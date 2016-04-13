Freeze defends Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde saying Her Husband goes to the Market for Her Because She’s Famous

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde made a statement in an interview that her husband goes to the market instead of her.
Freeze has defended her statement on his Instagram page – see it below!
THERE IS ABSOLUTELY NOTHING WRONG WITH A MAN GOING TO THE MARKET TO HELP HIS WIFE OUT!
I read some negative comments in response to what my good friend and sister @realomosexy said about her husband going to the market for her. I love helping out with market chores and a month ago while buying live guinea fowl and chicken in the market, I made an amazing discovery. I found out that the really scrawny chickens are called Wizkid while the robust ones are called baddo! I have sellers in the market who know me by my first name and even know my taste when it comes to their respective commodities.
Now why would I go to the market when I have bae and a maid in my life? First of all bae is not my slave. She is supposed to be my partner, my ride or die, my bestie and she has no issues at all with going to the market. However, her workload can be crazy and sometimes I have to come to the rescue. In addition to this, driving to the market together and shopping together helps us bond. (Do I have a witness????)
The next question is “why can’t you guys send the maid?” Maids usually try to steal a few pennies off every pound and to enable them afford this, they often buy stale foodstuff as they are cheaper and then they hike the prices. I really don’t mind paying a premium to enable me me indulge in the luxury of having someone do my shopping, it’s the inferior and stale foodstuff that I absolutely can’t handle.
My maid once bought two small stock fish heads for 2k. A few months later I went to the same market with the same 2k and got a much better deal.
A woman of Omotola’s ‘status’ will be mobbed in the market! By the time 50 people ask her for selfies in 5 minutes she won’t achieve much. However, her ‘status’ does not stop her from spending all day in the kitchen; which she very often does, as she is an incredible cook, who loves simmering remarkable delicacies.
If you can’t go to the market for your wife, don’t cry when she elopes with someone who is willing to do so. If your husband is not ready to go to the market for you, #GetARealMan or #HugTransformer
P.S. For Omotola’s eyes only.. Babe hold captain tight o! Man wey fine, get money come dey go market. Ha
even though i see nothing wrong with a man going to the market to buy stuff for their family,i also think there is a way to say some things,otherwise it makes yo pass for someone full of themselves like what omotola is facing right now.
Dis man always wanna give his 2cents on matters wey no concern him. I beg chopen your home matter
Sincerely freeze u said my mind. Nigerians are still growing up. My dad did it for us n he still does. It doesn’t stop him from being our father. Worst of all sef he will cook wen he comes back n his food taste better than any food I’ve ever eaten.
@ Joy God bless U!!! As in ehn I just don’t get it and what’s the big deal? My Dad cooks, vacuum the floor, folds our clothes , buys undies & bras for my siblings & I growing up. Sometimes, we all go to the mall & pick all the pickable. He pays, my mom gets moody “oh when mom says NO, Dad always says YES”;) I LOVE my PAPA die. I recalled one time in college, my Dad paid my sis & I a surprise visit & when it was time for lunch, our cars was looking a MESS as in u know that few weeks for semester to end & nothing else matters bt just wanna be done 🙂 Yes the car was dirty & he took our cars to wash it first before we went out to eat. So to me, this ain’t nothing. Some men have done more than this for their spouse..
Not that anything is wrong with your dad going to the market but does he do it all the time? What if he doesn’t feel like going to the market or he buys the wrong stuff, will you beat him? Relationships supposed to be mutual beneficial, her husband has a real job he goes to everyday, omotola on the other hand doesn’t..not like she goes out every morning to hang around movie sets (when last was she even in a movie?).
She doesn’t go to the market but she uploads pictures of herself at the mall. Why should she go to the mall and not want to go to the market? Like is she too Porsche for markets? Abii if she goes to market, would she turn into salt.
What are her kids doing @ home even? They can help out with such things as well
I have seen richer and more popular people in the markets Biko,
My husband is a surgeon and he does our market runs. I’m a full time house mum of 2 as in I don’t have time to even go out, no nanny or house keeper for now. I’m also filled with gratitude when my husband sends a text of whatapp’s me, “Sweety what should I get from the market”. It melts my heart. Even when he doesn’t get it right, I still hug him with a big THANK YOU. Sometimes I forget to add something on the list eg Eggs but it shocks me when he comes home with them too. This is because he also takes time to check what we have/don’t have.
Now, will I go ringing it as bell in just anybody’s ears considering the society we live in? Fat NO. The judgemental envious lots will talk down on him and I forgetting we are running our home they way we want.
So sweet! #Goals
This kind of post doesn’t add value to me so its their business how they live.
What i do know is that in a home the most convenient should be done.
Omotola and and her husband has lived for 20 years and so it works for them.
have lived nene+, not has lived *side eyes
have lived**
Freeze haff come again o….this thing will soon be blown to epic proportions
The initial problem is putting everything on your mind on social media. I understand Omotola’s comment, however must in be on social media. Use social media wisely awon celebs.
1) It was in an interview not social media…
2) We Nigerians, in the spirit of always being negative, only picked out a few words from an entire paragraph and made a molehill out out it. She actually made reference to a time when she just started and they both went to Tejuosho market together. What was meant to be two love birds going to shop and have fun became a security issue for her and her husband.
It’s so unfair the way the people who started this deliberately took things out of of context and the way those who made snide comments without seeking to read the source of the info.
I second!
Uncle, it is Naira we using in Nigeria. “Steal a few pennies off the pound” indeed. You might want to change that to steal a few kobos of the Naira.
You obviously had nothing to contribute to this conversation…..
Niceee.i see nothing wrong with it,my husband goes to the market when I cnt or when am pregnant.. Which makes me fall helplessly inlove with him over n over..Good to know Omo sexy has a down to earth man in her life..go Girl!!
People are attacking her because she says she doesn’t go to the market because of her status. What status exactly? The woman is so full of herself I swear. And trust me Nigerians don’t have time to mob anybody and especially not at the market. It’s almost emasculating the way she talks about her husband in public. Poor man.
@Save, someone has to tell you and I don’t mind that person being me. Your thinking is backward.
His thinking isn’t only backward also pathetic
Her status as a celeb!! Freeze even said it. How’s she full of herself…is she nt a celeb ni? Those market women wnt even sell at an honest price to omotola so because she is omotola she shld go to the market and show face and get cheated. Her status as a celeb o aunty or uncle. Yes there are still some pple who mob celebs.
Her status as a celeb should afford her a help to do the market chores. We even have online market that do home delivery, so why insult or degrade your husband by saying he does the market chores because of your status. We must learn to be truthful to ourselves or we loose our conscience gradually. I do the market chores but it will still be disrespectful and degrading for my wife to come and say it is so because she is a star, rather say because of convenience, simple.
Please save your pity for your Husband/Future huaband/Dad/Brothers… Oshi! Do you think she made 20years of marriage by simply sitting on her ass at home? what is wrong with you people… if she said it as her own truth, what is it to you??? Does the man look unfed or unwell to you???
@ save read d interview before u comment and who says pple don’t have time 2 mob I pray o even apart frm her being mobbed she won’t be able 2 price and dose pple mere seeing her wuld hike d price of dere goods dis nigeria
U are clearly hating or ignorant because Omotola DOES have a status. She is a celebrity and almost Legend status lol. That’s why u are on this post commenting ??. The reality is something is working for their marriage so let her be.
Freeze the talking head
I don’t like the word maid…..it’s degrading
It’s better than house-girl
Help is better, steward, cook, nanny etc
Mscheew!! People are sleeping Freeze go to bed!!
Absolutely nothing wrong with the husband going to the market. My late dad used to especially when it comes to buying yam and plantain in bulk. The market women knew him and my husband does same and does the cooking most of the time. his jollof rice is out of this world. people need to be open minded abeg.
Its the ones whose husbands do nothing for them that would have a problem with her statement… can i get a “Much ado about nothing” on this!!!
Exactly! They dont understand it and as you know people fear what they dont understand and will rather condemn it. Its amazing pple have a problem with the fact that this woman’s husband goes to the market. He is a pilot. Some do not work everyday. When we are at work, they are at home or he might be out of town for a long period and would want to make up for his absence when he returns.
Even if he works everyday, Mbok this delicious man has no problem going to the market, why are you people tearing ya pants?
Before them thief him wife in the open market, let him go to d market on her behalf!
KingsQueen thank you oooo…They are all going to join the AuntyBella queue soon with all this bitterness.
