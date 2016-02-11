Kim Kardashian on the Challenges raising 2 Kids

Kim Kardashian has been very open about motherhood on her website and in her most recent post she shares with fans how she has been coping with raising 2 kids.
According to her she’s having a more difficult time with North who needs to be given more attention.
Read her post below.
I’m up at 4 a.m. pumping and delirious, hiding in my daughter’s closet because if she sees I snuck out of her bed she will start to cry AND I think she gave me a cold so figure no better time to write a #Straight Up than now!
My mom would always say, about having kids: “One is like one, and two are like twenty.” I never really understood that until now.
It seemed like every time Kanye and I would go out, we would see couples—or really anybody that had kids—and everyone would say, “Wait until you have two.” Like it’s the end of the world! I remember Kanye and I would be like, “WTF are they talking about? Will our lives be the same? Are we going to be OK?!”
Of course, I expected it to be different but, wow, it really is so hard! When I had North, all I did was feed and sleep. This time around, I get no sleep. Every waking second that I’m not with the baby, I’m with North. I actually think the harder parts aren’t with the newborn but with the toddler! I feel like I go into overdrive to give my daughter attention and make her feel loved.
Kanye is super helpful, taking North out to dinners (just them!), and I’m so lucky North looks up to Penelope a lot. She also has a baby brother so she gives North the best advice. I have the cutest video of P giving North a heart to heart about being a good big sister.
I’ve attempted to work a few times or enjoy our Christmas Eve party, but it’s definitely been challenging feeding the baby in between getting myself ready and getting my daughter ready. Being late and running behind gives me anxiety, but I know we will soon get into the perfect groove and just figure it out. My mom did, my sister did—and I will, too.
Source: Kim Kardashian’s Website
Please. Her daughter seems stubborn and a handful. I have three kids and each time I was pregnant the children let me have rest and even helped with the new baby. If u have a stubborn toddler then I can see how difficult it might be.
Dear Madam had it easy, you should be grateful your kids let you rest and even helped with the baby. Haven’t you heard of or seen older kids that are resentful or jealous of the attention given to new babies? For some it’s not easy. It takes a lot of talking to and love shown for them to adjust. When the 3rd born in our family arrived, out 2nd was so jealous that he shared our mom’s breast. The left was for him, the right was for the baby. Was a phase and after so much care, attention etc, he let go and became protective big brother, So please don’t come here to call her daughter stubborn or a handful. She’s also going through a phase. Thank you.
My elder sister was jealous as heck when I came around… our mum always recounts about how the little gal would test her last nerve and says she was the most divalicious child about of us all (1st born tinz). I have a long-staying memory of us being young girls in the garden, maybe I was 3 or 4, and my elder sister had the shovel and for whatever reason, my foot happened to be in the wrong place as she was digging into the ground so she landed on my toe, taking off half the nail (thankfully, her strength was too weak to do more damage than that) …. when mumsie returned from work that afternoon, she went berserk, completely believing that the harm was done intentionally. I can never forget watching my mother chase KK up and down the corridor for a smackdown with her slippers and me wailing in the corner, both from my pain and failed attempt to defend the wrongly-accused. 😀
Interestingly, the divalicious child had a complete turnaround in her teens and I (who was previously praised for being such a stress-free baby) inherited that role instead… **evil grin**
@Ewa
You can tell many ladies talking here are not mothers especially the topic of breast feeding. Women are so quick to judge other women. Not every baby latch on the nipple, some babies prefer bottle feeding. Some mothers don’t have enough milk. It’s so many factors. And Kim K being famous doesn’t make her struggles of raising kids easy because children are different.
So you sure think you are better than her. You are not dear. Your realities are different.
Imagine you,read what you wrote again and digest it and clap for yourself. I hope you don’t teach your kids to be this bitter over people they have never met.. May the Lord help you.
Typical Nigerian mentality.
“If it didn’t happen to me then your experience must be a lie”.
Her reality is not your reality.
