Freeze defends Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde saying Her Husband goes to the Market for Her Because She’s Famous

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde made a statement in an interview that her husband goes to the market instead of her.

Freeze has defended her statement on his Instagram page – see it below!

***

A video posted by Freeze Coolfm (@daddyfreeze) on Apr 13, 2016 at 10:13am PDT



THERE IS ABSOLUTELY NOTHING WRONG WITH A MAN GOING TO THE MARKET TO HELP HIS WIFE OUT!

I read some negative comments in response to what my good friend and sister @realomosexy said about her husband going to the market for her. I love helping out with market chores and a month ago while buying live guinea fowl and chicken in the market, I made an amazing discovery. I found out that the really scrawny chickens are called Wizkid while the robust ones are called baddo! I have sellers in the market who know me by my first name and even know my taste when it comes to their respective commodities.

Now why would I go to the market when I have bae and a maid in my life? First of all bae is not my slave. She is supposed to be my partner, my ride or die, my bestie and she has no issues at all with going to the market. However, her workload can be crazy and sometimes I have to come to the rescue. In addition to this, driving to the market together and shopping together helps us bond. (Do I have a witness????)

The next question is “why can’t you guys send the maid?” Maids usually try to steal a few pennies off every pound and to enable them afford this, they often buy stale foodstuff as they are cheaper and then they hike the prices. I really don’t mind paying a premium to enable me me indulge in the luxury of having someone do my shopping, it’s the inferior and stale foodstuff that I absolutely can’t handle.

My maid once bought two small stock fish heads for 2k. A few months later I went to the same market with the same 2k and got a much better deal.

A woman of Omotola’s ‘status’ will be mobbed in the market! By the time 50 people ask her for selfies in 5 minutes she won’t achieve much. However, her ‘status’ does not stop her from spending all day in the kitchen; which she very often does, as she is an incredible cook, who loves simmering remarkable delicacies.

If you can’t go to the market for your wife, don’t cry when she elopes with someone who is willing to do so. If your husband is not ready to go to the market for you, #GetARealMan or #HugTransformer

P.S. For Omotola’s eyes only.. Babe hold captain tight o! Man wey fine, get money come dey go market. Ha