Bros must you always have something to say? But me sef what’s my business
Why do we keep on taking panadol for another man’s headache! First off, I didn’t hear this interview or when OmoT said it. But if they are happy, what is the big deal, what’s our issue seriously! Who died and said women are confined to the kitchen and visiting the market! Personally I can’t stand the market and I’m not even a star, if I can get all I need from smaller stalls or supermarkets I will so kilode! Growing up i had an older family friend, a man who loved going to the market and could price items till the very last, was this weird well he priced like a woman, but he totally enjoyed it and we let him be! We need to get over ourselves and the speed we use to advise people on what is right or wrong! Well said Freeze, don’t know about the #findarealman part sha, not all man are made for market, some like supermarkets?
As much as he was trying defend Omotola this statement right here “THERE IS ABSOLUTELY NOTHING WRONG WITH A MAN GOING TO THE MARKET TO HELP HIS WIFE OUT!” is not right at all. He is not helping his wife out; he is he is making sure his family does not starve including himself. If a woman is making more money in the marriage is she helping her husband out? No, she is making sure her family is financially secure. There are no rules except the ones the people in the marriage make for themselves.
How Omotola and her husband structure the duties in their marriage obviously works for them. Why are people hell bent on telling others what they should or shouldn’t do in their household is beyond me.
Bless you sista!
What a shocker(rolling eyes). My dad did grocery shopping growing up. It was his contribution in the household since he can’t cook. Nothing wrong with that.
Hmmmmmm…..
Wizkid and Baddo?? Hmm!
Why would anyone have negative comments about a man going to the market for his wife..It takes nothing away from his masculinity, besides didn’t he go to the market himself as a bachelor.. That after 20yrs of marriage a man can still do market runs for his wife,i find that endearing..
A man who loves and cares for his wife and understands the many roles she plays as a wife and mother,will be willing to lighten her workload and help out anyway he can.. Some men think all they need to do is make the money,nahhh.. Bathe the kids whilst am cooking,help with homework whilst am breast feeding the baby,etc. After all she works too,yet she still has to do so many other things on the home front..
The need for Freeze to throw shade is what i don’t get,cant his post/article be devoid of subtle jabs.. First it was Caroline Danjuma,now Wizkid.. As much as he does make sense at times his childishness and pettiness is just annoying.
While you may be right about somethings, I disagree with the part where someone should be able to do something 20 years later because there are so many things you have to drop as you grow up which was normal back then.
It’s not bad if he goes to the market but his wife saying it out loud is the problem. I for example don’t like washing clothes even if i have to use washing machine and I won’t give my ‘future’ wife clothes to wash because I can’t/don’t. The problem however will be me going on air to say I don’t give her my laundry to wash…..that’s the bad part!
you’re not even making sense rara…! saying it out loud is d problem……bruh please!!!
Seriously,so it’s a woman’s job to do ur laundry,new generation mothers I beg you train ur boys well.In my house there is nothing like the girls do house chores n boys cars only,we share it equally according to ur might.My brothers cook wella,they don’t feel entitled.The job lie with Women,Train ur boys to be useful to themselves n to their queens.
Damned if you do,damned if you don’t…
Don’t know if my dad went to the market,but he did grocery shopping and supermarket runs. He used to bathe us,get us ready for school,cook our meals and help my mum out(she is a medical practitioner)..And we had a maid,but my dad was a hands on dad,and mind you he earned more than my mum.. So he wasn’t doing those things because my mum was the one with the higher pay check..
The ones who have a problem with this, are people who wish their husbands helped them out with market runs,helped them around the house.. Some men can’t even pick their kids from school,cant help with homework,cant help with chores etc..
Whatever the Ekeindes are doing certainly works for them. #20yrsandStillCounting
Freeze must you through shade,the post doesn’t even have anything to do with Wizzy..
You said your dad earned more than your mom and yet your mom had a higher pay check? Interesting. *strolls away.
You need to learn how to read.
Lack of proper comprehension is bad ooo… Try read again and understand the context okay?
The only thing that’s 3000 years behind is your grasp of the English vocabulary, keep strolling, hopefully you stroll into a school.
You didn’t even read sef… You just rushed to comment… If you want to criticize next time, be very very sure, you hear?
Nigerians and their myopic mentality whatever works for them, dats why I like to look, like and move on, nothing wrong in going to d market
Person wey get Head no get Cap, person wey get Cap no get Head…
Some women can’t even ask their husbands to buy plantain on his way home,who born monkey banana… Different strokes
Lmao I’m sure it’s women that are judging Omotola. And they’ll be shouting the judgement wellll, so men can hear them and say “you sabi”
On Twitter, such women are called #pickme. They should continue! Let them keep snatching up the men that think a woman is his inferior that belongs in the kitchen or on the bed.