Had my 3 kids in less than 4 years and when I found out I was pregnant with the 3rd, I fell into depression. HOW WOULD I COPE? It was not easy. Motherhood is joyful and arduous at the same time; especially when the kids are close together. You had it easy ma’am but most people do not.
so this aunty can write a meaningful something like this.
I dont understand why she is pumping at 4am….does she pump and then give nanny to feed . .why not just nurse the baby directly and then you all fall back to sleep
I think Kim K just likes to complain and get press time . Surely she has a lot of nannies and assistance , there are lots of pictures of North with nanny
Some kids don’t latch on to the breast, besides she can be pumping for good reasons besides vanity! Some of us that live and work in Lagos pump at 4 am, it’s a phase and it will definitely pass.
You said live in Lagos
.Kim lives in LA and has been hiding indoor so on maternity leave.
Why will she pump at 4am , it makes no sense
Off course when your a busy working mother, you need to find time to breastpump so that you dont miss giving your child breast milk. So the nanny can assist while you get things done. Only busy mothers can understand, especially when they want to do exclusive. Some Naija women and their over judgemental spirits
Pls just keep quiet abeg! Mschheeeewww
Many People like to pump as fresh as possible and not freeze. Also, you have to pump not just when the baby needs to feed but when you need to relieve your breast if not you will easily get engorged breasts. This happens much more when you do a combination of pumping and direct nursing. It’s also possible her baby is not nursing directly. Her experience is common with many mothers and if you don’t experience such, don’t make it seem as if other people don’t. As for press time, that’s how she makes her money so please don’t knock her hustle.
she has a right to express herself. this is what irritates me about most people in naija. when i had my baby and was baring my mind to my sis in law who has kids, she was like don’t complain, children are a gift. and that was rich coming from a person who ceases every opportunity to dump her kids with my mother-in-law. to the extent that mama has to often complain.
motherhood is not easy and if you’ve not done it before, there are shocks. you should be allowed to express urself biko. motherhood is a gift but is also hard. so what if kim has loads of nannies? that does not make her less of a mum to a stay-at-home mum.
She is pumping at 4am because she happens to be awake and flowing…to refrigerate later incase she isnt flowing later…any problem with this?
Maybe because that’s the only time she gets some peace and quiet? Maybe because she was already awake and figured she might as well?
Why is there a schedule for pumping? She can pump whatever time she feels like.
What if she is pumping so she can spend time with North when the baby needs to eat? Why must we think there is ONLY one way to do things.
Errm she has work perhaps? AND a toddler needing constant love and validation? Plus her life is a reality show, is she supposed to breastfeed on camera so that they finally ban E!?
Plus every mother no matter how rich and famous wants to give their children the best of themselves they can, why do you think she’d be any different?
Motherhood is hard on every woman. PLEASE don’t try to downplay any one’s struggles.
I used to pump during the night after feeding, otherwise I will wake up with a saturated bed.
First world problems… Hiss
She said “pumping and delirious” so I am assuming she meant pumping as a state of mind and not breast pumping. I believe she meant pumping as in full of adrenaline.
My mother is raising eight kids, that is a challenge.
Kim K has all the money in the world, she does not have to rush to do anything in time, she has nannies and she is talking about challenge of raising two kids.
Visit Nigeria and you will understand the challenges of being a mother. This part of the world knows best!
Not “best”, but “different”.
You are probably a man…
Yes, you still have to rush when it comes to kids. Wealth and status do not absolve you of motherly responsibilities like nursing your own child, or spending quality time with them (North). I don’t think your mother would say this despite having eight kids because she would understand like Kim said that “having 2 is like having 20”.
You pump at 4am or whatever time so that you can go to work or do there things in your life like normal people do. Not everyone gets to be at home all day with the baby. Some have nannies and that’s OK too. Don’t judge a woman that’s raising her kids the way she can pls.
@Becky , since you are with Kim k and North 24/7, you should know. With all due respect , have severallllllllllll seats!!!!!
