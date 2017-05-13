TV & Radio Presenter Ayo Thompson is ENGAGED to Gospel Minister Mairo Ese

It’s good news for On Air Personality Ayo Thompson and Gospel Singer Mairo Ese. The pair are now engaged to be married.

The couple met after Mairo direct messaged aka DMed Ayo.

Ayo’s best friend/fellow OAP Olive Emodi shares more on their story;

When a gospel minister marries a woman of God… I say heaven is about to see a shaking??? First time I heard @mairoese minister, I wept like a child. Little did I know he was going to end up my brother. He has looked after me almost as much as he has looked after her?. Smart man, he stole all our hearts, went to God and then asked for her hand in marriage?. And then this woman @ayothompson, I can write an epistle. My heart is full. She came into my life and changed it for the better. The way she loves God, like fire shut up in her bones. I caught the fire too and my heart is full???. Guard your circle my people, guard it. When God wants to bless you, he sends you people. When the Devil wants to destroy you, he sends people to you too. Be sober! Be vigilant!

Thank you God for these amazing people in my life. Eez our engagement oooooo?????. #SliceOfHeaven17. Event will be planned by @eventsbybodam. Yeeeeesssssssssssss???

Congratulations.

Photo Credit: Instagram