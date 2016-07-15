WATCH Bonang Matheba Interview Boyfriend AKA on a Cute Date in New York

This interview that Bonang Matheba and AKA had is just too cute.
The South African power couple were recently in New York for the BET Awards and while there they visited the Grammy Museum and Bonang went on to interview AKA.
He talked about his dreams, hopes for Africa becoming a global phenomenon and so much more.
After the museum they quickly grabbed something to eat at a taco restaurant and the interview continued. Between AKA’s repeated questions of if their lunch outing was a date, saying how cute Bonang looked in a face cap and Bonang eating out of his food…we couldn’t get over their cuteness.
The interview was featured on a recent episode of South African show Top Billing.
Bonang & AKA’s segment starts from the 37 minute mark.
Also on this episode to Top Billing, sculptor Andile Dyalvane holds his first international solo exhibition and shares the experience, Beast Mtawarira and Pat Lambie explain why newlywed Sharks centre Waylon Murray and Nicci Goodwin make such a good pair and so much more.
Watch below.
Power Couple kwa? Issorai… i’ll be observing from over here…
a.k.a EDWIN CHINEDU AZUBUKO said…
.
Something wey no go last. Abeg make them hurry scatter as usual…
.
.
***CURRENTLY IN JUPITER***
Madam that said they weren’t dating nd she’s going to sue the paper that carried the news, no smoke really without fire….
didnt they both deny they were dating when his baby mama spoke out? issorai
their karma is still doing pressups in HELL.
rugby still a white man sport in south africa.
49mins! My data! I mean Bella Naija, you couldn’t just edit this thing so this video doesn’t drink our data like water when we are just trying to get to the story?
Skank heffa
I hate liars
Remember this hieffa swore up and down, held press release and threatened AKA baby mama Dhzinhle for accusing her of having affair with her (Bonang) meanwhile u knew in ya heart you were straight fvking from all the whole Dhzinhle was pregnant. What I hate is liars. . Shameless heffa. This won’t last just like all the others didn’t.
Well to be fair they weren’t dating, they were just screwing each other and recently decided to define whatever it is they have
Nice
when AKA was on SWAY he said he had always fancied HER and she knew it too and she was also into HIM.My problem with these timewasters is them dragging other innocent people along instead of going straight for what you want.Look the baby mama thought they were on the same page heading in the same destination.Some people are and will end up with people whose minds are on someone else.
There is something about these two. When I see them together I see two ppl whose journey did not begin in this lifetime, whatever they have together is bigger than they even know. Wish them all the best on their continuing journey through all their incarnations.
But it was nobody’s business to begin with..it was theirs! Even the person who disclosed it, did it out of desperation and frustration…she also denied having a relatiosnhip with AKA for ages…until towards pregnancy and…we have never seen AKA so free abt his bae as he is with Queen B! I dont know why people are capitalising on liars..as if they are saints!