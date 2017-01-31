Pharrell Williams & Wife Helen Lasichanh Welcome Triplets!

Pharrell Williams and his wife Helen Lasichanh have welcomed triplets, his rep confirmed to Vanity Fair a couple of hours ago.
The 43-year-old entertainer and his 36-year-old wife welcomed the three newborns this January.
While his rep would not confirm their sexes or names, they did comment, “Pharrell, Helen and Rocket Williams have welcomed triplets. The family is happy and healthy!”
Helen also has one child from a previous relationship, a little boy named Rocket.
Congrats to the happy couple on the wonderful new additions!
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Frederick M. Brown
Wow! Triplets. Great. Congratulations to them
Ohh, so you all at BN now know who Helen is! At recent events, you’ve been labelling his business partner, Mimi Valdez, as Helen!
Anyways, Rocket is NOT a son from her previous r/ship, but rather her son with Pharrell.
Rocket is Pharell’s son.