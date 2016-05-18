Hunt for “2016 Three Crowns Mum of the Year” Commences | Winner gets vacation for family of 5

In commemoration of the 2016 Mother’s Day, Three Crowns Milk, Nigeria’s leading low cholesterol milk brand from the stables of FrieslandCampina WAMCO has commenced the search for a distinguished mother to be crowned the 2016 ‘Mum of the Year’.

The Three Crowns Milk Mum of the Year campaign is aimed at recognizing and celebrating the unique roles of mothers in a family by identifying and designating a mother as the ‘Mum of the Year’.

According to the Senior Brand Manager, Three Crowns Milk, Mrs. Maureen Ifada, the Three Crowns Milk ‘Mum of the Year’ campaign is the brand’s special way of rewarding mothers who are the key target consumers for their unalloyed support and patronage to the brand in sustaining its leadership position in the category over the years.

“The mothers are as invaluable to Three Crowns Milk as they are to their families. The mothers are our primary target as the key decision makers and influencers through which the brand connects to other stakeholders. Hence, the brand places a very high premium in identifying and celebrating them” she said.

Ifada explained that the Mother’s Day celebration which held on Sunday May 8, 2016 provides Mothers the opportunity to compete and win amazing prizes for themselves and their families during the ‘Mum of the Year Competition’ which would take place on Monday May 30, 2016.

She announced that the winner of the 2016 ‘Mum of the Year’ campaign would get an all-expense paid vacation for herself and four members of her family to a yet to be disclosed destination.

On how mothers can participate in the competition, Ifada said, “all our esteemed consumers need to do is to simply buy the Three Crowns Mum of the Year special pack for #1000 only, search inside for a card with two scratch panels. The first panel gives you a special code which you will send to the number provided on the card to get an instant recharge, then log on to www.femininelounge.com/competition and use the code from the second panel to nominate your candidate and she could just be the next Three Crowns Mum of the Year”

According to Ifada, the unique part of this year’s campaign is that unlike in 2015 where mothers were only nominated by their daughters, Mothers also have the opportunity to nominate themselves this year.

It would be recalled that Mrs. Olamide Olaleye emerged the first Three Crowns Mum of the Year winner for 2015 and was rewarded with a trip to Dubai with her daughter who also won N50, 000 worth of gift voucher. Mrs. Olaleye also got one year’s supply of Three Crowns Milk as part of the benefits of being the Mum of the Year.

Three Crowns has consistently delivered good quality milk for over 25 years and is trusted by families and medical practitioners to help Nigerians stay fit and healthy. Three Crowns milk can be used in your tea, coffee, custard, cereals, fruits and all kinds of dishes that can be prepared with milk

Three Crowns milk is a brand of FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria PLC. We are Nigeria’s foremost dairy company and an affiliate of Royal FrieslandCampina in The Netherlands, one of the largest dairy cooperative in the world.

You can visit www.facebook.com/ThreeCrownsMilk for healthy tips.

