buhari approved the appointment of Muhammad Mustapha Abdallah as the new Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).
He replaces wife of PDP chieftain Bode George, Roli Bode-George who was the acting Chairman.
The appointment was contained in a statement issued Monday in Abuja by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir David Lawal.
The statement indicated that the appointment took effect from January 11, 2016 with 5 year tenure.
Born on November 13, 1954, Muhammad Abdallah is from Hong, Adamawa State. Abdallah is a Professional Security Officer whose public service career spanned over 30 years during which he served in various capacities and strategic positions in the military.
Abdallah, a retired Lieutenant Colonel of the Nigeria Army, has a Certificate of Education from Nigeria Defence Academy in 1977, a Bachelor’s Degree in American Politics and Government from Sam Houston State University, Huntville, Texas, USA in 1989, an M. A. Public Administration, LLB and LLM Degrees from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria 2005 and 2011 respectively and Bachelor of Law from the Nigeria Law School in 2006.
We all saw this coming
I can’t see what you see, please elaborate ?
Shine your eyes, babycita! Grow up! Then you’ll be mamacita.
Another qualified Northerner in key areas!!!! Eyes rolling! Customs, INEC, EFCC, NDLEA, NPA……………
I haven’t seen people from Kogi, Plateau, Benue….. NC abi. una no go school ni?
Enough omo nna will be seen on display for drugs on TV. The rest ferrying dollars and drugs across would be preserved!
APC has made us raise eye brow for bigotry appointments! We never used to cos every was equal. No mumu blind internet fighter is welcome!
Can you for once stop being a tribalist?!
So a young Nigerian citizen , who studied hard, made the grades is denied admission in a Federal Government institution. ( This is despite the disadvantages of the civil war, when they could not go to school for obvious reasons).
Another citizen who for whatever reason, did not quite make the grades got admitted because few people from his/ her area are educated.
The jobs come and the ones who claim to be under educated, get them.
The super educated areas, With Million oif super educated people ( according to the government), get nothing.
Could someone define marginalization for me?
This is just an example. There are still several.
We need to have a dialogue, in order to move forward.
@Nene dear ignore this government biko! nothing good can come out of it, from electioneering campaign to “I belong to everyone I belong nobody” that was where Buhari’s government ended for us, those who voted him are dying in silence
@Gosh, do you mean Buhari should stop being tribalistic? or Nene? if its nene you are referring to i guess you are one of the blind that voted Buhari and tell him he is tribalistic and he should follow the federal character
@Taipan, Yoruba are not complaining wetin be your own. If dem replace the acting with your people, I trust you wont see anything wrong with it. NDLEA when one of her sons is really against the law. Pls waka tribalist, bitter people. I bet you guys will serve Lucifer if you find out hates PMB. In as much as I know you still have some sensible people amongst you, I can’t help but notice your hatred on every blog. If Nigerians doubt me, go on LindaIkeji and read comments esp by tribe. You will sure see the bad egg. Na only una dey, wetin make middlebelt, Calabar, rivers do. E dey una body.
@Tee, Yorubas are not complaining? Omo Ale ni e. Obviously, one of the blind bats. All the Major parastatals have been flooded with Northerners. These people are like sugar ants, they colonise anywhere they find themselves just like Indians in the UK. Wait until you want a job and you cant get it becos you are not a Northerner. One Nigeria my foot.
normal
Y bring a rtd col. from his farm to come and man a post dat is due to the most snr person in line? #PMB CHANGE FOR THE OF NIGERIANS#
It’s either gosh is blind or she is a robot typing “can you for once stop being a tribalist”
#PMB CHANGE FOR THE GOOD OF NIGERIANS#
I hope this isn’t a deliberately mischievous reporting. Mrs Bode-George was only acting by virtue of her position as the most senior officer in NDLEA – She is still the Director General of NDLEA (for now) and while acting as Chairman still held her substantive position. So, in effect, she wasn’t replaced in the sense this post appears to portray it. This is nothing new or alarming or political in this move by the government.
I am enjoying the comments