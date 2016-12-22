Kanye West and Kim Kardashian in Counselling after an Eventful Year

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are seeking help separately. Kim who was robbed in her Paris Hotel is still dealing with the drama and Kanye is getting help for depression.
According to People Magazine, a source says;
“They are still both receiving individual therapy.”They might be thinking about couples therapy, but so far seems they haven’t had any sessions together,” source added.
Speculations have been going on in the media about possible split between the couple but a source to the couple revealed to People Magazine last week that “splitting is not even a point of discussion.”
The couple were spotted having a casual dinner date at the Santa Monica restaurant Giorgio Baldi this past Sunday. Onlookers at the restaurant said though the duo were very friendly and had good energy they weren’t affectionate.
Source: People Magazine
What is wrong with this ones? I’ve gotten robbed twice this year. In the traffic at apongbo bridge and on ikorodu road and I’m still here. All I got was ‘eyaaaa kpele, next time keep your phone well’.
This ones are going to counseling for ordinary robbery.
Na wah o
Really annoying! Your comment summed up my feelings. I really don’t understand what is wrong with them. This matter they are receiving counselling for is what happens to normal people daily. I’m tired of this Kanye and Kim’s pity party news I swear!
SMH. This is how you guys neglect people sufferig from issues because you feel said issues aren’t important enough. Because you were robbed and nobody cared about you enough to sympathise with you does not mean someone else doesnt get those privileges. There are people who go into breakdowns after robberries, because you are not part of that group doesnt give you the right to talk down on their problems.
Besides, did you read the article? Kanye is getting therapy for other issues. It clearly says they are receiving individual therapies.
@AceOfSpades, were you gagged when you were robbed?Were you close to death/rape?How then can you compare what you went through with her experience?She also lost things worth millions of dollars.Please, let’s put ourselves in others shoes.
kanyes pity party will soon end o! the stories and excuses are becoming overbearing for fans..