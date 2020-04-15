Connect with us

Akpororo Can't Keep Calm as his Adorable Twins Turn 2

Ciara & Russell Wilson are Officially About to Welcome a BOY! 🎉

Read Joseph Yobo's Sweet Birthday Message to his Wife Adaeze Yobo

See this Proud Dad Moment between Mikel Obi & his Adorable Twin Girls

Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Pulled Out All the Stops for True's 2nd Birthday

See the Cute Moment Davido's son Ifeanyi said his first Words "Dada" 😍

Akah & Claire channel Bonnie & Clyde for Accelerate TV's "The Cover"

The Wait was Worth It! Dami & Tope's Surprise #BNBling + Love Story

Yes to Love! See Ibikuno & Ayoola's Wedding in Port-Harcourt

Thanks to Temi Otedola, Mr Eazi has Discovered a New Talent ❤️

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Comedian Akpororo is a proud dad of a lovely set of twins named Faith and Favour. To celebrate their second birthday, Akpororo and his wife Josephine took to their Instagram to gush about them and shower them with praises.

He wrote:

I can’t keep calm ooo, it’s just like yesterday. My twins are 2years already #princefavor and #princessfaith I am short of words, oh lord you know hw I am feeling right now #babaibeji God bless you #iyaibeji @jojosplace_vantage for allowing God to use you to give me what I want 🙌🙌

His wife also took a walk down memory lane to celebrate them. She wrote:

Heavenly father you did it again you gave me this blessings April 15 2018 and since then oh I can testify to what you have been doing for my household , I remember having @praise_ayomikun pregnancy I thought it was twins , I remember buying everything in two’s even when they told me it was one me and hubby still believe it was two ,and then I gave birth to a priceless gift from you @praise_ayomikun and you show yourself with another priceless gift which was the twins @akpororo wanted a boy and a girl , I wanted two boys and later agreed with hubby and it came out to be a boy and a girl 🙏, ask by faith and believe he surely answer🙌,am so bless oh LORD I keep on saying this and am grateful for it. Thank you father 🙇‍♀️ , super grateful oh LORD it’s been two years. Happy 2ND birthday FAVOR and FAITH thanks for choosing me and your dad @akpororo the journey with you two this two years has been a perfect one and more more to come to GOD glory, May my Heavenly Father continue to protect and keep you including @praise_ayomikun Amen , you shall grow to be great children your names shall be heard all over the world 🌎, you shall be celebrated by kings and people that matters, more grace upon your lives ijn ,really don’t know what to type next have a whole lot but I will keep it and tell you guys when you’re old enough to hear them

Photo Credit: @Akpororo

