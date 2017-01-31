BNQuoteOfTheDay

Today’s Quote of The Day is by Roman Catholic Nun and Missionary Mother Theresa.
“Peace begins with a smile.’‘
Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today
31.01.2017 at By BellaNaija.com 4 Comments
Today’s Quote of The Day is by Roman Catholic Nun and Missionary Mother Theresa.
“Peace begins with a smile.’‘
Living & Celebrating the African Dream!
Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com
Follow us
Twitter: @bellanaija
Facebook: @bellanaija
Instagram: @bellanaijaonline
So does betrayal
Awkward.
Nice quote..GOD BLESS MOTHER THERESA FOREVER
🙂 <– smile