Tivoli Gardens presents ‘An Evening with Diana Bada & the Afro Souljahs’, a Mix of Classic Tunes & African Rhythm | Sunday, June 4th

24.05.2017

Diana Bada

The city of Lagos will experience Diana Bada & The Afro Souljahs performance which will also feature Kelmah Shiko all the way from Kenya.

Diana Bada’s unique sound is a big contribution to the art of music coming from Africa. Having a Euro/Afro background, she continues to spread the love with her original compositions, as well as inspire and motivate her listeners and audience with strong lyrics and melodies. Diana Bada promises an awesome performance that comes with a twist of classic tunes and African rhythm.

Date: Sunday, June 4th, 2017.
Time: Red Carpet (5.00 pm); Main Event (6.00 pm)
Venue: (Poolside & Waterfront), Tivoli Gardens Hotel, 2/3, Olokun Close, Ademola Street, Off Awolowo Road, Ikoyi.

For Table Reservation call 08099996537, 09053693468, 08178591364.

