Collapsed Building: Richard Nyong, Lekki Gardens, 7 Others Charged with Manslaughter & Failure to Obtain Building Approval

Lagos State Government has charge the Managing Director of Lekki Gardens Estate Ltd., Richard Nyong, and eight others to court for the collapse of a five-storeyed building under construction on Kushenla Road, in the Ikate Elegushi area of the state.

The collapse, which occurred in March 2016, led to the death of at least 35 persons.

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, when he visited the site, pledged to ensure that justice is served.

The criminal charge was filed on February 17, 2017, and is yet to be assigned a date for arraignment of the defendants.

A statement on Monday by the state government said Nyong and eight others would face six counts of manslaughter and failure to obtain building approval for the collapsed building. A statement by Kayode Oyekanmi, an assistant director in the State’s Ministry of Justice read in part: “Apart from Lekki Gardens Estate Ltd., GT Rich Ltd., HC Insight Solutions Ltd., others charged along with Nyong are Taiwo Odofin, Omolabake Mortune, Maruis Agwu, Sola Olumofe and Omotilewa Joseph. The defendants are facing six counts of failure to obtain approval for the collapsed building and manslaughter contrary to Section 75 of the Urban and Regional Planning and Development, Law of Lagos State.” Credit: PUNCH | The Guardian