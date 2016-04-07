BellaNaija

Modupe Kuti shines at the 2015 Etisalat Prize for Literature | Wins Flash Fiction Category

07.04.2016 at By 12 Comments

Modupe Kuti Winner of the 2015 Etisalat Prize for Literature Flash Fiction Category IMG_3691For her unpublished story titled “Gone” which she entered for the Etisalat Prize for Literature Flash Fiction category, Modupe Kuti was announced as the winner on Saturday March 19 2016, at the prestigious Intercontinental Lagos Hotel, where she was presented with her prize, which included £1,000 cash prize and an iPhone 6 device.

Unpublished writers abound across Africa, but not all of them get the acclaim they deserve until they enter for the Flash Fiction category of the Etisalat Prize for Literature.

That’s exactly what Modupe Ojuolape Kuti had in mind when she entered for the Flash Fiction competition, a category which is part of the Etisalat Prize for Literature. In this category writers are required to show the world a snippet of their imaginative thought process in 300 words. Her entry was one of the over 1000 entries from which 50 that met the judging criteria were shortlisted for the voting process which was chaired by seasoned writer and publisher; Toni Kan.

The other two shortlisted entries for this category include John Chidi and Jacqueline Uche Agweh for their stories,” Invincible “and “Madness in Degrees” respectively. They were also rewarded with £500 cash prize each and iPhone 6 devices.

The Etisalat Prize for Literature launched in June 2013 is the first pan-African prize that is open solely to debut fiction writers of African citizenship and has now established itself as the most prestigious literary prize for African fiction.

Follow this link to see Kuti’s award winning flash fiction entry http://prize.etisalat.co m.ng/gone/

12 Comments on Modupe Kuti shines at the 2015 Etisalat Prize for Literature | Wins Flash Fiction Category
  • sultana April 7, 2016 at 1:25 pm

    Welldone Modupe! Inspirational!

    Love this! 18 Reply
  • Nelo April 7, 2016 at 1:29 pm

    COngratulations Modupe and all the other winners. Let’s keep literature going.

    Love this! 18 Reply
  • Martinson Oluwaseun April 7, 2016 at 1:37 pm

    good job girl.

    Love this! 19 Reply
  • Oyenike April 7, 2016 at 4:01 pm

    Congrats Ojuolape, “Love. A strangeness. An uncertainty.”
    This is just the beginning girl, you will tread upon high places and will be heard/read in many nations.

    Love this! 18 Reply
  • Debbie Ade April 7, 2016 at 4:11 pm

    Thumps up Lape. Super proud of you. 🙂

    Love this! 15 Reply
    • Debbie Ade April 7, 2016 at 4:12 pm

      Bella Naija, we can’t edit our posts. Please look to improve this on your website.

      Thumbs up Lape! Super proud of you!!

      Love this! 15
  • Kuti Ojuolape April 7, 2016 at 6:04 pm

    Wow, thank you Bella Naija. And a big thank you to everyone for your kind words. Feel super blessed.

    Love this! 29 Reply
    • Serioun April 8, 2016 at 12:28 am

      Yay you go, Larpei… Greater heights, love 🙂

      Love this! 18
  • Tosin April 7, 2016 at 7:00 pm

    🙂

    Love this! 15 Reply
  • vm April 8, 2016 at 5:22 am

    Congrats Modupe Kuti. Her writing is so beautiful:

    Kuti Ojuolape Modupe / Nigeria
    Title: Gone.

    Her beauty was unfair, un-fair, an ebony thing, but that wasn’t the reason I loved her. It was not the way she curled her finger around her hair when she was nervous or how she flicked my nose when she was upset with me.

    It was not her voracious appetite for trouble which seemed to always have a way of finding her, nor the way she always made me late for work with her morning shenanigans.
    It was not even the soft feel of her hands when we touched or the butterflies I felt when when kissed.

    No, it was that I had fallen for her at all. I wasn’t sure if I had fallen all at once or if I had like a thousand crystal shards of broken glass. It was the way she made me feel things I had never felt before. Love. A strangeness. An uncertainty. Yet, my love for her was a jumping thing, never stable, like her. And that was why when her cupboard was bereft save for a note, I already knew what it would say.

    She was gone.

    http://prize.etisalat.com.ng/gone/

    Love this! 19 Reply
  • femi January 20, 2017 at 10:25 am

    Nicely done

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • MODUPE KUTI January 28, 2017 at 9:41 am

    Wow i never knew my yaps had so much potential i am so proud of you . keep up the good work

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Post a comment

