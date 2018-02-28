Lessons and warnings for African returnees: Adia Sowho speaks to Dotun on Building the Future Podcast

Hello BellaNaijarians,

We’re bringing to you episodes from the second season of podcast series: The Building the Future Podcast with Dotun Olowoporoku of Starta.

We have entrepreneurs, industry leaders, founders of startups who are writing the narrative that will be told about the African continent, telling their stories directly. This second season is in partnership with The British Council Nigeria.

Adia Sowho, former Head of Digital Media and Director of Digital Business at Etisalat Nigeria, is the guest in this episode.

Sowho obtained her MBA from the Kellogg School of Management and returned to Nigeria after a stint at Deloitte Consulting.

Sowho, in this episode, discusses returning to Nigeria after a long time away, and the Nigerian telecommunications market.

Listen to the episode below:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>