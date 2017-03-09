BellaNaija

#ThrowbackThursday: What’s your Favorite Childhood Game?

09.03.2017

It’s Thursday and social media dictates that people reminisce and share past memories online – whether it is through old photos or old trends!

Today for #ThrowbackThursday, we are asking our BellaNaijarians, “What’s your favorite childhood game?”

Let us know!

  • MS Spontaneous March 9, 2017 at 4:21 pm

    Ludo

    • Fleur March 9, 2017 at 8:33 pm

      Ludo, whot, draught, and monopoly with Bob Marley playing in the background from the radio….no food because no one had time for food. 6-7 hours every day playing with my uncles and aunts who lived in the house until 4pm when we’d all run off to make the house look like it’d been cleaned before pops returned from work. Nigeria was once a fab place to grow up as a child. My kids can’t even have that now. Scared to bring relatIves close. Sigh.

  • Spunky March 9, 2017 at 4:26 pm

    Monopoly.

  • Deleke March 9, 2017 at 4:27 pm

    Ayo

  • Rhon March 9, 2017 at 4:27 pm

    Monopoly and hungry, hungry hippos…LOL

  • nwa nna March 9, 2017 at 4:38 pm

    Ludo and worth cards 🙂

  • MercyI March 9, 2017 at 4:44 pm

    Ten Ten; Sami dodo, Suwe…Lolzzzzz

  • Cassie March 9, 2017 at 4:49 pm

    Too many- Snakes and Ladders, Scrabble , Super Mario, Hide-and-seek, Blind man’s bluff aka Poppy, Green light red light, Who’s in the garden?, Ring-a-roses, As I was going to the market….
    LOL. Nostalgia

    

  • Anon March 9, 2017 at 5:01 pm

    LEGO
    Ludo
    Snakes and ladders
    Monopoly
    Cluedo
    Draughts
    Hopscotch aka Suwe
    WHOT cards and card games with (Ace, King, Queen, Jack)
    Subbuteo (played it with my brothers.)
    Marbles
    Tic-tac-toe aka X and O
    Pac-man
    Different styles of using the skipping rope (criss-cross, front back cross…) and that demon called Rubik’s cube.

    I was never really a fan of Scrabble. My siblings were the oppressors in that one.

  • tunmi March 9, 2017 at 5:09 pm

    My siblings and I had this game called “I Call On…”
    We would create a table on lined paper. In the first column would be the letters of the alphabet, and we would have anywhere from 3-5 additional columns with general categories: animal, country, thing, etc

    That was our game when NEPA took light.

    • funmilola March 9, 2017 at 5:32 pm

      name, animal, place,food and thing. I call on!, Scrabble.
      these games were actually educating, not subway surfers and co I see kids playing now that has no impact

  • Carina March 9, 2017 at 5:16 pm

    Super Mario.
    I never saw who finished the game.

    

  • Fifi March 9, 2017 at 5:18 pm

    Suwe,name animal place and thing,snakes and ladder,ludo,draft,uno,whot,go fishing,scrabble,nintendo(super mario and that one you shoot the ducks), pacman,x and o,hangman,chinese whispers,ayo

  • Nakoms March 9, 2017 at 5:42 pm

    Oh! Those were the days!

    For me it was Koso, Suwe, Boris and Kites made Newspapers and Eba.

    Village boy for life!

  • LemmeRant March 9, 2017 at 6:20 pm

    PS4????

    • EE March 10, 2017 at 5:54 am

      Agbaya like you???

      Sega Genesis, PS1 and PS2 for me. Mortal Kombat has gone downhill since its Sega days in my opinion.

      Nobody wan mention Winning 11??? Goar Goar Goar………….1-2, Captain Tsubasa. or Crash Bandicoot, Tenchu, San Andreas. Good times.

  • Luqman March 9, 2017 at 6:29 pm

    We were addicted to Draft to the extent that my Grandma axed it to cook jollof rice during festive period

    • E-o March 9, 2017 at 9:27 pm

      Luqman! I just died. ????????

  • Beard gang March 9, 2017 at 6:45 pm

    Wow! Played tinko tinko with my sister, jackpot, all them board games(ludo, chess, snake and ladder etc) not until the late 90s when I got my video game …lol…good old days

  • Beard gang March 9, 2017 at 6:51 pm

    I also played X and O a lot and Biro soccer…lmao!

  • Dee March 9, 2017 at 8:08 pm

    Swell/suwe, ten ten, all those are born in January come out .. and dance, ludo, whot, am I see, too many to recall

  • Peaches77 March 10, 2017 at 2:37 pm

    From the pics, Brick game comes first. Everyone took turns o irrespective of age difference. Really loved the talking one. For some time we didn’t know it was ‘Terrific’ it said when the player did a major clear.
    Ludo was cool, and then snakes and ladder was even cooler. The WHOT! We had different fun ways of playing it and had songs about it (general general market ooo (2ce), continue, last card o, check up, Agbam o) lol! Monopoly came later. That was special also for i and my elder sisters. I never really played scrabble as a child. I would play it now though.
    I used to steal into the boys living room to play draft with them, it was pretty easy and almost addictive. That was before i learnt how to play chess with the bigger brothers and uncles.
    I learnt how to play Ncho at the village with cousins… e sweet too.
    What was that video game before Play station. Cant even remember now. Played super Mario well,
    Then of course, there were other floor games, ten-ten, suwe, kite flying, police and thief, hide $ seek, skipping ropes, ‘as i was going to the market…’ etc
    Hmm very sweet days especially when it was a full house.

  • Peaches77 March 10, 2017 at 2:39 pm

    Naaa the list is endless. How can i teach my kids some of these?

  • I love Shea butter. March 10, 2017 at 2:43 pm

    Snake and ladder,hide and seek,Nintendo, playing of football, and then we did ride a lot of bicycle.

