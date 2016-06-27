Morachi makes his Official Return to the Music Scene with “Laba Laba” | Listen & Watch on BN

Rich Marvin Akuba aka Morachi is a professional song writer, music producer, performer, model, business man and no newcomer to the African music scene.
He’s making his return to music with the release of his new single entitled “Laba Laba”, produced by Dr. Jazz. The hot and exotic music video was shot in Miami, Florida and directed by Patrick Elis.
I can’t listen/watch but the dude is cute
Video quality on point
Hot! Hot! Hot!
this one is no longer relevant..he should stick to posting half nude pics on IG.