Roli Bode-George replaced as NDLEA head | FG appoints Muhammad Mustapha Abdallah

President Muhammadu Buhari approved the appointment of Muhammad Mustapha Abdallah as the new Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

He replaces wife of PDP chieftain Bode George, Roli Bode-George who was the acting Chairman.

The appointment was contained in a statement issued Monday in Abuja by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir David Lawal.

The statement indicated that the appointment took effect from January 11, 2016 with 5 year tenure.

Born on November 13, 1954, Muhammad Abdallah is from Hong, Adamawa State. Abdallah is a Professional Security Officer whose public service career spanned over 30 years during which he served in various capacities and strategic positions in the military.

Abdallah, a retired Lieutenant Colonel of the Nigeria Army, has a Certificate of Education from Nigeria Defence Academy in 1977, a Bachelor’s Degree in American Politics and Government from Sam Houston State University, Huntville, Texas, USA in 1989, an M. A. Public Administration, LLB and LLM Degrees from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria 2005 and 2011 respectively and Bachelor of Law from the Nigeria Law School in 2006.