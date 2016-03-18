BellaNaija

Double Double! The Uzoigwe Family has Two Sets of Boy & Girl Twins

Uzoigwe Family-Double Boy and Girl Twins-BellaNaija March 2016_Nigeria_3BellaNaijarians – the Uzoigwe family is blessed with not just one, but two sets of twins, and get this, they are both boy and girl twins!

So that’s double twins, double boys, double girls, double blessings!

The twins’ father, Onyedikachi had this to say “it’s a testimony, so if publishing it on your website will bring more glory to God’s name, then we are happy to share 🙂 “

~ Photography: Obodos PhotographyUzoigwe Family-Double Boy and Girl Twins-BellaNaija March 2016_Nigeria_4

He said twins run in his family, but they do not end up having multiple births themselves.

“Yes twins do exist in Uzoigwe family but none of the real twins in the family got the blessing of having twins.”

The first set of twins are 3 years, 5 months old. The boy’s name is Chidubem Famous, and the girl’s name is Chidera Fortune. (Fame and Fortune) 🙂

While the younger twins are Kosisochukwu Andy, the boy, and Kamsiyochukwu Ashbel, the girl, who are 11 months old.

Wow!Uzoigwe Family-Double Boy and Girl Twins-BellaNaija March 2016_Nigeria_6Uzoigwe Family-Double Boy and Girl Twins-BellaNaija March 2016_Nigeria_7

Photography: Obodos Photography

  • Erika March 18, 2016 at 12:02 pm

    I tap into this blessing in Jesus’ name! May God bless and keep them.

    Love this! 151 Reply
  • Kudos March 18, 2016 at 12:09 pm

    Kudos to the mom who birthed them and the dad who provides for them. Twins are cute but quite a handful to manage. Well done guys! Well done!!

    Love this! 147 Reply
    • Uche March 18, 2016 at 2:07 pm

      You assume the mum doesn’t provide for them, why?

      Love this! 161
  • Lagos is my home March 18, 2016 at 12:14 pm

    Very nice and congrats to the beautiful family
    But as a twin mother , I fear this oooo. I cannot imagine having another set of Twins. The work is just too much especially if the older twins are still young

    Beautiful but the double blessing is just too much for me . Except if you live in nigeria here you can have 10 housekeepers then maybe manageable

    Love this! 130 Reply
  • Laulipop March 18, 2016 at 12:14 pm

    Lord pls bless my womb this year, provide me with twins or even a single child and put my enemies to shame

    Love this! 507 Reply
    • Banke March 18, 2016 at 12:20 pm

      Amen!!!!!! Your testimony is here.

      Love this! 166
    • A March 18, 2016 at 12:26 pm

      Amen and Amen dear!May he incline his ears to you and grant you your heart’s desire.

      Love this! 157
    • Nuna March 18, 2016 at 12:28 pm

      Amen. I pray for you this day, that god will grant you your wishes. I am pregnant and it is a beautiful journey I pray you experience

      Love this! 149
    • Taiwo March 18, 2016 at 12:33 pm

      Amen. May God grant your heart’s desire in Jesus Mighty name

      Love this! 137
    • ThatGhanaChick March 18, 2016 at 1:01 pm

      Amen my sister, May God hear all of us waiting.

      Love this! 135
    • Mely March 18, 2016 at 1:34 pm

      May you receive from the Lord according to the desires of your heart. Many shall call you mother in Jesus name.

      Love this! 128
    • Word March 18, 2016 at 1:50 pm

      Amen!

      Love this! 110
    • Ijebujesha March 18, 2016 at 2:09 pm

      It is done, Insha-Allah.

      Love this! 114
    • Toese March 18, 2016 at 4:43 pm

      Amen Laulipop
      From your lips to His ears

      Love this! 112
    • ginika March 18, 2016 at 4:56 pm

      My dear just put all ur trust in God almighty he will do it just keep on praying dont loose hope Amen

      Love this! 100
    • Buzz March 18, 2016 at 7:22 pm

      Amen! You will testify in Jesus Name.

