Alleged NYSC Member sparks Outrage after Bragging about his Sexual Relations with a Student

A young man who is believed to be currently doing his NYSC in Edo State has sparked some outrage on social media tonight after he posted, and deleted, some implicating posts about himself on social media.

In one post he bragged about having sexual relations with one of his students because “she wants” it and in another post, he shared a video of how he spent February 14 drinking alcohol with his teenage male students.

The video caused quite the reaction and he deleted both posts off his page.

Instagram users are now calling for his arrest and for the appropriate authorities to look into the situation.

See his post below.

Gbadamosi Mayowa, an NYSC member at an Edo school, brags about sexual exploit with a female student, takes students out to drink alcohol A post shared by Instablog9ja✅ (@instablog9ja) on Feb 15, 2017 at 8:37am PST

Photo Source: @Instablog9ja