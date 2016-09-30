Must Read! These Testimonies from Women Trying to Conceive (TTC) will warm your Heart

Blogger Stella Dimoko-Korkus of www.stelladimokokorkus.com kicked off an amazing movement on her blog a couple of months ago where women that are trying to conceive (TTC) could post up their testimonies after getting pregnant.

The movement has so far gotten 66 posts from women who welcomed are pregnant after a praying fasting session on the blog. It is truly inspiring. There was also provision made for some women to participate in a free IVF session.

These women have formed a community of support and encouragement for each other and a lot of people who were praying and hoping to get pregnant have since given birth.

Here are some of the posts we spotted:

TTC 1

When i saw the prayer and fasting post for TTC Woman on this Blog, i just knew i had to give in my all to make sure i am not left out, after i had a miscarriage in January due to blighted ovum, i printed the verse of the bible given and added the ones i knew of, i fasted and also prayed for all other women looking for the fruit of the womb. On the second day of the fasting i was kind of tired and wanted to break it by 3pm but something spoke to me to keep it up saying the next three hours will not kill me. Over this weekend i was not feeling too good at all, bought malaria medicine but an inner voice said i should not take anything for now until am sure of my sickness, went for test and i was confirmed pregnant, am so happy and i pray the God that answered my prayer will answer all the prayers of my follow BVN TTC in Jesus name.

TTC 7

I never knew you can honour me this way (thrice), as you have honoured me this way I say thank you Jesus… I have been trying to conceive for a while now. I participated in the TTC fasting and prayers and also applied for the Angel beautiful free IVF when Stella made the post. I was the anonymous, the first person picked for the IVF and arrangements were ongoing after contacting BBC, Gave my proof and she told me I will be called to join others. I had made arrangement with my cousin in Abuja and was about dropping my letter for a short leave in the school where I work. I saw my period day before yesterday morning, it came with just few drops. I decided to go to the clinic yesterday to carry out some tests and rule out infections as someone mentioned in the post that all picked for the IVF should prepare their body and rule out infections as that could make the procedure to fail. To the glory of God, PT came back positive. I was shocked and I started crying. My prayer is that ALL TTC will receive the good news too as God has opened the book of remembrance for us all. I will encourage us all to continue to pray, prophesy and call those children out because bible says calling those things that are not as though they are. I shall carry my BABIES to FULL term in Jesus name and come back with my testimony. Thank Jesus, thank you Stella, thank you Angel Beautiful and all bvs for your love, prayers and support.

TTC 21

Stella, I am the happiest person in the world right now…I am four weeks pregnant after praying the TTC Prayer post. I took part in the fast and the Lord God Almighty did it when I least expected. We confirmed this Morning and Hubby and I have been crying because the Doctors told me all the reasons i couldnt get pregnant and i have been traumatised. I am so happy and shaking right now that was why i called you, I CANT BELIEVE IT!!! The doctors told us( hubby and I) that he has low sperm count, low motility and me high prolactin. Had my 35th birthday last month and I kept asking for a birthday present that will change my story. I was part of the fast and prayer programme on the blog. Each time I saw a TTC testimony, I tell myself that I am in line. My period was a week late and I was too afraid to do a test. Stella and blog visitors, I did the test this morning and I AM PREGNANT. He has done it Stella. I am grateful, will invite blog visitors in the next 8 months. God bless this blog and the person who came up with the idea.

TTC 34

Good day Madam SDK. I had been reading the testimonies from the first one but I guess I was too faithless to join the prayer until the 29th TTC testimony. My first pregnancy didn’t happen until 6 months after marriage and that was after a lot of prayers only for it to end up in miscarriage, so I was just like na the same prayer we dey pray since now so I never even bothered to open the prayer link, I didn’t even usually read the page to the end so I didn’t notice the link. But as I kept on seeing those testimonies, I was encouraged, then I told myself that I was just being impatient and if God could do it for people who have waited several years, my own delay of one year is a very small thing for Him to do, and that was when I decided to join in. My hubby also saw the 30th testimony and told me about it, I told him I started praying the points the previous day so he joined me. We prayed those points every night before we slept. The prayers were so on point and all the testimonies I read from your blog built my faith and I stopped thinking negatively. At the time my period was meant to start, I didn’t even remember that it was time‎ so I wasn’t anxious. It was when I started feeling sick that I remembered my period should have come. So I did a pregnancy test and it came out positive to the glory of God. God did it so quickly and I don’t want to be ungrateful, that’s why I’m sharing my testimony. I hope this encourages someone TTC, God answers prayers. God bless you SDK for the great work you are doing here.‎ Your blog is the real deal.

TTC 62

Good day Stella, may God who’ve used you and your blog to put joy in people’s homes continue to bless you. Please pardon me, this is a long post. I had promised God that if he does it for me this month i will come back to this blog and testify to his glory. Have been ttc for two years now, have had secondary fertility issues. After trying for one year straight no BFB i went back to my gynae, he did several test and the results came out that i had pcos. We agreed to do some treatment of clomid,fostimon and choragon. After two unsuccessful cycle, my gynae advised that i take a break on the third month and come back on the fourth month for another form of treatment. When my period for the month of August came, I decided to take it to God myself. I told God you did it before and you’ll do it again. There’s nothing impossible for you, the doctor who’s a mere mortal has tried no positive result, but I know you my God, you’re the destiny changer, a miracle worker. If i go back to the hospital next month it should be to register for antenatal not another cycle. I told God this month of August if i conceive, this baby will be my birthday gift, please pick my calls Abba father. I downloaded the prayer points from your blog and started fasting from the first day of my period, i am not someone who can withstand long fasting so i made up my mind to do 6am-12pm. I prayed along and keyed into the prayer points and also added Isaiah 66:8-10 which my pastor sent to our church whatsapp group ,coincidentally that morning my period came and i just started fasting. I went back to the ttc post and read the testimonies from number 1-43 which was the last one then. I had initially decided to pray and fast the whole month 6-12 but on the 9th day hubby and i had a big fight and we didn’t talk for a whole week, automatically i stopped fasting and praying about ttc. But God being God, on the 1st of September hubby woke me up and apologized that it is a new month and we should stop fighting, we ended up smashing that day. Being that we’ve previously been trying for so long and doing it almost every two days I didn’t pay no mind to me been pregnant like i used to in past times. God gave me peace of mind,no anxiety nothing. On the day my period was supposed to come, i woke up and was to have a bath when i saw a little blood on the tissue when i wiped. I quickly showered and used my tampon, went to work and was very busy that day. When i got home I quickly rushed to the bathroom to shower and change my tampon. I got the shock of my life in the bathroom, no blood stain whatsoever on the tampon. When i woke up the next day and still no blood i decided to buy a pt and have one done at home. Stella i saw one line ooo and i said to myself you’re not pregnant, how can one smashing the whole month get you pregnant when you’ve been smashing back to back previously and nothing. I left the pt test on the floor, picked up my phone and started pressing. I think i sat on the toilet for another 10 minutes before I decided to stand up and shower. Imagine my shock when one line became two, i was shocked like i never expected this. I quickly called my mother and she told me she’s been fasting and praying for me too this month, am yet to tell hubby,was cracking my mind what i was going to buy for him on our anniversary this month. I can’t wait to see his face when he opens the envelope am going to give him and sees the positive pregnancy test. Best anniversary gift ever. Stella I can’t thank you enough, yes there’s God in this blog. For everyone trying to conceive don’t give up. You’re next in line, God who did it for me will surely do it for you. Bless y’all.

These stories by these ladies are so amazing!

