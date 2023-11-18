Showmax Unveils Riveting Trailer for Season 2 of Hit Telenovela “Wura”



Showmax has released the official trailer for the second season of their hit telenovela “Wura.”

In the trailer, “Fola seeks forgiveness from Dimeji and Paulina, but Paulina is not willing to forgive him, even though Dimeji is trying to see reason. Meanwhile, Kanyin’s obsession with ending Wura has forced her into even more desperate actions. This time around, it’s something she can’t recover from, as Wura has evidence that can keep her away for good.”

Wura is the Nigerian adaptation of the hit South African 1Magic telenovela “The River,” which scooped an International Emmy nomination for Best Telenovela.

Wura follows the lives of characters bonded and divided by the discovery of gold in Iperindo, a small community in Osun State, where the story is set. The show’s protagonist, the enigmatic Wura-Amoo Adeleke, is a woman with two sides: a perfect wife and a loving mother on one side, and a ruthless Chief Executive Officer of the fictional Frontline Gold Mine on the other. Her unrelenting pursuit of success knows no bounds, making her the ultimate Iron Lady.

Rogers Ofime, executive producer for the upcoming season, said,

“Viewers can expect a rich tapestry of character development as the major characters navigate through intense situations, make tough choices, and evolve in response to the ever-changing circumstances. Season 2 of Wura has been a labour of love for the entire team. We’ve poured our hearts and souls into creating a telenovela that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats, just as they were in Season 1. We can’t wait to share the next chapter of Wura’s journey with our dedicated viewers.”

The cast of Wura features a mix of Nollywood veterans and rising stars, with Scarlet Gomez as Wura Amoo-Adeleke. Yomi Fash–Lanso takes on the role of Anthony Amoo-Adeleke, and Carol King adds depth to the series as Grace Adeleke. The show also stars Ray Adeka, Iremide Adeoye, Ego Iheanacho, Martha Ehinome, and Lanre Adediwura.



Dr. Busola Tejumola, Executive Head of Content and West Africa Channels at MultiChoice Nigeria, says, “The love and appreciation for Wura have been huge! We are pleased to see how deeply this story has resonated with audiences. It’s a testament to the power of storytelling and the connection it creates. The upcoming season delves even deeper into the captivating world of gold mining. With even more twists and turns, it promises to be a thrilling ride for viewers.”

Wura Season 2 premieres exclusively on Showmax on Monday, 4 December 2023, with four new episodes every week from Monday to Thursday.

Watch the trailer here.