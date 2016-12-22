Merry Christmas from the Dakolos! See their Picture Perfect Christmas Photo

Music star Timi Dakolo and his wife Busola, as well as their three kids, are picture perfect in this Christmas photo shot by Anuel Modebe. The family poses it up in their matching outfits as they smile for the camera.

Timi Dakolo posted the photo on Instagram and captioned “Wishing you all a merry Christmas and a happy and prosperous new year…. We the yard people love you all”

See the photo below.