BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Hey Foodies! RoadChef Drive-Thru is giving 25% Discount off RoadChef Classic Burger & Classic Burger Meal | Offer valid till August 31st

11.08.2016 at By Leave a Comment

social_media_artwork_because_we_love_you_2[1]

RoadChef Drive-Thru is Nigeria’s only 24-hour drive-thru with an offering of a wide variety of meals such as Burgers, wraps, salads, pizzas, pastries and much more! This August is RoadChef’s customer appreciation month and they want to use the opportunity to thank all their customers for being invaluable to them. Throughout this month, they are giving a 25% discount on the RoadChef Classic Burger and the RoadChef Classic Burger meal which is the RoadChef Classic Burger, fries or rice and a drink!

This means that the classic burger price drops from N2200 to N1650 and the RoadChef classic burger meal drops from N2800 to N2100! A pack of fries or rice, a soft drink and a full burger for N2100!

So hurry now and visit them at Ascon Filling Station, Lekki Phase 1 for your amazing 25% discount today on the RoadChef Classic burger and RoadChef Classic meal as part of the RoadChef Customer Appreciation Month. You should also follow them on their social media accounts @weareroadchef on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

______________________________________________________________________
Sponsored Content

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija