Annie Idibia is the New Brand Ambassador for UK Skincare line L’Avyanna Skin Naturals

Nollywood Actress, mother to two adorable girls and wife to 2Baba, Annie Idibia is the new brand ambassador for a UK skincare line called L’Avyanna Skin Naturals. The actress is also a Slim Tea ambassador.

The skincare brand has a wide range of products for both men and women and has been featured in Condé Nast publications like GQ, British Vogue and Tatler.

L’Avyanna believes that “loving your skin is the beginning of skincare wisdom,” so they launched a campaign called #MyColourMyHeritage to celebrate the fact that “Black Beauty comes in all shades.”

This campaign also features Onyinye Emeasoba (Miss Unilag 2015, 2nd Runner Up Elite Model Look 2014), Leesi Pamela Peter-Vigboro (Miss Nigeria 2015) and Anna Banner (MBGN 2013),

L’Avyanna: www.lavyanna.com, @lavyanna_skin