Pharrell Williams & Wife Helen Lasichanh Welcome Triplets!

Pharrell Williams and his wife Helen Lasichanh have welcomed triplets, his rep confirmed to Vanity Fair a couple of hours ago.

The 43-year-old entertainer and his 36-year-old wife welcomed the three newborns this January.

While his rep would not confirm their sexes or names, they did comment, “Pharrell, Helen and Rocket Williams have welcomed triplets. The family is happy and healthy!”

Helen also has one child from a previous relationship, a little boy named Rocket.

Congrats to the happy couple on the wonderful new additions!

Photo Credit: Getty Images/Frederick M. Brown