      Love this! 95
    • God’s Gold March 19, 2016 at 11:17 am

      I join you in agreement.

      Love this! 89
    • Specialobi March 19, 2016 at 8:00 pm

      I join my faith with yours that you may conceive, this year, and have your own bundle(s) of joy.

      However, you should change your mindset about God having to do it to ‘put your enemies to shame.’ No! Do not focus on them, if you have any. They are not a factor.

      God will do it for you because He is a good God and His word says so. He will do it for you so that your joy may be full. Be encouraged, my dear.

      Looking forward to your testimony.

      Love this! 103
  • code March 18, 2016 at 12:17 pm

    Wow, not easy for the family oo, cost of feeding, education, rent, health and others. The wife has alot to do hourly too even with the help of a maid. The father must have one thing or the other to buy daily. But in all It all about God.

    Love this! 112 Reply
  • DLP March 18, 2016 at 12:25 pm

    May God bless them

    Love this! 90 Reply
  • Nuna March 18, 2016 at 12:28 pm

    *God

    Love this! 90 Reply
  • keke driver March 18, 2016 at 12:31 pm

    Lord Jesus, I want one set at least.

    Love this! 104 Reply
  • a fan March 18, 2016 at 12:34 pm

    Never commented, but i tap, tap into their blessings of ONE set of girl/ boy twin in Jesus name. I pray God provides them with the necessary recources and wisdom needed to cater for them. i tap into it exceedingly as it is my life long prayer

    Love this! 128 Reply
  • doyinsola March 18, 2016 at 12:50 pm

    Lovely! To think, if this was prior to Mary Slessor…well we all know. Thank God!

    Love this! 94 Reply
  • ThatGhanaChick March 18, 2016 at 1:00 pm

    GOD please hear your daughter. Bless my own womb THIS YEAR with this beautiful gift AMEN!

    Love this! 152 Reply
    • Idomagirl March 18, 2016 at 9:15 pm

      Amen o! God will surely answer you.

      Love this! 92
  • Mercygal March 18, 2016 at 1:00 pm

    NOT YET MARRIED BUT I TAP INTO THERE DOUBLE BLESSINGS (THIS YEAR)
    DEAR LORD PLEASE HEAR OUR HEART DESIRES….A POWERSOME AMEN!!!!!!!!!!!!
    I AM NEXT IN LINE FOR A MIRACLE….

    Love this! 109 Reply
  • www.youtube.com/c/truesorella March 18, 2016 at 1:01 pm

    Only Nigerians can get away with calling their children fame and fortune! Beautiful family congrats!

    Love this! 122 Reply
  • Ever Green March 18, 2016 at 1:03 pm

    I love and want twins ooh but if i get triplet peren I go close shop patapata be that.

    Love this! 97 Reply
  • Felinda March 18, 2016 at 1:07 pm

    I tap into blessings of bearing and having healthy gorgeous twins (boy and girl). In Jesus name. Amen.

    I’d like to know their whole story

    Love this! 99 Reply
  • keeks March 18, 2016 at 1:12 pm

    wow!!! may Almighty give unto as many that desire the fruit of the woman, and may HE give you double for all your troubles….

    Love this! 96 Reply
  • Big Tee March 18, 2016 at 1:17 pm

    I dey fear for this kind of blessings o, my uncle is a part of non-identical twins, his wife’s mum is a part of identical twins, they first had twin boys, then they had another set of male twins, after 5 years I think both husband and wife decided to try again, maybe they can at least get 1 girl because my uncle really wants a girl, long story short, they had female quadruplets, as in 4 girls who are identical in every way…if you go to their house, they have 3 deep freezers, Saturday grocery shopping for the kitchen is a big deal,.. huge family expenses in all ramifications …that’s how I became scared of twins o, I will probe my potential wife’s ancestors, if her great uncle (not even her mum or dad) is a twin, I no dey do be that,

    Love this! 200 Reply
    • tee A March 18, 2016 at 1:58 pm

      As a mother of two-year old twin boys, this is my greatest fear about trying for another baby. If only I could be guaranteed a single healthy girl, then I’d love to try again.
      To have another multiple birth? Mehn, Its definitely not a joking “sturves”

      Love this! 108
    • Cocolette March 18, 2016 at 2:00 pm

      Ho-mai-gosh! ? E reach to fear! ! Thank God for his provision if not, a man can take off from the hospital at the news of quadruplets in addition to two sets of twins. These kids are so cute though, I’m usually not a blessing-tapper but My God, i want this, two sets of twins and I’m done. On the flip side, my people have come with their style of naming…loool…fame and fortune, Goodness and mercy, Faithful Loyal and Honest ati bèè bèè lo?.

      Love this! 99
    • mememe March 21, 2016 at 8:12 am

      LMFAOOOOOOOOO. That’s what me I want sha!

      Love this! 84
  • nene March 18, 2016 at 1:22 pm

    beautiful family!

    Love this! 103 Reply
  • aishat March 18, 2016 at 1:24 pm

    lord i want. a set of twin boys. let your will be done

    Love this! 96 Reply
  • Bennie March 18, 2016 at 1:29 pm

    I tap into this blessings please. Blessed be God forever

    Love this! 93 Reply
  • mims March 18, 2016 at 1:39 pm

    Lord , please answer me this year ooo. Only one is okay. Boy or girl. I am getting tired of this prayer point! God please ooooo. I have been seeing a lot of beautiful babies recently. It just breaks my heart that I can’t even hold them… ***sobs***

    Love this! 152 Reply
    • Nuna March 18, 2016 at 2:21 pm

      Praying for you dear. May God hear your cry. Amen

      Love this! 101
    • Misi March 18, 2016 at 3:02 pm

      God would surely answer you. HE has said that none shall be barren (Exodus 23:26) and this Word would manifest in your life this year in Jesus name

      Love this! 106
    • Missy March 18, 2016 at 4:52 pm

      Psalm 113:9 The Lord maketh the barren woman to keep house and to be the joyful mother of children. Confess the miracle you seek. May God hear you dear.

      Love this! 95
  • Toks March 18, 2016 at 1:45 pm

    God will answer your prayer like he did for Hannah in Jesus Name.

    Love this! 106 Reply
  • tomy March 18, 2016 at 2:06 pm

    OMG! TOO CUTE!!!

    Love this! 89 Reply
  • billionaire in grace March 18, 2016 at 2:08 pm

    Congrat to the parent and family. But I don’t understand why BN need to post it.can someone explain maybe I am missing something

    Love this! 92 Reply
  • Ebisc March 18, 2016 at 2:26 pm

    I tap into this blessing in Jesus name. Amen!!

    Love this! 96 Reply
  • B.O.A March 18, 2016 at 2:36 pm

    praise be to God. I contact this blessings in Jesus name. Congratulations to Uzoigwe’s family.

    Love this! 93 Reply
  • tunmi March 18, 2016 at 2:40 pm

    I love their names!!!

    Love this! 89 Reply
  • Blessed March 18, 2016 at 3:04 pm

    Dear God, please I need twin boys!

    Love this! 92 Reply
  • Sweetchy March 18, 2016 at 3:26 pm

    I just love the sight. God bless, provide & keep this wonderful family.
    I tap & faithfully believe i will birth a set of these lovelies.
    Sweet Jesus & Mother Mary, harken to the voice of all those trusting you for this miracle, Amen.