Our family friend told us how his first daughter was so jealous of the attention being lavished on their new baby that she kept pushing, crying and screaming whenever the baby suckles. So aunty Becky get off that high horse. Imagine calling somebody’s child stubborn. Madam perfect with perfect children. Jo lo.
You ain’t seen anything..Let the boy grow a little then you will add “referee-ing” to your skills.
But its all the joy of motherhood!!!
Son asks his mother ‘when are you taking the baby back to the hospital’? Mom asks ‘why?’ Son says ‘because he lives there, he doesn’t live with us. you brought him from the hospital, you need to take him back there’. True talk, jealousy is real for toddlers! Even at 2 and 3 yrs mine fight for who will sit on my lap or sleep on my body! Please one of you should go and ‘sleep on your daddy’s body’! mba…it has to be mummy’s body. these days shaa the older one usually wins and the little one has to ‘make do’ with daddy’s body!
Your kid let you rest and love, how old were your kids if I may ask. Women be putting each other down since 1804. I’m not a fan of KK but what she wrote here shows a different side to her that I’m in tune with.
And someone asked why is she pumping? Some kids don’t like breast but a woman has to do what she has to do; pump or FF. She chose what works for her.
@lagos is my home…you are judging her. STOP IT.
she has a life outside of the kids and or Kanye now….
when i had my son, i got up btwn 4;30am & 5am to express and then proceed to get ready for work. if i am lucky he wouldnt wake up before i left home at 6am(i was living in Maryland and working in VI @ the time).
And yes, he had a nanny…having a nanny doesn’t mean they do all the job.
again i think you are just being critical beacause its Kim…*insertsmileyface*
relax small please ehn…thank you
*hugs&kisses*
Another pointless argument. ….is Kim working or on Mat leave, does she have to go anywhere at 6am . All you Nigerians will be comparing your hustle to others. Abroad is not slave master work like Lagos. In most countries at 6am people are still in bed
Don’t lie to yourself. I live and work in the abroad, and in the 2 states I’ve lived in, I’m always up at 6. Whether I’m taking public transport or driving myself.
Shows you have never been outside Nigeria.
This Kim can like to mourn, yes it isn’t easy I know. I have just one myself,but I still need to get up, enter traffic and do a 9-5 job. she can’t tell me she doesn’t also have nannys and her mum to help. Just be thankful you have 2 healthy kids and get on with it. Shebi her mum had 6.
The day I knew dis kim get problemsssss was d day Kendall was on Khloes show and they did a prank call and Kendall told kim she’s pregnant she needs advice and hasn’t told any1, so she’s confiding in only her. D next Kim was sayn is shld you really be telln me dis. I was up with north till 4am, I was feeding saint, I havnt slept in days, I’m dis, I’m dat.
Your 19 abi 20yr old sista just confided in u abt smthn, and u turn it around and start mourning abt ur life.
If d stress is a lot den stop having kids. I for one as much as I love being a mother. I really can’t handle more than 2 while still working. I will go insane.
‘Mourn’ ke?! Pls go back to school. At least Kim can write proper English.
All mighty grammer corrector, pls go back to ur slumber or cemetery. You’ve never made a typo before abi. Oshikoshi.
She’s not mourning. She’s sharing her experience.
Don’t mind her. The same heiifer who said she was having sex with Kanye 6 times a day just because she wants a 2nd child. She is just a spoilt brat who complains about anything and everything that does not fetch her cash.
@Bey – That isn’t a typo. You just do not know how to spell moan. You can’t tell the difference between the two words. Just admit you cant spell and move on.
@grammer corrector wat is ur effing problem, and if I don’t know how to spell “moaning” how is dat ur effing business. Be there correcting me instead of tending to your empty and unfulfilled life. Taking a microscope to view my comments allover BN.
This will be d last time I’m responding to dis, I have a baby to feed.
Awwwww… I can almost feel her struggle.
Beautifully written too.
The last line sealed it for me “my mum did, my sister did- and I will too”.
