New Video: Sugarboy – Dada Omo

G-Worldwide Entertainment artiste Sugarboy is back with a mellow song for the ladies.
“Dada Omo” was produced by DJ Coublon and features Sugarboy serenading his lady love with promises of undying love while appreciating her beauty.
The video was directed by Ani James for Aje Filmworks.
Watch!
Love Sugarboy!!! one of the best… his management needs to do better to promote him
Love Sugarboy, the song has being on repeat.
Yes. Sugarboy needs to promote himself as a brand. His songs are more popular than his personality, not even associated with him !!! He can do ,for instance, a promotional tour of the campuses. Also makes himself more visible by appearing in the videos of colleagues. Photo shoots etc.