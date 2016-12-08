Miss Africa Great Britain Sarah Jegede visits Nigerian High Commissioner to the UK

The newly crowned Miss Africa Great Britain 2016/17, Sarah Jegede of Nigeria paid a courtesy call on the Nigerian High Commissioner on Wednesday, the 7th of December 2016.
Present at the meeting were the High Commissioner, His Excellency, Ambassador Simon Ogah ans well as the Ministers of Culture, Defence, Consular Services and Information.
The delegation, led by Miss Africa Great Britain founder and Software Developer, Dele Onabowu, was made up of Miss Africa 2016/17 Sarah Jegede, Miss Congeniality, Onyeka Nweze, Miss Catwalk, Divine Lindo from DR Congo, Mariama Bah from Sierra Leone, and Oyindamola Oseni from Nigeria.
The proceeding also included the Launch of the “2017 Queens 4 Africa Project” and the beginning of Sarah’s charity mandate to push for better quality Child Education in Africa.
Miss Africa Great Britain was founded in 2011 with the winner becoming a goodwill ambassador for Miss Africa Great Britain and its associated Queens 4 Africa Charity Organisation. She is charged with designing and implementing a charity program based on her Pageant Platform.
In March 2017 Sarah will be holding a Charity Fundraising Gala in London with the proceeds going towards supporting two primary schools in Osun State Nigeria.
Photo Credit: Michael TIDG Visuals.
