Modupe Kuti shines at the 2015 Etisalat Prize for Literature | Wins Flash Fiction Category

For her unpublished story titled “Gone” which she entered for the Etisalat Prize for Literature Flash Fiction category, Modupe Kuti was announced as the winner on Saturday March 19 2016, at the prestigious Intercontinental Lagos Hotel, where she was presented with her prize, which included £1,000 cash prize and an iPhone 6 device.

Unpublished writers abound across Africa, but not all of them get the acclaim they deserve until they enter for the Flash Fiction category of the Etisalat Prize for Literature.

That’s exactly what Modupe Ojuolape Kuti had in mind when she entered for the Flash Fiction competition, a category which is part of the Etisalat Prize for Literature. In this category writers are required to show the world a snippet of their imaginative thought process in 300 words. Her entry was one of the over 1000 entries from which 50 that met the judging criteria were shortlisted for the voting process which was chaired by seasoned writer and publisher; Toni Kan.

The other two shortlisted entries for this category include John Chidi and Jacqueline Uche Agweh for their stories,” Invincible “and “Madness in Degrees” respectively. They were also rewarded with £500 cash prize each and iPhone 6 devices.

The Etisalat Prize for Literature launched in June 2013 is the first pan-African prize that is open solely to debut fiction writers of African citizenship and has now established itself as the most prestigious literary prize for African fiction.

Follow this link to see Kuti’s award winning flash fiction entry http://prize.etisalat.co m.ng/gone/

