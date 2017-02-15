Alleged NYSC Member sparks Outrage after Bragging about his Sexual Relations with a Student

A young man who is believed to be currently doing his NYSC in Edo State has sparked some outrage on social media tonight after he posted, and deleted, some implicating posts about himself on social media.
In one post he bragged about having sexual relations with one of his students because “she wants” it and in another post, he shared a video of how he spent February 14 drinking alcohol with his teenage male students.
The video caused quite the reaction and he deleted both posts off his page.
Instagram users are now calling for his arrest and for the appropriate authorities to look into the situation.
See his post below.
Foolish child
He’s NOT a child! He’s an ADULT abusing his position of trust to take advantage of children! One can only hope that he will end of in prison – where he could very well find himself on the other end of the Richard! SMH
Only in Nigeria will you go on social media to brag about having sexual relations with a minor. Like seriously? According to him, the little girl wanted it. So she wanted it but he didn’t have enough sense to say no and he didn’t stop at that, he had to come on IG to let the world know he is a sex offender.
I served in a Girls’ only school in Benin and because I was open minded and free with the students, a lot of them opened up to me do I know how promiscuous these children can be but I’m so mad that he slept with a student. So all the female corp members in Edo state are ugly, there are no girls 18 and above around him to be sexually perversed with?
I keep saying it, Nigeria needs an active child services /development organisation that will protect these children and deal with child molesters like him.
I hope he gets arrested and prosecuted for this
What do u expect? Nigeria education system now is Pathetic.. majority are animals as graduates.
What will this idiot now teache the students?
The University that graduated this fool should just withdraw his degree certificate. He doesn’t appear to know right from wrong.
Can’t believe I attended secondary school with a goat…. where are our values as individuals????
Social media is the new police!! I doubt we still need the Nigerian police ?
I see T, ure a badorian! Not to think of how quiet he was then in high school……. People really do change. I’m highly disappointed in you mayowa gbadamosi. ??
Smh. I hope this is investigated and if true, he’s punished.
Such a shame, this stupid complex infested guy is bragging about a sexual relations with a child who isn’t even up to 18, go and try your luck with adults them go use you clean yansh throway. This is the kind of shallow graduates Nigerian schools produce these days nothing to offer anyone or themselves, no substance. I wish this man is fished out and punished duly.
When will this guy be arrested and charged for child sex and child abuse? I know he is one of Senator Sanni Yerima’s lost love children that is why he is behaving like his father.
My ex once told me he had sex with more than 10 of his students during NYSC. That’s why we broke up
they sent you to school then to search your father land for you to brag about having your way with a child. hopefully this is investigated. and now we know your face. dirty man.
Please what’s nysc doing about this issue? This guy needs to be punished severely. I have seen this a number of times mostly in public secondary schools where corpers exploit students sexually. Someone should put an end to this ASAP. It could be your child tomorrow
please is there any foundation or lawyers in the house that can facilitate how to get this guy brought to justice.
unfortunately his case is not very unique in Nigeria but one scapegoat at a time
Please it could be your impressionable teenager tomorrow.
lets bring pedophiles to justice PLEASE!!!!