BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Ed Sheeran will make a Guest Appearance on Season 7 of “Game of Thrones”

14.03.2017 at By 1 Comment

British singer & songwriter, Ed Sheeran has confirmed that he will be making a cameo appearance on the HBO series, “Game of Thrones“.

Entertainment Weekly broke the news on Twitter and the singer later confirmed it via his own Twitter page by responding to a Vanity Fair post about why he would be appearing on the show. He said, “guess the cats out the bag…”.

Vanity Fair reported that the producers of the show wanted Ed Sheeran of the show for Maisie Williams (who plays Arya Stark) who is a huge fan of the singer. Co-creator of the series, David Bienoff revealed that they had tried to land Ed Sheeran for years as a surprise to Maisie and they finally made it happen this year.

Although Game of Thrones has a history of musical guests on the show, none has been as big as the British megastar.

See Entertainment Weekly’s post below:

See Ed Sheeran’s response below:

1 Comments on Ed Sheeran will make a Guest Appearance on Season 7 of “Game of Thrones”
  • Red March 15, 2017 at 6:22 am

    Mehn,on a side note, Chukwu gozie Ed Sheeran for his new album! Muuuuuuusic at it’s best!!! ????

    Love this! 17 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija