BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Tiwa Savage covers Essays of Africa Magazine’s July 2016 Issue

17.06.2016 at By 5 Comments

image

Superstar Tiwa Savage is the gorgeous cover star for Essays of Africa magazine’s July 2016 issue.

In the issue Tiwa Savage shares the personal pain she has endured publically and how she never let it get in her way of her success.

image image

Photo Credit: Essays of Africa

5 Comments on Tiwa Savage covers Essays of Africa Magazine’s July 2016 Issue
  • Julie June 17, 2016 at 6:41 am

    Tiwa God bless your life mama .. Keep winning love

    Love this! 10 Reply
  • Oleku June 17, 2016 at 8:49 am

    Lovely,there’s definitely calm after the storm.

    Love this! 17 Reply
  • Prince June 17, 2016 at 12:36 pm

    That’s my TIWA OOOOOOOOOOOO. i think i’m obsessed with this babe. i just love anything she does. Welldone.
    Damn, those bobby still make serious sense

    Love this! 5 Reply
  • SallyAnn June 17, 2016 at 2:08 pm

    Glam Glitz Fame Money Riches Traveling from City to City
    Fans Screaming your name left right center
    blah blah blah blah

    #1 priority

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Tunmi June 17, 2016 at 3:40 pm

    Whomever shot and/or edited the photo did well. The light was just perfect to highlight the brown-ness of her skin

    Love this! 4 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija