Morachi makes his Official Return to the Music Scene with “Laba Laba” | Listen & Watch on BN

27.06.2016

MORACHI - LABA LABA ARTWORK

Rich Marvin Akuba aka Morachi is a professional song writer, music producer, performer, model, business man and no newcomer to the African music scene.

He’s making his return to music with the release of his new single entitled “Laba Laba”, produced by Dr. Jazz. The hot and exotic music video was shot in Miami, Florida and directed by Patrick Elis.

Watch the music video below.


Download

4 Comments on Morachi makes his Official Return to the Music Scene with "Laba Laba" | Listen & Watch on BN
  • Prince June 27, 2016 at 3:10 pm

    I can’t listen/watch but the dude is cute

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • Chioma June 27, 2016 at 4:43 pm

    Video quality on point

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • Igwe June 27, 2016 at 4:59 pm

    Hot! Hot! Hot!

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • Mondela June 27, 2016 at 5:07 pm

    this one is no longer relevant..he should stick to posting half nude pics on IG.

    Love this! 3 Reply
