Merry Christmas from the Dakolos! See their Picture Perfect Christmas Photo

Music star Timi Dakolo and his wife Busola, as well as their three kids, are picture perfect in this Christmas photo shot by Anuel Modebe. The family poses it up in their matching outfits as they smile for the camera.
Timi Dakolo posted the photo on Instagram and captioned “Wishing you all a merry Christmas and a happy and prosperous new year…. We the yard people love you all”
See the photo below.
Awww see my yard people. How I love these ones, especially Hallel, madam smarty pants. Lol Merry Christmas to you too.
Awwwww! Young celeb couple, I love them!! Busola can be fine anyhow choii! And their kids are soo fun nd smart.God bless ur family Timi, May u continue to be a shinning example. Merry Christmas Yard people!
God has indeed blessed Timi. Beautiful family.