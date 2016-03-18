Double Double! The Uzoigwe Family has Two Sets of Boy & Girl Twins

BellaNaijarians – the Uzoigwe family is blessed with not just one, but two sets of twins, and get this, they are both boy and girl twins!
So that’s double twins, double boys, double girls, double blessings!
The twins’ father, Onyedikachi had this to say “it’s a testimony, so if publishing it on your website will bring more glory to God’s name, then we are happy to share 🙂 “
~ Photography: Obodos Photography
He said twins run in his family, but they do not end up having multiple births themselves.
“Yes twins do exist in Uzoigwe family but none of the real twins in the family got the blessing of having twins.”
The first set of twins are 3 years, 5 months old. The boy’s name is Chidubem Famous, and the girl’s name is Chidera Fortune. (Fame and Fortune) 🙂
While the younger twins are Kosisochukwu Andy, the boy, and Kamsiyochukwu Ashbel, the girl, who are 11 months old.
I tap into this blessing in Jesus’ name! May God bless and keep them.
Kudos to the mom who birthed them and the dad who provides for them. Twins are cute but quite a handful to manage. Well done guys! Well done!!
You assume the mum doesn’t provide for them, why?
Very nice and congrats to the beautiful family
But as a twin mother , I fear this oooo. I cannot imagine having another set of Twins. The work is just too much especially if the older twins are still young
Beautiful but the double blessing is just too much for me . Except if you live in nigeria here you can have 10 housekeepers then maybe manageable
Lord pls bless my womb this year, provide me with twins or even a single child and put my enemies to shame
Amen!!!!!! Your testimony is here.
Amen and Amen dear!May he incline his ears to you and grant you your heart’s desire.
Amen. I pray for you this day, that god will grant you your wishes. I am pregnant and it is a beautiful journey I pray you experience
Amen. May God grant your heart’s desire in Jesus Mighty name
Amen my sister, May God hear all of us waiting.
May you receive from the Lord according to the desires of your heart. Many shall call you mother in Jesus name.
Amen!
It is done, Insha-Allah.
Amen Laulipop
From your lips to His ears
My dear just put all ur trust in God almighty he will do it just keep on praying dont loose hope Amen
Amen! You will testify in Jesus Name.
I join you in agreement.
I join my faith with yours that you may conceive, this year, and have your own bundle(s) of joy.
However, you should change your mindset about God having to do it to ‘put your enemies to shame.’ No! Do not focus on them, if you have any. They are not a factor.
God will do it for you because He is a good God and His word says so. He will do it for you so that your joy may be full. Be encouraged, my dear.
Looking forward to your testimony.
Wow, not easy for the family oo, cost of feeding, education, rent, health and others. The wife has alot to do hourly too even with the help of a maid. The father must have one thing or the other to buy daily. But in all It all about God.
May God bless them
*God
Lord Jesus, I want one set at least.
Never commented, but i tap, tap into their blessings of ONE set of girl/ boy twin in Jesus name. I pray God provides them with the necessary recources and wisdom needed to cater for them. i tap into it exceedingly as it is my life long prayer
Lovely! To think, if this was prior to Mary Slessor…well we all know. Thank God!
GOD please hear your daughter. Bless my own womb THIS YEAR with this beautiful gift AMEN!
Amen o! God will surely answer you.
NOT YET MARRIED BUT I TAP INTO THERE DOUBLE BLESSINGS (THIS YEAR)
DEAR LORD PLEASE HEAR OUR HEART DESIRES….A POWERSOME AMEN!!!!!!!!!!!!
I AM NEXT IN LINE FOR A MIRACLE….
Only Nigerians can get away with calling their children fame and fortune! Beautiful family congrats!
I love and want twins ooh but if i get triplet peren I go close shop patapata be that.
I tap into blessings of bearing and having healthy gorgeous twins (boy and girl). In Jesus name. Amen.
I’d like to know their whole story
wow!!! may Almighty give unto as many that desire the fruit of the woman, and may HE give you double for all your troubles….
I dey fear for this kind of blessings o, my uncle is a part of non-identical twins, his wife’s mum is a part of identical twins, they first had twin boys, then they had another set of male twins, after 5 years I think both husband and wife decided to try again, maybe they can at least get 1 girl because my uncle really wants a girl, long story short, they had female quadruplets, as in 4 girls who are identical in every way…if you go to their house, they have 3 deep freezers, Saturday grocery shopping for the kitchen is a big deal,.. huge family expenses in all ramifications …that’s how I became scared of twins o, I will probe my potential wife’s ancestors, if her great uncle (not even her mum or dad) is a twin, I no dey do be that,
As a mother of two-year old twin boys, this is my greatest fear about trying for another baby. If only I could be guaranteed a single healthy girl, then I’d love to try again.
