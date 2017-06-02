2Baba Pledges to Donate 60% of Song’s proceeds to Refugees & IDPs

2Baba has pledged to donate 60 percent of the proceeds from his song to the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR), Nigeria, to assist Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

The African Pop legend, who is the chairman of the Tuface Foundation, made the pledge on Thursday when he visited the UNHCR office in Abuja.

According to him, the song would be launched in commemoration of the World Refugees Day on June 20.

I have decided to dedicate my time, resources and my voice to support the UNHCR in this massive endeavor of alleviating the sufferings of displaced persons. On the June 20th which is the world refugees’ day, I am going to be commissioning a song and this song will be monetized. 60 per cent of the proceeds will be donated to the UNHCR to further its humanitarian effort to alleviating the plights of refugees and IDPs. We want people to join in this campaign by downloading the song to use it as their ring tones, caller back tones. This download, which would cost between N50 to N100, it’s an opportunity for every Nigerian to contribute in their own little way to the course of assisting displaced persons.’’ 2Baba said.

Deputy Representative on Protection, UNHCR, Bridgette Mukanga-Eno appreciated the Tuface foundation for supporting UNHCR in its intervention in the North-East.

She said that the collaboration started when the agency received a donation from the foundation in February to support its activities in the North-East.

She added that from the donation, vocational facilities including mechanic trainings, iron bending, carpentry for the men and sewing for the ladies among others.