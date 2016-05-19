New Music: IceBerg Slim feat. Davido – Wave

Iceberg Slim has just released the official audio to the record “Wave” which features HKN’s OBO, Davido.
The song was produced by Adey.
Listen below.
Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today
19.05.2016 at By BellaNaija.com 8 Comments
Iceberg Slim has just released the official audio to the record “Wave” which features HKN’s OBO, Davido.
The song was produced by Adey.
Listen below.
Living & Celebrating the African Dream!
Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com
Follow us
Twitter: @bellanaija
Facebook: @bellanaija
Instagram: @bellanaijaonline
Very ok,good balancing,better than what jay won just pushed out.
Nice one.
This type of music trash. you can’t call this afrobeat or afropop.
@Emeka, This is what they call trap music. Nice one Ice – I love it
So this iceberg slim…is it the same rapper from back in the day!?!
Or just somebody with the exact same namr9?
I’ve Googled….
Yup, different guy.
iceberg slims hair looks like a stab wound that never fully healed
I see this dude at the salon. He often comes to wash and make his single corn row. Never knew who he was until now. He seems to be a cool guy.