Those of us that feel we deserve better, we get better. We all find men who don’t mind ignoring gender roles and doing what is best for our specific relationship as husband and wife. We are doing exactly what the Bible said, that we should be submissive to one another, and that I submit to him as the head, while he loves me as he loves himself.
Team WomenForTheMarket should continue o! Weed out all the cave men and marry them! Make the coast clear for my dear feminists.
absolutely nothing wrong.. infact i was told that most northern men tend to go to the market, and brings the produce home for the wife to cook.. i have also seen this happen.. most of my hausa neigbours would come back from work, with a briefcase, and tubers of yam, rice, tomatoes etc.. i dont c what the big issue is.. plus lets be honest WE ALL KNOW WHAT SHE MEANT BY “STATUS” nigerians just like picking beef where there is none
@le coco, Pls most northern men u talk about go for another reason.to avoid giving their wife money most of the time.. I live there so I know!
I will implore Omotola to refrain from discussing personal issues at home aired on public domain. In the UK for Nigerian men to go shopping and cook as marriage is partnership and we all have different itenary and also juggling the children. Nigerians needs to wake up to the era of empowerment and sharing and helping the women …
Long story short market can mean the shops too and my dad goes to help out. Guess what the world didn’t stop rotating on its axis
Freeze is completely correct. Omotola is 100% right. I can’t just imagine Omotola going to mile 12 market, she will be mobbed. My own rule is that so far the woman does not rub it on the face of the husband, a man should do all things for his wife. I live in the uk, i can’t cook, my wife does the cooking, I do all the chores in the house, there is absolutely nothing in these things, if I know how to cook, I bet I will gladly do 50% of the cooking bcos my wife loves and give me my respect and I show her love and respect using the Bible as a reference point. My wife do the shopping and cooking only, I do all the others including getting our clothes washed, ironed and any runs you can think of. I may be seen as a male chauvnist on this blog but if you marry the right man/woman, there are things you would do to show/sustain love. There are monsters in both the male/female gender.
no matter what we say abt UK, US , were still in Africa.she might be correct but shouldnt have said it on air and dats my problem with omotola she is too out there always talking..its right at some point but still dosent sound right and come to think of it if she was married to an MD of UBA he will not do that
Abeg explain, why should she not have said it? Also, please point out the ‘African rule book’ where it states the things African men should and should not do?
nothing is wrong in dt
When the Bible and Quran say women should be submissive towards their partners, that doesn’t mean we should treat them as slaves. if that is the case, the books would not say that we should respect and pay attention to them, so that they can eventually pay attention to us in return. Back to the main issue, Is it obligatory for a man to go to the market? according to the Islamic rule of law, it’s a man’s responsibility to shop for the woman in the market, and I realized that 70% of Nigerian Muslim Men do not know the basic principle. Under normal circumstances, it is our responsibility to cater for the family even if the woman is earning more than us while the women cater for the upbringing of their children. The only thing wrong with the Omotola statement was the “famous used in that context.”
No matter how big Women are, Men are created for them to be their “Guidance and Protector.” When the stories are being told Biblically/Quranically, it’s not just a mere story of Tortoise and his wife, it’s for us to reflect/ruminate on it so that we can learn a vital lesson. When Eve was created from the Adam’s ribs, It was just an avenue of telling us the Mental, Physical and Psychological strength of the men compared to the women, and also a platform for both genders to dwell together peacefully and supporting each other
@luqman,what do you mean?Nonsense! Rubbish!! Bullshit!! This captain of a man is a disgrace to manhood and a woman wrapper.I have no respect for such men and real men don’t do that.
I hear you “real man”, well done. *hiss*
Mumu, yet the captain has been successfully married for decades and he and his family are happy while you are a clown on social media
I have no respect for men like you who think their masculinity or rather lack of is tied to going to the market. You are pathetic and clearly insecure
Chimoma! Just negodu this individual ?? uncle “real man” i hail thee. Lord please give all the real women out there grace to jump and pass such “real men”. Mtcheewwwww
Chief odenson. I pity ur wife.
And somebody will marry this one… Dear God, please, be merciful to your children!
The only thing wrong with Omotola’s statement is the way she put it otherwise there is absolutely nothing wrong a husband helping hia wife out once in a while. Infact its so obvious that Omotola and her husband have a very deep level of understanding and her husband is very matured. What they both share is what no one will understand.
