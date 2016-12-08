BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Miss Africa Great Britain Sarah Jegede visits Nigerian High Commissioner to the UK

08.12.2016 at By 4 Comments

Sarah Jegede and Ambassador Simon Ogah

Sarah Jegede and Ambassador Simon Ogah

The newly crowned Miss Africa Great Britain 2016/17, Sarah Jegede of Nigeria paid a courtesy call on the Nigerian High Commissioner on Wednesday, the 7th of December 2016.

Present at the meeting were the High Commissioner, His Excellency, Ambassador Simon Ogah ans well as the Ministers of Culture, Defence, Consular Services and Information.

The delegation, led by Miss Africa Great Britain founder and Software Developer, Dele Onabowu, was made up of Miss Africa 2016/17 Sarah Jegede, Miss Congeniality, Onyeka Nweze, Miss Catwalk, Divine Lindo from DR Congo, Mariama Bah from Sierra Leone, and Oyindamola Oseni from Nigeria.

The proceeding also included the Launch of the “2017 Queens 4 Africa Project” and the beginning of Sarah’s charity mandate to push for better quality Child Education in Africa.

Miss Africa Great Britain was founded in 2011 with the winner becoming a goodwill ambassador for Miss Africa Great Britain and its associated Queens 4 Africa Charity Organisation. She is charged with designing and implementing a charity program based on her Pageant Platform.

In March 2017 Sarah will be holding a Charity Fundraising Gala in London with the proceeds going towards supporting two primary schools in Osun State Nigeria.

High Commissioner Ambassador Simon Ogah with Founder Dele Onabowu, Sarah Jegede, Onyeka Nweze, Divine Lindo, Mariama Bah.

High Commissioner Ambassador Simon Ogah with Founder Dele Onabowu, Sarah Jegede, Onyeka Nweze, Divine Lindo, Mariama Bah.

minister-at-the-meetingmiss-africa-team-with-high-commissioner-2

Miss Africa team with High Commissioner

Miss Africa team with High Commissioner

Photo Credit: Michael TIDG Visuals.

 

4 Comments on Miss Africa Great Britain Sarah Jegede visits Nigerian High Commissioner to the UK
  • EagleEye December 8, 2016 at 2:26 pm

    He is not the High Commissioner.
    He is Acting, pending the approval of another person.
    He is not an Ambassador, Not worthy to be one either
    Word is the Embassy is crumbling under him while he buries his head under the sand and does nothing.

    Love this! 6 Reply
  • Simisola December 8, 2016 at 3:41 pm

    Seriously is this the same Nigeria High commission that I know in Northumberland avenue. I don’t know all these parts. Imagine

    Love this! 6 Reply
  • Meme December 8, 2016 at 5:49 pm

    seriously dreading the next time I have to go to this place to renew my Nigerian passport. Very very bad service and rude employees

    Love this! 9 Reply
  • Mohammad December 8, 2016 at 8:01 pm

    So they have time to attend to people paying “courtesy calls” whilst running a service that is nothing short of embarrassing? Oga better face ya work. Who courtesy call epp?

    Love this! 15 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija