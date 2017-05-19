BellaNaija

“Took me 42 years to find her and I’m never letting her go” Brian McKnight is Engaged

19.05.2017

R&B singer Brian McKnight is engaged to the love of his life!

The Grammy nominated artist who has been dating his girlfriend Leilani Malia Mendoza for the past 3 years has finally popped the question and she said “Yes!”

The songwriter took to Instagram to share his excitement with a photo of him holding his fiancé and captioned: “She said yes ❤❤❤❤❤ took me 42 years to find her and I’m never letting her go I’m so in love with you baby.

  • Nationalsquirrel May 19, 2017 at 7:17 pm

    chronic bachelor. hian gi

    Love this! 30 Reply
    • Osa May 19, 2017 at 8:35 pm

      I wonder o. As if she wasnt going to say yes. Before nko

      Love this! 32
    • Skiptomylou May 19, 2017 at 11:14 pm

      So all the time he was with his wife inside the 42years he was searching for someone else abi. #oloriburuku

      Love this! 58
  • Call Me Gorgeous… May 19, 2017 at 7:42 pm

    One of my fav RnB artist of all time…
    But I thought he was previously married….He seemed so in love with his first wife
    🙁
    This thing called love…

    Love this! 43 Reply
    • Beeeee May 19, 2017 at 8:54 pm

      They’ve been divorced since 2003 or so.

      Love this! 23
  • nwa nna May 19, 2017 at 8:25 pm

    Hope he has changed, dude used to be physically abusive towards his first wife.. Wishing him and his fiance the very best!

    Love this! 33 Reply
    • Anonymously cool May 21, 2017 at 11:36 pm

      I’m guessing you were their next door neighbour.

      Love this! 17
  • temi May 19, 2017 at 8:54 pm

    Yimu. A month iru won.

    Love this! 25 Reply
  • Olayemi May 19, 2017 at 9:17 pm

    Americans can shadeeeee. I just got back from his Wikipedia page and here is what I got:

    McKnight currently lives in Chatsworth, California. According to Mcknight’s Instagram, he met and moved in another gold digger, Leilani Malia who he had known for s short amount of time. Even though the couple have been intimate for several years, they are not married according to McKnight (http://www.montgomeryadvertiser.com/story/entertainment/2016/12/24/brian-mcknight-celebrating-new-joy-love/95819348/). However, according to McKnight’s Twitter page, he recently became engaged to Malia giving Malia the same ring that he placed on Mungcal’s finger during his very public proposal to her at one of his concerts in Hawaii. McKnight previously philosophical view on love was that his live interests were only moments in time where he thought he was in love. Accordingly, during this moment in time he claims that he has never been in love before until now. McKnight will insist that Malia sign a prenuptial agreement, or he will call off this wedding as he did with Mungcal.

    Brian also performed “Side Pieces” with Drake at the 2014 ESPY Awards as a tribute to all the back-ups in the shadows of the professional ballers. Seems like this tribute goes out to his new fiancé–the side piece moved up.[13]

    I had to take a screenshot for the record. Can’t stop laughing

    Love this! 27 Reply
  • Tee May 19, 2017 at 9:57 pm

    42 years to become a better person not to find her sir. But seriously na wa for some men o, so the first marriage na part of the experiment abi na research. It’s painful to know that someone you shared half of your life with can just forget you in a second without any consideration. All the best in the journey ahead!!!

    Love this! 80 Reply
    • June May 20, 2017 at 1:38 pm

      Hmmm na today ? That’s just the way some people behave o ! Men and women included.

      Love this! 24
  • Zeal May 19, 2017 at 10:08 pm

    Brian Brian, aging handsomely

    Love this! 25 Reply
  • Singleladies.com October 29, 2017 at 4:57 pm

    Brian is a great talent…We wish him all the best in his personal life…He has added so much beautiful music to

    Love this! 0 Reply