You can tell somebody “don’t be silly” and he smiles away, but to another person, he gets angry. It all depends on tone and body language. Wisdom is profitable in any environment. Granted, you might be mobbed if you venture into the market as a celebrity, but naa, you can’t have a working man (pilot?) doing ojaa stuff for ya all the time. Get a help or pay for some services, that’s why you are a Celeb. I have always known that she rules the home but that’s okay since it’s your home and your hubby isn’t complaining but don’t put it out there like Queen Vashti otherwise Esther will soon walk in. Wetin after all.
Did the ‘working’ man complain to you? Did he tell you his marriage is in trouble because he goes to the market sometimes? Don’t judge people based on your standards… Everyone is not on the same level.
@ chief i wouldn’t even wish my enemy your type as husband. I don’t blame people like you I blame your upbringing. It’s unfortunate how you people end.
Being a real man is not all about “sticking it in at nite”, it encompasses a whole lot. I respect Omo’s husband for having her back. I ain’t married…but I do most of the chores when bae is around including cooking( I enjoy it). I always look forward to my reward In the sack *wink*
@chief, i guess u are the chief of the morons, ur stupidity can’t just be imagined
Its ur type that can’t even help in buying noodles on ur way home
Receive brain please.
you are just a fool @chief,there is nothing wrong with going to the market for your wife I do it all the time and I enjoy it,in fact some days I tell her to rest that I’m in charge of everything. she is here to assist me and support me,we are partner’s for God’s sake why would I limit her to doing all these things herself just because I make money? no way. most Nigerians are just backwards it disgusts me the faster we grow up the better. what is it? I personally will like to snap picture with omotola if I see her in the market oo I will not lie and she obviously didn’t come to the market for that.
dats if ur really telling the truth!! lets not be sentimental, u can but once in a while , not always if necessarily get a help.im saying it again if she was married to an MD or DG she wouldnt say that on air
Oga we have heard you. Gerrahere pls. If the man wants to go to d market everyday, let him. I am even sure she said it publicly so people know her husband is such a sweetheart and to encourage the other men out there who cant even buy bread for their wives to start doing same.
George can you just shut up and loose that joke you call a mouth? The captain is a CEO and MD! He owns a company called Aquatic jungle. Heard of planes they were moving one time in lagos? Well they belong to him. He’s a captain of many years and a management head at Bristow. Do you think he’s a hustler? I know this couple well. Captain Ekeinde won’t even let omotola go to the market or do some strainous duties. Omotola is the most respectful wife you’ll ever meet to a husband and they have the most functional and admirable home you’ll ever see. If I were most of you blabbing against this because of your dead egos and backward lifestyles? I’ll humble myself and learn from them. Captain Ekeinde is such a confident man, he dosent even care what anyone thinks!
I actually hate going to the market expecially in this Lagos, 🙁
My husband gladly and williingly go to the market for me when you have your list ready as he cant just buy anything for you an he doesn’t know how to cook. So immediately he is back i go to the kitchen and cook. I dont see nothing,i mean absolutely nothing wrong with it.
This talk about “real man” is like asking for overtea (ovaltine) when person never drink ordinary tea. Abeg lef me hand, I just wan be only a “Man” the way God made me. Leave this “Realman” blackmail stuff.
He shops, I cook….das all !! And we dont live on Mars.
even my own dude dosent let me go to the market,he says he dosent want “those small boys“ to collect my number…. lol. but on a more serious note,there` ABSOLUTELY nothing wrong with the man going to the market for his wife na. i think its kinda romantic actually
If this was said in a civilized country, nobody would even remember the interview.
Not here, where marriage is viewed as a master/slave relationship.
Omotola, next time stock to top is that revolve around your business. Most Nigerians primitive mentality won’t let them see the difference between their butt crack and their mouth. (Probably because there’s no difference at all)
The only thing that’s 3000 years behind is your grasp of the English vocabulary, keep strolling, hopefully you stroll into a school.
Lol I don’t see the problem here. Omotola has said with her own mouth she doesn’t believe in gender equality, so she upholds patriarchal and traditional institutions on how the home should be run. Patriarchal institutions dictates a man should not be found in market areas. Market is a woman’s economy traditionally. So are the guardians of patriarchy justified to judge her for sending her husband to the market under these traditional institution she lives by? Yes they are!?
