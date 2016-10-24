BellaNaija

Yomi Fash-Lanso, Eric Didie, Adejumoke Aderounmu and more Star in James Abinibi’s Short Film ‘Honourable’ | Watch the Trailer

24.10.2016

OFFICIAL POSTER

‘Honourable’ is a 30 minutes short film by written, produced and directed by James Abinibi. The film stars veteran actor Yomi Fash-Lanso alongside new talented actors like Eric Didie, Adejumoke Aderounmu among others.

Here’s a synopsis of the film:

‘Honourable’ addresses the issues of Integrity, Corruption and Unemployment from an encounter between an unemployed citizen and a nonchalant politician.

The premiere is set to take place on Monday, October 31st, 2016 at Freedom Park.

Watch the trailer here:

