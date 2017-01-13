BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

New Video: Sugarboy – Dada Omo

13.01.2017 at By 3 Comments

G-Worldwide Entertainment artiste Sugarboy is back with a mellow song for the ladies.

“Dada Omo” was produced by DJ Coublon and features Sugarboy serenading his lady love with promises of undying love while appreciating her beauty.

The video was directed by Ani James for Aje Filmworks.

Watch!

3 Comments on New Video: Sugarboy – Dada Omo
  • tony January 13, 2017 at 9:28 pm

    Love Sugarboy!!! one of the best… his management needs to do better to promote him

    Love this! 11 Reply
  • tola January 14, 2017 at 12:07 am

    Love Sugarboy, the song has being on repeat.

    Love this! 7 Reply
  • bafe January 14, 2017 at 9:53 am

    Yes. Sugarboy needs to promote himself as a brand. His songs are more popular than his personality, not even associated with him !!! He can do ,for instance, a promotional tour of the campuses. Also makes himself more visible by appearing in the videos of colleagues. Photo shoots etc.

    Love this! 5 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija