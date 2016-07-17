BellaNaija

WATCH India Arie’s New Video Inspired by #BlackLivesMatter – “Breathe”

Grammy Award-winning songstress India Arie joins the list of artists using their talents to raise awareness and speak out against social injustice.

Using an intimate, stripped down black-and-white video for her song “Breathe”, Arie minces no words as she delivers heartfelt lyrics to shine a spotlight on the subject matter surrounding the #BlackLivesMatter movement.

Watch it here:

 

  • xplorenollywood.com July 17, 2016 at 1:22 pm

    Very down to earth! #blacklivesmatter… the conversation shouldn’t end until the change they seek is effected

    Love this! 10 Reply
  • Tosin July 17, 2016 at 4:09 pm

    hugs. don’t you need a hug?

    Love this! 7 Reply
