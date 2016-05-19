BellaNaija

New Music: IceBerg Slim feat. Davido – Wave

19.05.2016

Iceberg Slim has just released the official audio to the record “Wave” which features HKN’s OBO, Davido.

The song was produced by Adey.

8 Comments on New Music: IceBerg Slim feat. Davido – Wave
  • Femo May 19, 2016 at 12:40 pm

    Very ok,good balancing,better than what jay won just pushed out.

    Love this! 29 Reply
  • Mate May 19, 2016 at 1:23 pm

    Nice one.

    Love this! 13 Reply
  • Emeka May 19, 2016 at 1:46 pm

    This type of music trash. you can’t call this afrobeat or afropop.

    Love this! 6 Reply
  • TT May 19, 2016 at 2:53 pm

    @Emeka, This is what they call trap music. Nice one Ice – I love it

    Love this! 6 Reply
  • MC May 19, 2016 at 9:13 pm

    So this iceberg slim…is it the same rapper from back in the day!?!
    Or just somebody with the exact same namr9?

    Love this! 5 Reply
    • MC May 19, 2016 at 9:15 pm

      I’ve Googled….
      Yup, different guy.

      Love this! 5
  • Adeniran May 20, 2016 at 1:24 am

    iceberg slims hair looks like a stab wound that never fully healed

    Love this! 5 Reply
  • Minka May 24, 2016 at 11:42 am

    I see this dude at the salon. He often comes to wash and make his single corn row. Never knew who he was until now. He seems to be a cool guy.

    Love this! 0 Reply
