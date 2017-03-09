ThrowbackThursday: What’s your Favorite Childhood Game?

It’s Thursday and social media dictates that people reminisce and share past memories online – whether it is through old photos or old trends!
Today for #ThrowbackThursday, we are asking our BellaNaijarians, “What’s your favorite childhood game?”
Let us know!
Ludo
Ludo, whot, draught, and monopoly with Bob Marley playing in the background from the radio….no food because no one had time for food. 6-7 hours every day playing with my uncles and aunts who lived in the house until 4pm when we’d all run off to make the house look like it’d been cleaned before pops returned from work. Nigeria was once a fab place to grow up as a child. My kids can’t even have that now. Scared to bring relatIves close. Sigh.
Monopoly.
Ayo
Monopoly and hungry, hungry hippos…LOL
Ludo and worth cards 🙂
WHOT 🙂
Ten Ten; Sami dodo, Suwe…Lolzzzzz
Too many- Snakes and Ladders, Scrabble , Super Mario, Hide-and-seek, Blind man’s bluff aka Poppy, Green light red light, Who’s in the garden?, Ring-a-roses, As I was going to the market….
LOL. Nostalgia
LEGO
Ludo
Snakes and ladders
Monopoly
Cluedo
Draughts
Hopscotch aka Suwe
WHOT cards and card games with (Ace, King, Queen, Jack)
Subbuteo (played it with my brothers.)
Marbles
Tic-tac-toe aka X and O
Pac-man
Different styles of using the skipping rope (criss-cross, front back cross…) and that demon called Rubik’s cube.
I was never really a fan of Scrabble. My siblings were the oppressors in that one.
My siblings and I had this game called “I Call On…”
We would create a table on lined paper. In the first column would be the letters of the alphabet, and we would have anywhere from 3-5 additional columns with general categories: animal, country, thing, etc
That was our game when NEPA took light.
name, animal, place,food and thing. I call on!, Scrabble.
these games were actually educating, not subway surfers and co I see kids playing now that has no impact
Super Mario.
I never saw who finished the game.
Suwe,name animal place and thing,snakes and ladder,ludo,draft,uno,whot,go fishing,scrabble,nintendo(super mario and that one you shoot the ducks), pacman,x and o,hangman,chinese whispers,ayo
Oh! Those were the days!
For me it was Koso, Suwe, Boris and Kites made Newspapers and Eba.
Village boy for life!
PS4????
Agbaya like you???
Sega Genesis, PS1 and PS2 for me. Mortal Kombat has gone downhill since its Sega days in my opinion.
Nobody wan mention Winning 11??? Goar Goar Goar………….1-2, Captain Tsubasa. or Crash Bandicoot, Tenchu, San Andreas. Good times.
We were addicted to Draft to the extent that my Grandma axed it to cook jollof rice during festive period
Luqman! I just died. ????????
Wow! Played tinko tinko with my sister, jackpot, all them board games(ludo, chess, snake and ladder etc) not until the late 90s when I got my video game …lol…good old days
I also played X and O a lot and Biro soccer…lmao!
Swell/suwe, ten ten, all those are born in January come out .. and dance, ludo, whot, am I see, too many to recall
From the pics, Brick game comes first. Everyone took turns o irrespective of age difference. Really loved the talking one. For some time we didn’t know it was ‘Terrific’ it said when the player did a major clear.
Ludo was cool, and then snakes and ladder was even cooler. The WHOT! We had different fun ways of playing it and had songs about it (general general market ooo (2ce), continue, last card o, check up, Agbam o) lol! Monopoly came later. That was special also for i and my elder sisters. I never really played scrabble as a child. I would play it now though.
I used to steal into the boys living room to play draft with them, it was pretty easy and almost addictive. That was before i learnt how to play chess with the bigger brothers and uncles.
I learnt how to play Ncho at the village with cousins… e sweet too.
What was that video game before Play station. Cant even remember now. Played super Mario well,
Then of course, there were other floor games, ten-ten, suwe, kite flying, police and thief, hide $ seek, skipping ropes, ‘as i was going to the market…’ etc
Hmm very sweet days especially when it was a full house.
Naaa the list is endless. How can i teach my kids some of these?
Snake and ladder,hide and seek,Nintendo, playing of football, and then we did ride a lot of bicycle.