    Love this! 89 Reply
  • Zeeebby March 18, 2016 at 3:31 pm

    ROLLING ON THE FLOOR @ FAITHFUL LOYAL AND HONEST…ABEG DONT KILL ME

    Love this! 91 Reply
  • ginika March 18, 2016 at 3:38 pm

    this is exactly what i want and how i want it! i tap and overtap into dis great favor nd blessing o….cute babies…congrats to u pipo

    Love this! 88 Reply
  • martha Ako March 18, 2016 at 3:40 pm

    wow. Blessed people

    Love this! 85 Reply
  • Princess March 18, 2016 at 4:17 pm

    Beautiful children. Awwwwwww May God bless all seeking the fruits of their wombs with beautiful healthy Children. I can’t wait to hold such treasures of mine

    Love this! 93 Reply
  • Sapphire March 18, 2016 at 7:30 pm

    Reminding God of his promises that none shall be barren. Can’t wait to be called a mother of sweet children. Even if na Triplets, I no run

    Love this! 90 Reply
  • Ruka March 18, 2016 at 7:50 pm

    Wow…… Mr & Mrs Uzoigwe I tap into your double blessings in Jesus name. Amennn!!!!

    Love this! 83 Reply
  • Chinee March 18, 2016 at 7:56 pm

    GOD PLEASE BLESS ME THIS YEAR WITH THE FRUIT OF THE WOMB.AMEN

    Love this! 86 Reply
  • The real dee March 19, 2016 at 12:40 am

    I pray for every woman who is seeking the fruit of the womb, your eggs will receive the anointing to attract and your husband’s sperm will receive the anointing to grab and fertilize and by the mercy of God your womb will conceive, carry your child to full term and deliver a healthy baby in Jesus name.
    I pray that every power, from your family line, from your in-laws family line standing against your child bearing will be confounded and put to shame in Jesus name.

    It is written that there shall be no barren in the land,therefore I prophesy into your life Godly children from your womb.

    Any satanic blockage preventing your husband’s sperm from fertilizing your eggs, the fire of the Holy Ghost shall melt them away in Jesus name.

    Your joy shall come and your joy shall be full in Jesus name (Amen).

    When your testimony comes, don’t keep it. Share it and let the name of God be glorified.

    Love this! 107 Reply
  • Mr. Uzoigwe March 19, 2016 at 7:17 am

    We are truly grateful to God and thankful indeed. It’s all about God & may the good Lord grant your heart’s desires, that above blessing your womb, May HE also give you safe deliveries and fill your homes with the resources to carry on. Thanks for all your goodwill messages & comments.

    Love this! 90 Reply
  • ozomma March 19, 2016 at 7:29 am

    Praying for God’s love and guidance to this beautiful family as I pray for such blessing from God almighty.

    Love this! 83 Reply
  • Fiugrad March 19, 2016 at 6:37 pm

    Congrats on the double twins?I’m done tapping into people,s blessings!my last twins tapping landed me twins(boy&girl) I never survive am!it,s the most stressful thing ever.enjoy your double blessing!#whites will say double trouble#?

    Love this! 87 Reply
  • Chuka March 20, 2016 at 2:51 pm

    May God bless all seeking the fruits of their wombs with beautiful healthy Children. May you receive from the Lord according to the desires of your heart. Many shall call you mother in Jesus name.

    Love this! 88 Reply
  • Chuka Udegbuna March 20, 2016 at 3:06 pm

    May God bless all seeking the fruits of their wombs with beautiful healthy Children. May you receive from the Lord according to the desires of your heart. Many shall call you mother in Jesus name.

    Love this! 85 Reply
  • Osasodia1 March 20, 2016 at 11:34 pm

    Awwwww, cute wonderful set of twins, God bless u all (Double Twins)..God blessings in your lives shall be double double, amen! everything na double double, na double double(song).Almighty God settle me with double twins in Jesus Name i pray, amen.

    Love this! 83 Reply
  • mememe March 21, 2016 at 8:15 am

    My mum hass three sets of twin siblings. 2 girl sets, one boy girl set. My maternal first cousin has twins and my siblings are twin girls. My father’s siide has none, but that’s probably because of the witchcraft in their family. Mchew. Anyway three pastors have prophesied twin boys for me. I receive in IJN! I want triplet or quad girls too!
    Apparently there are pills for twin birth sha

    Love this! 82 Reply
  • Ann November 8, 2017 at 4:53 pm

    I tap into this blessing in jesus name

    Love this! 0 Reply
