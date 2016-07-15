WATCH Bonang Matheba Interview Boyfriend AKA on a Cute Date in New York

This interview that Bonang Matheba and AKA had is just too cute.

The South African power couple were recently in New York for the BET Awards and while there they visited the Grammy Museum and Bonang went on to interview AKA.

He talked about his dreams, hopes for Africa becoming a global phenomenon and so much more.

After the museum they quickly grabbed something to eat at a taco restaurant and the interview continued. Between AKA’s repeated questions of if their lunch outing was a date, saying how cute Bonang looked in a face cap and Bonang eating out of his food…we couldn’t get over their cuteness.

The interview was featured on a recent episode of South African show Top Billing.

Bonang & AKA’s segment starts from the 37 minute mark.

Also on this episode to Top Billing, sculptor Andile Dyalvane holds his first international solo exhibition and shares the experience, Beast Mtawarira and Pat Lambie explain why newlywed Sharks centre Waylon Murray and Nicci Goodwin make such a good pair and so much more.

Watch below.