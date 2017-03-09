BeBoldForChange! X3M Ideas Celebrates International Women’s Day with the #XXTakeover Campaign – Let’s Make It Women’s Month

Despite the strides women have achieved in the workplace they still face some form of Gender bias.

It’s time we move from paying lip service to actually doing something and that’s why last year, the women at X3M Ideas, a leading advertising Agency in Opebi -Lagos, came up with a project called XX TAKEOVER where female staff took over all management roles.

This simple gesture was our way of saying we believe in the ability of our women and we recognize that gender inequality in the workplace is not just a “women’s issue” but “everyone’s issue”.

So for the month of March we are calling all corporate organizations to show support by letting the women in their organizations take up management positions for a whole day.

Be sure to post pictures and record all activities that happen at your ‘XX TAKEOVER’ and share on social media with the hashtag #XXtakeover.

Join the conversation using the hashtag #BeBoldForChange #XXtakeover, follow X3M Ideas on Facebook and @x3mideas on Instagram to find out more.