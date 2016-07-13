BellaNaija

Theresa May to Take Over as Britain’s Prime Minister Today

13.07.2016 at By 7 Comments

Prime Minister-in-waiting, Theresa May

Home Secretary Theresa May is set to lead Britain from Wednesday when Prime Minister David Cameron hands over power after his post-Brexit resignation prompted the ruling Conservative Party to seek a successor.

Cameron will host a final PM’s questions in parliament around midday before making a final speech to reporters around 16:00 GMT and then visiting Queen Elizabeth II to inform her formally of his resignation.

May, would then have her own audience with the Queen before travelling back to 10 Downing Street, the prime minister’s official residence in London.

According to her acceptance speech on Monday, Britain needs a vision of a country that works for every one of us, after June’s Brexit referendum exposed social, economic and political divisions.

“Brexit means Brexit and we are going to make a success of it,” May said, who had backed Cameron’s Remain campaign before the referendum.

However she faced mounting pressure to begin talks on Brexit with EU officials sooner than she had planned.

May had advocated waiting until the end of this year to invoke Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty, which sets the rules for a nation leaving the EU.

However many British and EU politicians have urged her to move more quickly.

Cameron resigned after he failed to convince a majority of voters in a June 23 referendum on EU membership to oppose leaving the political bloc.

  • allthingsfitness July 13, 2016 at 1:40 pm

    nice simple movement, no too much parade unlike my beloved naija

    Love this! 6 Reply
  • FasholasLover July 13, 2016 at 1:46 pm

    When you do not show your hands, you leave your opponents guessing. A lesson in strategic take over. Another Thatcher in the house. Americans in the house, are you bringing Hilary in or Naah? H for President.

    Love this! 18 Reply
  • Naijababeii July 13, 2016 at 2:13 pm

    Our sit tight African leaders over to una. just because UK voted against the man just waka no too much wahala but here (especial my country Nigeria) until grave call dem, dem no go.

    Love this! 12 Reply
  • @edDREAMZ July 13, 2016 at 3:02 pm

    a.k.a EDWIN CHINEDU AZUBUKO said…
    .
    And no killing of innocent souls ryt…. F- this country abeg…
    .
    .
    ***CURRENTLY IN JUPITER***

    Love this! 6 Reply
  • Celeste July 13, 2016 at 3:45 pm

    Were it be in my country, Nigeria and perhaps in continent Africa, the leader will sit on, and start supporting the exit result, as they are fair weather politicians.

    It is in my country that a head of state will attempt removing his military uniform to contest democratic election. It is in my country that a president will attempt changing his constitutionally allowed two terms in hunger for power.

    It in my continent Africa, that a democratically elected president will change government to military rule because he wants to sit tight in power. It is indeed in africa, that presidents come in power and refuse to leave till they are dead.

    Love this! 18 Reply
    • Celeste July 13, 2016 at 4:18 pm

      And BN I heard this news yesterday morning on radio and you people are just posting it today. Una sabi carry last oO!

      Love this! 5
  • Prince July 13, 2016 at 4:15 pm

    Strong Woman!!!

    Love this! 3 Reply
