WATCH India Arie’s New Video Inspired by #BlackLivesMatter – “Breathe”

Grammy Award-winning songstress India Arie joins the list of artists using their talents to raise awareness and speak out against social injustice.
Using an intimate, stripped down black-and-white video for her song “Breathe”, Arie minces no words as she delivers heartfelt lyrics to shine a spotlight on the subject matter surrounding the #BlackLivesMatter movement.
Watch it here:
