Genevieve Magazine listed BellaNaija’s Nkechi ‘Ink’ Eze as a “Top 10 Achiever Under 35”!

Genevieve Magazine listed our BellaNaija Weddings and BellaNaija.com Assistant Editor Ink Eze as one of their young achievers of 2016.
On their inspiration for compiling the list, they said –
At Genevieve we pride ourself in empowering women and after brainstorming to compile a list of young achievers under 35, we came up with 10 women who have been outstanding in their different commitments and we want to use this medium to say congratulations for coming thus far and more grease to your elbow.
Here’s the women’s magazine’s take on the Top 10 achievers under 35!
Somkele Idhalama
Award-winning actress
Somkele has starred in a lot of block buster movies in 2016, from 93 Days to romantic comedy, The Wedding Party and The Arbitration but she has achieved more than just starring in a few cinema blockbusters. She was chosen as Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) Rising Star along side O.C Ukeje, among others. It has indeed been an inspirational year for Somkele.
Yasmin Belo-Osagie & Afua Osei
Co-Founders SheLeads Africa
SheLeads Africa is a destination for women to intend to lead successful careers. Launched in 2014 by Yasmin Belo-Osagie and Afua Osei, to tackle the problems many African women have in terms of limited leadership possibilities and prospects on the continent and beyond,this social enterprise has since become a force to reckon with.
In 2016 ,they started the Accelerator program, a 3 month program designed to identify, support and fund the next generation of Nigeria’s brightest female entrepreneurs. Also in 2016, SLA grew it’s community by 600 percent to more than 200,000 women across more than 30 countries and 5 continents.
Among empowering women and delivering business and career advice to 200,000 millennial, urban and engaged African women through in person workshops and digital training, they recently became the first African startup to ring the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).
Powede Lawrence
Aviator, Nurse, Ex-Beauty Queen
Known as MBGN Tourism 2013, Miss Powede Lawrence is more than just a beauty queen as she recently just got certified a pilot in South Africa, she is also a registered nurse and all these she garnered before turning 25.
Toyosi Akerele Ogunsiji
CEO Rise Networks
She is a Social entrepreneur and Founder of RISE NETWORKS, a Nigeria-based private and public sector funded Youth Interest social enterprise. She was The 20 Youngest Power Women In Africa 2014 and so far she has become a force to reckon with as a Social Entrepreneur and Human Development Expert.
Arese Ugwu
Founder, www.smartmoneyafrica.org
Arese Ugwu is the Founder of smartmoneyafrica.org, a personal finance platform tailored to the African Millennial. She promotes financial literacy in Africa through speaking engagements, workshops as well as multiple media platforms. She released her book the Smart Money Woman in 2016 and has gone ahead to become a distinguished woman in financial development.
Toyosi Ogunseye
Editor Of The Punch Newspapers
Being the youngest editor of a traditional newspaper is an achievement of a lifetime and Toyosi Ogunseye makes us proud and inspired.
Bagging awards like African Women in News Leadership Award, CNN Multichoice African Journalist Of The Year Award and most recently the recipient of the United States’ Presidential Precinct’s inaugural Young Leader Award, she is certainly a role model for most women.
Amaka Osakwe
Fashion Designer
Creative Director of Maki Oh and a 2014 finalist of LVMH Prize nomination has grown into one of the biggest success stories to come out of Nigeria’s burgeoning fashion scene. She recently made the list for Business Of Fashion 500 and has become a fashion favourite for most Hollywood celebrities. Constantly featured on Vogue, the fashion designer is one inspirational success story.
Nkechi Eze
Editor, BellaNaija Weddings
There are a few people who do a lot of amazing work but still manage to keep a low profile, Nkechi Eze of BellaNaija Weddings is one of those.
BellaNaija Weddings the benchmark most bridal websites aspire to exceed is no ordinary feat but she has managed to keep things fresh and exciting. The BBN Wonderland project is one of the many achievements of the brand and she has not relented in making her work speak for her.
Bidemi Zakariyau
Founder LSF|PR
LSF|PR – a full service public relations consultancy with a core focus on corporate communications and consumer brands has become the go to PR brand for most multinational companies, the likes of Cointreau, IO Furniture, Laurent Perrier among others. Bidemi growth thus far has been inspiring and without doubt she is an achiever and an inspiration.
***
We’re very proud of Ink and she has something special in store for 2017!
Lovely… well done to Ink and to all these amazing, beautiful and inspirational young achievers!! I’m so proud of them all… Nigerian women rock!!
Thank you so much Dee! I’m honoured to be on here with these inspirational ladies
Sigh! Same old list of creatives and over hyped media people thanks to friendships in the media . Do we not have actual female entrepreneurs in this country.. Na only actress, fashion designer, writer, beauty queen Toyosi activist etc
Why should she shut up? She has a point.
Apart from the She leads Africa ladies, the list is annoying.
My younger sister works with a big 4 consulting firm, has her ACCA and has passed the first level of her CFA exams and she’s just 23. Yep,she graduated at 19, but she definitely can’t be here because, she isn’t an ex-beauty queen or in the clique.
The most annoying is Ink Eze, biko what is her achievement, Bella Naija weddings? Can someone please define influence before this conversation continues.
I like Arese and love the fact that she is all about women being smart about their money but for God’s sake, can all these award givers look for women succeeding in other fields and stop revolving around the same people. Not every time fashion and tush entrepreneurship; (you know the kind where they use their connections to just be making noise; without really doing anything. That’s how one ex-politicians daughter that interned at my former company and couldn’t be retained has started a platform to help women in business and entrepreneurship. She has started rolling with the Bella Naija crowd so I won’t be surprised if she starts winning awards soon; even though she just couldn’t survive the corporate world).
The GM of Uber Nigeria; Eby Matawodi is a woman; Her sister Meku Matawodi is the GM of Meltwater Entrepreneurial School of Technology’s (MEST) she works with the management team in Ghana and Silicon valley and handles events like the African Technology Summit. I don’t know if they are under 35 but we need to award women like these.
I won’t be surprised if Bella doesn’t post this.
+ Why should she Shut Up?
Your sister sounds like an accomplished lady! More grease to her elbow.
@Why Should She Shut Up?
The GM of Uber Nigeria; Eby Matawodi is a woman; Her sister Meku Matawodi is the GM of Meltwater Entrepreneurial School of Technology’s (MEST) she works with the management team in Ghana and Silicon valley and handles events like the African Technology Summit.
Toyosi Akerele and Arese have done well for themselves. Yasmine and Afua have tried too but if not for the connections i dont think the she lead ladies would have done much. Their parents just need to dial a number and dangote, otedola and co will be at their events.
I expected to see Omilola Oshikoya’s name on this list. She is doing quite a lot.
I was hoping to see something more tangible on Ink Eze but I also knew I would be disappointed even before I read her achievements. It appears that certain types of people have to make the cut regardless, and seeing as the actual owner of Bella naija is possibly over the age bracket, it kind of feels like someone at Genevieve said ‘hey, how about Ink? She’s doing a good job’, For what it’s worth, I think bellanaija weddings is popular and nice, I’m not trying to look down on Ink’s hard work and success and all but this inclusion…
Come on guys you are on a website that she works on typing away because of this platform. Believe it or not bellanaija shapes and influences your life on a day to day basis, the depth of that influence can be argued but there is an influence. That’s an achievement to influence popular culture and the way people see weddings. This website is not claiming to cure the worlds ills but you can’t deny it does what it does well. Give credit where it’s due and send these other women you think deserve it an email thanking them for their contributions if you feel they were hard done by or better still make your own list and ask Bellanaija to help to publish it on their website!
Great job to all the ladies! Not everyone can be recognized for the good work they do in their fields but let us not dampen others” excitement because of our views. Secondly, I think Nigerians grossly underestimate the power of networking which we sometimes refer to as “connections”. Networking is hard work and a key success factor in ANY field.
I believe these women and the ones not on this list are worth celebrating. The Nigerian Woman has come a long way from the days of being a prized home possession(house wife) or classroom teacher to sitting on company boards, owning their companies etc. As a Nigerian man, I celebrate The Nigerian Woman#TNW. “My thots”