To have another multiple birth? Mehn, Its definitely not a joking “sturves”
Ho-mai-gosh! ? E reach to fear! ! Thank God for his provision if not, a man can take off from the hospital at the news of quadruplets in addition to two sets of twins. These kids are so cute though, I’m usually not a blessing-tapper but My God, i want this, two sets of twins and I’m done. On the flip side, my people have come with their style of naming…loool…fame and fortune, Goodness and mercy, Faithful Loyal and Honest ati bèè bèè lo?.
LMFAOOOOOOOOO. That’s what me I want sha!
beautiful family!
lord i want. a set of twin boys. let your will be done
I tap into this blessings please. Blessed be God forever
Lord , please answer me this year ooo. Only one is okay. Boy or girl. I am getting tired of this prayer point! God please ooooo. I have been seeing a lot of beautiful babies recently. It just breaks my heart that I can’t even hold them… ***sobs***
Praying for you dear. May God hear your cry. Amen
God would surely answer you. HE has said that none shall be barren (Exodus 23:26) and this Word would manifest in your life this year in Jesus name
Psalm 113:9 The Lord maketh the barren woman to keep house and to be the joyful mother of children. Confess the miracle you seek. May God hear you dear.
God will answer your prayer like he did for Hannah in Jesus Name.
OMG! TOO CUTE!!!
Congrat to the parent and family. But I don’t understand why BN need to post it.can someone explain maybe I am missing something
I tap into this blessing in Jesus name. Amen!!
praise be to God. I contact this blessings in Jesus name. Congratulations to Uzoigwe’s family.
I love their names!!!
Dear God, please I need twin boys!
I just love the sight. God bless, provide & keep this wonderful family.
I tap & faithfully believe i will birth a set of these lovelies.
Sweet Jesus & Mother Mary, harken to the voice of all those trusting you for this miracle, Amen.
ROLLING ON THE FLOOR @ FAITHFUL LOYAL AND HONEST…ABEG DONT KILL ME
this is exactly what i want and how i want it! i tap and overtap into dis great favor nd blessing o….cute babies…congrats to u pipo
wow. Blessed people
Beautiful children. Awwwwwww May God bless all seeking the fruits of their wombs with beautiful healthy Children. I can’t wait to hold such treasures of mine
Reminding God of his promises that none shall be barren. Can’t wait to be called a mother of sweet children. Even if na Triplets, I no run
Wow…… Mr & Mrs Uzoigwe I tap into your double blessings in Jesus name. Amennn!!!!
GOD PLEASE BLESS ME THIS YEAR WITH THE FRUIT OF THE WOMB.AMEN
I pray for every woman who is seeking the fruit of the womb, your eggs will receive the anointing to attract and your husband’s sperm will receive the anointing to grab and fertilize and by the mercy of God your womb will conceive, carry your child to full term and deliver a healthy baby in Jesus name.
I pray that every power, from your family line, from your in-laws family line standing against your child bearing will be confounded and put to shame in Jesus name.
It is written that there shall be no barren in the land,therefore I prophesy into your life Godly children from your womb.
Any satanic blockage preventing your husband’s sperm from fertilizing your eggs, the fire of the Holy Ghost shall melt them away in Jesus name.
Your joy shall come and your joy shall be full in Jesus name (Amen).
When your testimony comes, don’t keep it. Share it and let the name of God be glorified.
We are truly grateful to God and thankful indeed. It’s all about God & may the good Lord grant your heart’s desires, that above blessing your womb, May HE also give you safe deliveries and fill your homes with the resources to carry on. Thanks for all your goodwill messages & comments.
Praying for God’s love and guidance to this beautiful family as I pray for such blessing from God almighty.
Congrats on the double twins?I’m done tapping into people,s blessings!my last twins tapping landed me twins(boy&girl) I never survive am!it,s the most stressful thing ever.enjoy your double blessing!#whites will say double trouble#?
May God bless all seeking the fruits of their wombs with beautiful healthy Children. May you receive from the Lord according to the desires of your heart. Many shall call you mother in Jesus name.
Awwwww, cute wonderful set of twins, God bless u all (Double Twins)..God blessings in your lives shall be double double, amen! everything na double double, na double double(song).Almighty God settle me with double twins in Jesus Name i pray, amen.
My mum hass three sets of twin siblings. 2 girl sets, one boy girl set. My maternal first cousin has twins and my siblings are twin girls. My father’s siide has none, but that’s probably because of the witchcraft in their family. Mchew. Anyway three pastors have prophesied twin boys for me. I receive in IJN! I want triplet or quad girls too!
Apparently there are pills for twin birth sha
I tap into this blessing in jesus name