Shout out to all you mummies in the world. You guys rock.
Even if you have nanny (ies), remember you will spend half of your time checking and micro-managing them, that alone is work.
Anyone can be up pumping at whatever time they need to, regardless of economic status and giving personal examples simply means we can relate to what another mother is experiencing (whether or not the person is Kim K!)
Kim always having complaints over every darn thing. Conceiving is hard. Carrying pregnancy is bad for her. Labor is hhorrible. One minute they tolld her she can’t have kids. The next she is preg with the 2nd. And then raising 2 kids is a challenge. Ode. You CHOSE to have kids. Thhey didn’t beg to be born. Deal with your life and stop forqing nagging. Bish making it sound like she a single mom doing all by herself and no nanny. We saw North’s closet and all I can say is Kim, you have it really good.
Oh shut it! You are such a moaner
Auntie…I’m guessing you live with Kim. She is pumping at 4am cos she wants to. Sit down with your judgemental self. Whn I was on maternity leave it was pumping at ridiculous limes cos that’s when the milk was there or whn I felt like. Sometimes to store up for days I wanted to leave my child alone with someone else for some freaking breathing space that I freaking deserve and no one dare make me feel guilty about that. U can decide to raise YOU child however you want too. So she’s on maternity leave she can’t have a life again?…oshikosi
My comment is for aunty or uncle mart
Yes so hard….with the nanny, the cook, the housekeeper, the gardener, the nutritionist, the personal trainer, the style consultant..the publicist….yes, her life is so
So hard!!!!
Let her have all the whole world, you still do not know what her personal struggles are. Life being “hard” does not refer to material things only. If all you have stated makes life easy, why do these people still take their own lives? Please take a seat and mind your own. Cheers love.
what am trying to say is that she need to stop complaining and be grateful becos there are pple who are single moms and don’t have the amount of resources that she have but they still managed to rise their kids. sometimes we humans complain too much that we don’t stop to think that there are pple who have it way worst than us and we should be grateful and thank God.
@ Bey – Eyah! not only do you have a problem with your spelling , you also have an omo alata character. O ma se o! Olodo rabata ntoooor!
Off course, I’m from Isale Eko! You best believe dat. Atleast I’m representing smwhere. Go and ask your mum where you truly originate from. I’m sure she doesn’t even know. I wrote about motherhood, smthn I’m sure you know nothing about. Bringing to light what working mothers are going through. I balance being a mother and a banker, which is my biz. And you kept bringing to light that I wrote “mourning” instead of moaning. What is ur issue exactly.It’s obvious your mother didn’t train you well. Please go back home for proper home training. It’s obvious you lack it.
‘Off’ course! Another spelling error, lol!! It should be ‘of course’. You are beyond help, bush girl, olodo.
I don’t understand why people are hating on Kim. So because she has nannies and whatnot means she can’t have challenges? So because she had trouble getting pregnant, eventually conceived and had a rough pregnancy she can’t have challenges raising the baby again?
I’m not even a fan of Kim K, but we all have different struggles. Don’t discredit hers because it doesn’t follow the same template as yours.
What am trying to say is that she need to be grateful and stop complaining. She need to realize that there are women with six to seven and don’t have half of the resources that she have. Sometime we human complain too much that we forget to realize that there are pple who have it way worst than us and we need to be grateful and appreciate what we have
Abeg make u na free Kim o jare! Humans are just judgemental,kai!
Being a mother is not easy at all. It takes alot. Please dont be judgemental.
Na wa. Please leave Kim alone and stop judging. @Bey…thank God for you. But understand that people experience different things pre and postnatal. Some coast through it all and some experience difficulties. I know someone who was up and about one week after birth with her first pregnancies. With the last one she had post natal depression and was hospitalised so many times after the baby and was given medication. She couldn’t breastfeed her baby. One would have thought that she would find it even easier. Pregnancies are different. It doesn’t mean she’s lazy. There are even women who choose not to breastfeed for the sake of vanity.At least Kim is giving the child breast milk.