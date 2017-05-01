BellaNaija

Enjoy May Day as Moet & Chandon and DNA presents Nectar Night | Tonight, May 1st

01.05.2017

Make the most of May Day as Moet & Chandon and DNA present to you another exciting edition of “Nectar Night”!

Featuring a variation of the world’s number 1 champagne brand Moet & Chandon, come enjoy music by the unstoppable DJ Factor and ad-libs from hyper “hype-man” Jimmie!

Date: Today, 1st of May, 2017 (May Day)
Time: 10:00 pm
Venue: DNA, 62, Ademola Adetokunbo Street, Opp. Eko Hotel, Victoria Island.

It promises to be energetic & thrilling! Relieve the work stress and let’s have some fun!

For more information follow Moet & Chandon on IG: @moetnigeria. Join the Conversation by using the hashtag #MoetNectarNight