Now as a feminist I don’t see anything absurd in a man going to the market and talking about it in an interview. I would also be called out if I say I can’t pay for my meal on a date. It would be hypocritical on my part. I keep on reiterating that Nigerian women need to choose what side they belong. This crossing of gutter any time you please is confusing everyone.
His thinking isn’t only backward also pathetic
LOOK AT ALL THESE SINGLE IDIOTS WHO DONT EVEN HAVE A WOMAN OR MAN IN THEIR OWN DAMN LIFES HAVING AN OPINION ABOUT A CAPTAIN AND HIS WIFES MARRIAGE WHO HAVE BEEN HAPPILY MARRIED FOR DECADES .
IDIOTS
STILL LIVE IN YOUR 1958.
Some of these “IDIOTS” are married with children doing well in better places than you. Some have circumvented the world and been there and done that. Having opinion is human but you ain’t human when you call people IDIOTS because of their opinion. You deserve the pity of all who comment in this forum. Some of us have working wives and don’t care what they earn, we pick up ALL the bills in the house but wouldn’t go to market. We have peace in our homes and our wives are happy. So keep on calling people who hold contrary views IDIOTS. But then, that shows the level of your exposure.
I have actually seen him at Goodies, Ikeja shopping.
The underlying controversy here is that Omotola’s message suggests her hubby has been assigned market shopping role as a FIXED responsibility, not a shared role. The instances most of you have referenced says otherwise. It’s sweet to help out in different gender roles. However, when gender roles are switched and fixed, then you would expect controversies.
The feminists among you who slides on both sides of coin everytime would never ceased to amaze me. I really don’t know how to hitch you with moral senses.
Which man does a FIXED market shopping role? SOME of you are so stupid. A man supports in love, no role is fixed. Is he a robot? Would you expect a man after nearly 50 hours flying time per week to keep a mental note of his weekly market shopping routine – week in, week out! You lots should learn not to interpret things literally,
You all want it all, women. I get it. Wake up from your dreams. When roles are inter-switched between couples WITHOUT a forced contrived of who’s responsible for what, life becomes sweet. It becomes worth living. No pressure is felt. A loving man helps out in home shores while adorable wife would not hesitate to join up finances where there are gaps.
Take a position feminists, take one.
This is why i worship the ground my man walks on o. If i send him message, he will go. He can cook, clean and do anything. Though he is stubborn sometimes and just needs a little pampering. When in his house he willl even serve me, and take the plate to the kitchen. Na so i wan die there now…
In this life, we just need to learn to ‘shut up’ sometimes and I’m not referring to what Omotola said, it’s just a general observation.
People will take what you say out of context; people will misunderstand you; people will judge your decisions. Before you say anything,ask yourself three questions before you blurt it out. Is it absolutely necessary? What value will it add? Am I under compulsion to say this?
In my opinion, which of of course is subjective, whatever you do in your marriage, keep it within the four walls of your home, people who do not live with you and pay your bills don’t need to know nothing. If my husband chooses to wash my pants, if I choose to give all my salary to my husband and we are living in love, peace, prosperity and harmony, trouble will start to brew when you let people in on this kind of information. It is nobody’s business, it is your marriage, everybody will be your marriage counsellor until it shatters to pieces. Just ‘shut up’.
Sorry real dee. You can shut up if you wish. But no everybody dosent need to shut up! INFACT succesful tips from marriages like Omotola’s need to be shared! Many have learned a lot by this. I have. It is actually refreshing to read many Nigerian men do what the honorable captain too does. It has helped in showing Many Nugerian men are not the demons many have portrayed them to be. The culture of shutting up is why domestic violence is rampant and women do not expect much from marriages. Thank you Omotola! You have restored hope in some of us that good men truly still exist and I’m sure this will change a lot of men / relationships for the better even if they can’t bring themselves to accept it cause of pride or African tradition and all that…
@the real deep. .. I agree totally with you.one thing I have noticed is that things always backfire on couple who always air their personal lives publically. . It is sweet at first, with people saying it is so cute , awww bla bla bla or that it is going to help them in their own marriage..NONSENSE..give it time , it will bite you in the ass(no matter how good or bad u r intentions are) one way or the other expecially in this social media age we live in
Chai!!! people can use panadol for another person’s headache o…
It’s not degrading. It’s an actual title like any position. Whatever your hands find to do, do it with all your might. No need to be overly sensitive.
You people are silly sha…. My dad eats specific things and sends people to the market all the time. Must he go by himself? And must this thing be an issue?